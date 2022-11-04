Developer Jeff Greene is no stranger to the South Florida market or the TRD stage. But at this TRD Showcase + Forum, he’s got more to talk about than ever. The Palm Beach resident, well-known for his One West Palm mixed-use project, recently announced two residential towers on part of the roughly 26 acres of West Palm Beach he acquired in 2015. The billionaire has said he’ll develop waterfront condos on the site, but further plans for the large parcel are yet to be announced.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO