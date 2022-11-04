ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 104.7

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Post Malone Officiates Wedding for Fans at His Concert

There's never a dull moment at a Post Malone show. Recently, Posty officiated a wedding for fans at his concert. On Sunday (Nov. 6), TikTok user @heidilavon shared a video of her best friends getting hitched onstage by Post Malone at his Seattle concert last Saturday (Nov. 5). In the clip, the couple was ushered onstage so that the 27-year-old rap-crooner could officiate their wedding.
SEATTLE, WA
Hot 104.7

Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa Drama via TikTok Comment

Selena Gomez has responded to the drama surrounding her and Francia Raísa's friendship in a TikTok comment. The "My Mind & Me" singer let her feelings be known in a comment shared under a viral TikTok video regarding the drama and criticism currently surrounding an alleged comment Raísa had made after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in her new Apple TV+ documentary.
Hot 104.7

Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2023 Oscars

After several years of experimenting with the format — no hosts, groups of hosts — the Academy Awards is returning to its tried-and-true format of one host, typically a TV star or standup comedian. In this case it is a man who has hosted the Oscars before, Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Jimmy Kimmel.
Hot 104.7

Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs Under Two Minutes

Songs are getting shorter and shorter these days. It’s normal now for legit hits and deep cuts in hip-hop to clock in at less than two minutes of run time. While that length feels shockingly minuscule to most, some records under that parameter prove that short and sweet can be the key to a notable feat.
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy