Over the month of September the Fairfield FFA Chapter received the opportunity to acquire hogs in its livestock facility. One of the chapter’s executive committee members knew of an owner of a local hog farm who supports FFA. The owner was Jim Heimerl of Heimerl Farms. He donated five barrows, at a month old, to the Fairfield FFA chapter to raise and work with.

FAIRFIELD, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO