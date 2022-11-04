Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Crash claims Hillsboro man
A Hillsboro man lost his life Monday evening when a vehicle went left of center and struck the Hillsboro man’s vehicle on S.R. 73, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident took place at 7:06 p.m. on S.R. 73 in Clinton County south...
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. The police department investigated a crash on Harry Sauner Road. Mary Shepard, 77, of Hillsboro, and Barron Singleton, 34, of Dayton, were westbound in vehicles when traffic began to slow. Shepard was unable to stop her vehicle in time and struck the vehicle operated by Barron Singleton causing functional damage to both vehicles. Shepard was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The Sinking Spring Community Church Women in Ministry will hold an Election Day dinner from 11 a.m. until they are sold out Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the fellowship hall. The menu will include ham and bean soup, cornbread, potato soup, hot dogs, coneys/sloppy joes, ham sandwiches, cole slaw, desserts and drinks. A freewill donation will be accepted.
Times Gazette
Northwest St. boil alert lifted
The city of Hillsboro announced Monday morning that it has lifted a boil alert for the 800 and 900 blocks of Northwest Street. Submitted by Sasha Myers, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.
Times Gazette
It’s that time of year
The Highland House Museum held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for its themed Christmas trees and Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop last Friday. Trees in 15 rooms in the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum in Hillsboro have been decorated with items paying tribute to Ohio history, and the Christmas shop is filled with handcrafted and handmade items from 25 artisans.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Toddler found walking alone along Western Ave. in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A two-year-old child was found wandering the streets of Chillicothe, according to police. The incident happened on Monday shortly before 9 a.m. Reports say the child was “near traffic alone and wearing only a diaper on Western Avenue.”. The caller told officers that they had...
sciotopost.com
Fayette County – One Man Medflown after Serious Crash
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 62 at the intersection of SR 753 on Monday afternoon. The call was received at approximately 2:20 pm. Draydon L. Moore, age 20 of Washington Court House was operating a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 south on US...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Thieves steal gas from a local Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local Chillicothe business says thieves stole gas from one of their company vehicles. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded Monday to Advanced Heating and Cooling on Renick Avenue after receiving a call that a vehicle had been damaged and fuel had been stolen.
Times Gazette
Meeting of land bank provides update on SR 73 barn
The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) held a special meeting Friday to discuss a barn on S.R. 73 previously put on hold for demolition due to asbestos. Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said the land bank bid the barn with a Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire crews responded to a house fire in Chillicothe
Firefighters in Chillicothe responded to a structure fire shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports, smoke was coming from the two-story home along Western Avenue. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Western Avenue is currently closed from West Second Street to West Main Street. The Red Cross...
dayton.com
6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties
The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
Times Gazette
Fairfield FFA raises donated pigs
Over the month of September the Fairfield FFA Chapter received the opportunity to acquire hogs in its livestock facility. One of the chapter’s executive committee members knew of an owner of a local hog farm who supports FFA. The owner was Jim Heimerl of Heimerl Farms. He donated five barrows, at a month old, to the Fairfield FFA chapter to raise and work with.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into weekend fire in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Saturday morning structure fire in Ross County is being investigated as arson. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with township firefighters responded to a residential structure fire shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. The fire was in the 300 block of...
Times Gazette
Whiteoak’s Hopkins earns early certifications
Kenny Hopkins, a senior at Whiteoak High School in Mowrystown, has begun earning technical certifications prior to graduating. During his junior year at Whiteoak, he earned a web design credential from Shawnee State University in partnership with GRIT Ohio. This past summer he earned a COMP TIA and Cyber Security credential through the Bear Tracks program at Shawnee State University sponsored by GRIT Ohio.
Fox 19
2 dead following 2 vehicle crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Two people died after a two vehicle crash in Clinton County on Monday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say Danny Dunn, 72, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup northbound on State Route 73 south of McCoy Road in Union Township when he drove left of center and hit a 2009 Mercury Mariner SUV, driven by 48-year-old Eric Thompson.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mt. Orab man dies of apparent accidental handgun discharge
A Mt. Orab man has died of what appears to have been an accidental handgun discharge. According to a press release from the Brown C
