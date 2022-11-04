ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 19

Lordofthewrench
3d ago

spoiled friggin brat! she should be jailed and fined for improper use of emergency services!

david martin
3d ago

She is basically a Karen with BS argument. Coopers delivers awesome pork forever. Most importantly you cannot under cook pork if you have been smoking for the standard hours. This is ignorant to put it nicely but calling police is a penalty for false reporting

Oscar Jones
2d ago

This lady is ignorant on how pork BBQ is prepared. It's always cooked slowly anywhere from 6 to 9 hours over hot wood coals or charcoal. The meat nearest the the outside of a piece of pork even though throughly cooked is a reddish pink for up to an inch or more deep. The smoke gives it this appearance not undercooking. She has eaten very little pork BBQ if she does not know this.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Durham’s new Tex-Mex restaurant Mezcalito deserves your appetite’s attention

On Instagram, peruse @mezcaltionc. You notice your eyes opening wide and your stomach growling in excitement. A colony of colorful tacos. Vibrant supersized margaritas. Smiling faces. In an age of digital representation, Mezcalito, the highly anticipated new Durham eatery, is distinguishable. Commanding this profile is Favian Miranda, an owner and general manager of the fifth location in the Mezcalito group. In downtown Durham, on an upcoming Ramseur Street already home to the steadfast Ponysaurus Brewing Co. and the exciting new Krill Restaurant, I sat down with Miranda to chat about authenticity, ambiance, and more.
DURHAM, NC
Kennardo G. James

A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ Eatery

A woman called 911 to complain about being served "pink meat" at a historic eatery in NCTrip Advisor. There have been a plethora of bizarre stories this year, however, this one possibly takes the cake. Police in Raleigh, North Carolina responded to a situation that included a woman complaining about being served "pink meat" at a historic BBQ eatery in town, according to FOX Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at what exactly happened as well as how the eatery responded.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'Be a Santa to a Senior' this year via this program

In its 19th year, the program features holiday trees with ornaments featuring seniors' first names and their desired gifts. The trees will be up through Monday, Dec. 5 at the following locations:. Abbottswood, 7900 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh, 27613. Charron's Deli & Café, 120 E. Main St., Youngsville, 27596. Culver's,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man injured in wreck that closed part of Ellis Road in Durham on Tuesday morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning that closed a portion of Ellis Drive, the Durham Police Department said. Police tweeted around 10:55 a.m. that Ellis Road from Carywood Drive to Rada Drive had been closed because of the wreck. At 11:19 a.m., police tweeted that the road had reopened.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

'I feel like it saved my life': Raleigh teen explains why she jumped out of Lyft ride while it was moving

RALEIGH, N.C. — A teenager in Raleigh said she had to jump out of a moving car Tuesday after she felt unsafe as a passenger in a Lyft ride. Eziya Bowden, 16, said she got into a Lyft after work just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. She said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after she’s hit by car while riding scooter in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 91-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding on a scooter in northwest Raleigh Friday afternoon, police said. According to Raleigh police, officers were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 8200 block of Country Trail, which is near Cornerstone Commons.
RALEIGH, NC

