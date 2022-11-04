ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott hosts rally in Mission

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 4 days ago

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a Get Out The Vote rally in Mission ahead of the November election.

Abbott spoke at Ranch House Burgers located on 409 Bryan Road #105, in Mission.

“Change is coming on Nov. 8,” Abbott said. “On November the 8th, you’re going to elect three Latinas here in the border region to the United States Congress including Monica De La Cruz and Mayra Flores.”

During the rally, Abbott discussed law enforcement and the fentanyl seizures at the border.

“In Texas we support our law enforcement.” Abbott stated. “Deadly fentanyl is crossing our border. You need to understand these very important facts; two milligrams of fentanyl is a deadly dose.”

Early voting polling locations across the Rio Grande Valley can be found on the ValleyCentral website.

Early voting polls across Texas close Friday.

