Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me’
Selena Gomez is getting candid about one of the most public breakups in recent years, her split from fellow pop star Justin Bieber. Gomez released her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me today and in the movie she opens up about her relationship with Bieber and why she says it is the "best thing that ever happened to me."
Selena Gomez Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Allegedly Reacts to Singer Calling Taylor Swift ‘Only Friend in the Industry’
Francia Raísa, the actress who donated her kidney to Selena Gomez as part of a life-saving procedure five years ago, allegedly left a comment under an Instagram post reacting to the "My Mind & Me" singer calling Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry." In her new Apple...
Kathy Griffin Tweets From Dead Mom’s Account After Elon Musk Bans Her for Mocking Him
Nothing can stop Kathy Griffin from trolling Elon Musk, apparently, not even a Twitter ban. The comedian was banned from her Twitter account, @kathygriffin, on Nov. 6 for "engaging in impersonation," according to Musk's tweets. Griffin had been mocking the new Twitter owner by changing her display name to Musk's...
Post Malone Officiates Wedding for Fans at His Concert
There's never a dull moment at a Post Malone show. Recently, Posty officiated a wedding for fans at his concert. On Sunday (Nov. 6), TikTok user @heidilavon shared a video of her best friends getting hitched onstage by Post Malone at his Seattle concert last Saturday (Nov. 5). In the clip, the couple was ushered onstage so that the 27-year-old rap-crooner could officiate their wedding.
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa Drama via TikTok Comment
Selena Gomez has responded to the drama surrounding her and Francia Raísa's friendship in a TikTok comment. The "My Mind & Me" singer let her feelings be known in a comment shared under a viral TikTok video regarding the drama and criticism currently surrounding an alleged comment Raísa had made after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in her new Apple TV+ documentary.
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2023 Oscars
After several years of experimenting with the format — no hosts, groups of hosts — the Academy Awards is returning to its tried-and-true format of one host, typically a TV star or standup comedian. In this case it is a man who has hosted the Oscars before, Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Jimmy Kimmel.
Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs Under Two Minutes
Songs are getting shorter and shorter these days. It’s normal now for legit hits and deep cuts in hip-hop to clock in at less than two minutes of run time. While that length feels shockingly minuscule to most, some records under that parameter prove that short and sweet can be the key to a notable feat.
