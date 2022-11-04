ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

floridapolitics.com

Harry Cohen braces for 2020 rematch in Hillsborough Commission race

Cohen won the 2020 contest against Scott Levinson by just 1.4 percentage points. Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen is facing a familiar challenger this Election Day. The Democratic incumbent is seeking re-election for the District 1 seat after wrapping up his first term on the Commission. And, just like his...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer changes hotel plan in hopes to avoid lawsuit with city

Tampa real estate developer Punit Shah has changed the plans for a $40 million Harbour Island hotel his company is looking to build, as he again tries to gain Tampa’s City Council’s approval, this time at a Nov. 10 meeting. The updated plan calls for the number of...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
SEMINOLE, FL
phsnews.com

Shortening School Days/ Weeks

Some Hillsborough County public high school students are shortening their school days so they can focus on building careers in professional sports or performing arts. At Plant High School, a few dozen students have modified their schedules so they can go to school for the first four periods of the day and complete the additional three classes online at a different time. This allows them to attend sports practices and training commitments. Sophomore Christine Johnson takes four classes at Plant before leaving late morning to attend ballet classes at the Straz Center.
businessobserverfl.com

Host of factors forces Bradenton farm owners to consider selling

Key takeaway: The owners of Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton are considering selling the farm and business, which has been operating for more than 80 years. Core challenge: A long list of obstacles, from citrus diseases to Hurricane Ian, had made the business ever-more complicated and ever-less profitable. What's next:...
BRADENTON, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The Factory faces foreclosure

Update (3:26 p.m.) – Statement from Liz Dimmitt: “I am the CEO/Co-Founder of Fairgrounds St. Pete which is a tenant of The Factory St. Pete and I plan to continue operating Fairgrounds St. Pete. There are no liens on The Factory as a result of Fairgrounds St. Pete and the other claims in the press release are untrue. As a co-manager of Guru & Gaia, the entity that owns The Factory property, I hope to work with the Behars to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion. As the largest tenant at The Factory, I am deeply invested in its success and the mission of building and supporting the arts community in St. Petersburg.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Management staff have been working long shifts in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickup. Most crews, the County says, have been working six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection days for unincorporated Sarasota County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas County Schools announces Prekindergarten Application Period

Pinellas County Schools application period for prekindergarten programs will be two months earlier this school year. Parents will be able to apply for PreK for 3-year-olds and VPK for 4-year-olds for next school year from Nov. 28 through Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Invitations will be sent to families on Dec. 16. At that time, families will be able to accept a seat in one of Pinellas schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in St. Petersburg, FL

The bright and charming city of St. Petersburg, or "St. Pete" as locals call it, is a city in Pinellas County in Florida. Enjoying an average of 361 days of clear, sunny skies each year, paired with a beautiful and glistening coastline, St. Petersburg is also called the “Sunshine City.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

