FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
fox13news.com
More than 15,000 mail ballots flagged in Florida – how to make sure yours is counted
TAMPA, Fla. - An advocacy group reports statewide more than 15,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2022 midterm election had been flagged as of the week before election day. Common Cause Florida said of the 15,714 flagged ballots:. 9,090 had returned envelopes flagged for mismatched signatures. 5,167 are missing signatures on...
floridapolitics.com
Harry Cohen braces for 2020 rematch in Hillsborough Commission race
Cohen won the 2020 contest against Scott Levinson by just 1.4 percentage points. Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen is facing a familiar challenger this Election Day. The Democratic incumbent is seeking re-election for the District 1 seat after wrapping up his first term on the Commission. And, just like his...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer changes hotel plan in hopes to avoid lawsuit with city
Tampa real estate developer Punit Shah has changed the plans for a $40 million Harbour Island hotel his company is looking to build, as he again tries to gain Tampa’s City Council’s approval, this time at a Nov. 10 meeting. The updated plan calls for the number of...
Bay News 9
Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota project proposal expands to 18-story condo tower, 10-story hotel
In the two-plus months since M2RE Partners won approval from the Sarasota City Commission to demolish a building on Second Street next to the Embassy Suites for an for an unannounced project, the scope of the development has grown. With the addition of a vacant lot next door, the project...
Gov. DeSantis joined by hundreds of supporters at ‘Unite & Win’ rally in Clearwater
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to hundreds of his supporters in a packhouse in Clearwater.
phsnews.com
Shortening School Days/ Weeks
Some Hillsborough County public high school students are shortening their school days so they can focus on building careers in professional sports or performing arts. At Plant High School, a few dozen students have modified their schedules so they can go to school for the first four periods of the day and complete the additional three classes online at a different time. This allows them to attend sports practices and training commitments. Sophomore Christine Johnson takes four classes at Plant before leaving late morning to attend ballet classes at the Straz Center.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
suncoastnews.com
County commissioners considering spreading cost of road paving across everyone’s property tax bills
NEW PORT RICHEY — Maria Tsamis was still unpacking boxes in her new Hunter’s Ridge home last year when she found a very unwelcoming notice in her mailbox. The letter from Pasco County told her that she would owe approximately $6,000, her share of the cost to repave her residential street.
businessobserverfl.com
Host of factors forces Bradenton farm owners to consider selling
Key takeaway: The owners of Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton are considering selling the farm and business, which has been operating for more than 80 years. Core challenge: A long list of obstacles, from citrus diseases to Hurricane Ian, had made the business ever-more complicated and ever-less profitable. What's next:...
stpetecatalyst.com
The Factory faces foreclosure
Update (3:26 p.m.) – Statement from Liz Dimmitt: “I am the CEO/Co-Founder of Fairgrounds St. Pete which is a tenant of The Factory St. Pete and I plan to continue operating Fairgrounds St. Pete. There are no liens on The Factory as a result of Fairgrounds St. Pete and the other claims in the press release are untrue. As a co-manager of Guru & Gaia, the entity that owns The Factory property, I hope to work with the Behars to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion. As the largest tenant at The Factory, I am deeply invested in its success and the mission of building and supporting the arts community in St. Petersburg.”
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Management staff have been working long shifts in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickup. Most crews, the County says, have been working six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection days for unincorporated Sarasota County.
Tampa woman receives sample ballot after being arrested for voter fraud
A woman arrested as part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ voter fraud round-up is still getting information in the mail suggesting she can vote. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone finds out why.
Pasco could stop charging residents directly to repave their streets
If you've moved to Pasco County in recent years, you may have been in for a shock when your street was repaved and you got stuck with a big part of the bill.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas County Schools announces Prekindergarten Application Period
Pinellas County Schools application period for prekindergarten programs will be two months earlier this school year. Parents will be able to apply for PreK for 3-year-olds and VPK for 4-year-olds for next school year from Nov. 28 through Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Invitations will be sent to families on Dec. 16. At that time, families will be able to accept a seat in one of Pinellas schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in St. Petersburg, FL
The bright and charming city of St. Petersburg, or "St. Pete" as locals call it, is a city in Pinellas County in Florida. Enjoying an average of 361 days of clear, sunny skies each year, paired with a beautiful and glistening coastline, St. Petersburg is also called the “Sunshine City.”
Pasco schools closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Pasco County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Browning announced Tuesday.
The Best Homemade Pasta on the Suncoast is in Bradenton, Florida
I love Italian food. I especially love great Italian food and homemade pasta. Not every Italian restaurant serves pasta that is homemade in their kitchen! Well, right here in Bradenton, Florida there is a great Italian restaurant that will put a great big smile on your face!. It’s located on...
businessobserverfl.com
$30 million rural real estate project with 5-acre sites starts selling lots
As her 8-year-old daughter, Addie, rode her horse toward the cross country arena Oct. 22 at the TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City, Winter Park's Courtney Borton followed behind, wearing a smile that would not go away. Besides the joy of seeing her daughter compete, Courtney Borton was enjoying all...
