Lordofthewrench
3d ago
spoiled friggin brat! she should be jailed and fined for improper use of emergency services!
david martin
3d ago
She is basically a Karen with BS argument. Coopers delivers awesome pork forever. Most importantly you cannot under cook pork if you have been smoking for the standard hours. This is ignorant to put it nicely but calling police is a penalty for false reporting
Oscar Jones
2d ago
This lady is ignorant on how pork BBQ is prepared. It's always cooked slowly anywhere from 6 to 9 hours over hot wood coals or charcoal. The meat nearest the the outside of a piece of pork even though throughly cooked is a reddish pink for up to an inch or more deep. The smoke gives it this appearance not undercooking. She has eaten very little pork BBQ if she does not know this.
