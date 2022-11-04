Read full article on original website
Montana Woman Arrested in Idaho County for Possession of Meth, Mushrooms and Marijuana
KOOSKIA - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the Kooskia area when they stopped to make contact with a vehicle parked at the boat ramps. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), when making contact with the driver...
Pair Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges After Idaho County K9 Alerts on Vehicle
IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) responded to a camp outside of Slate Creek in Idaho County in response to a report of several camping violations. According to a news release from the ICSO, after responding to the camp,...
Two Transported to Hospital Following Three Vehicle Crash on US12 at Michigan Avenue in Orofino
OROFINO - On Thursday, November 3 at approximately 12:00 p.m., law enforcement and medical crews were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of US Highway 12 and Michigan Avenue in Orofino. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old woman in a...
Avista, Clearwater Power Crews Working to Restore Power to Over 15,000
LEWISTON - Crews from Avista and Clearwater Power are accessing damage and working to restore power across the region due to high winds Saturday morning. As of 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning, nearly 13,000 customers in the Avista service area, and over 2,700 Clearwater Power customers were without power. Notable outages...
Children at Grangeville Elementary and Culdesac School to Receive New Pair of Warm Boots and Socks Through Optum Idaho's 'Give Cold Feet the Boot' Campaign
GRANGEVILLE - Optum Idaho’s ‘Give Cold Feet the Boot’ campaign is back for its fourth year! In partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters and CAL Ranch, Optum Idaho is providing students at 10 Idaho elementary schools with a FREE pair of warm boots and socks ahead of the Holidays.
