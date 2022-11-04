ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

Here are the resi projects planned for West Palm Beach

Like everywhere else in South Florida, developers are betting big on West Palm Beach, and there’s plenty of construction financing for projects, too. Developers have dropped at least $186.2 million on land purchases for development since 2015, according to an analysis by The Real Deal. During the same timeframe, big-name financiers like J.P. Morgan Chase put up $422.4 million in construction financing so developers can build condos, apartments and townhomes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel

In an allegedly illegal quest to oust a restaurant operator from one of its South Beach hotels, the Nakash family enterprise hired a private investigator to pose as a guest who concocted bogus noise complaints about the tenant. The tactic failed spectacularly, and provided substantial proof for Miami-Dade Circuit Court...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Speaker Spotlight: Get to know Jeff Greene

Developer Jeff Greene is no stranger to the South Florida market or the TRD stage. But at this TRD Showcase + Forum, he’s got more to talk about than ever. The Palm Beach resident, well-known for his One West Palm mixed-use project, recently announced two residential towers on part of the roughly 26 acres of West Palm Beach he acquired in 2015. The billionaire has said he’ll develop waterfront condos on the site, but further plans for the large parcel are yet to be announced.
PALM BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Lease roundup: Knotel and Becker take space in Coral Gables

New York-based flexible office provider Knotel will open its fourth location in South Florida. Knotel leased 23,700 square feet on three full floors at the Ofizzina office building at 1200 Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables, according to a news release from the landlord’s broker. Knotel is expected to open in the third quarter of next year.
CORAL GABLES, FL
therealdeal.com

New York hotelier joins West Palm Beach megaproject

Place Projects and NDT Development’s 2-million-square-foot project in West Palm Beach’s burgeoning Nora District will include a prominent New York hotelier. Richard Born, known in New York as the man behind BD Hotels, is among the principal investors, the Wall Street Journal reported. Born will design the project’s...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

