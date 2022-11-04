ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Previewing the 2022 Idaho General Election

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the mid-term general election to decide who they want to represent them in key federal, state and local offices. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Many Idahoans have...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time

We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
Recycling Today

Dow EnergyBag effort stays on track in Idaho

Global chemical and plastics firm Dow, Illinois-based Reynolds Consumer Products and California-based ByFusion have announced a new business agreement that continues their collaboration in the Boise region to what they call hard-to-recycle plastics from the landfill. Typically, the term “hard-to-recycle plastics” is referred to discarded packaging that is unwelcome in...
KIVI-TV

Idaho Gubernatorial candidate fined for "Don't Vote" signs

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has been fined for signs reading "don't vote" recently placed across the state. The black and white signs have a QR code that takes you to a webpage saying not to vote if you're not informed, calling you a "lousy citizen" or even "the most dangerous person in a democracy."
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing

When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Street Sign Typo Leaves Residents Scratching Their Heads

Unless you're driving from Boise to Nampa on Interstate 84, there really isn't year long construction across the Treasure Valley. Don't even get us started on Interstate 84. Often times, however, there are little street projects here and there on heavy traffic intersections. Or, with the immense growth that the Treasure Valley is seeing, you will often see roads being torn up to expand underground infrastructure for new buildings.
KREM

Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office

BOISE, Idaho — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful of...
103.5 KISSFM

Heartwarming Photos of Idaho Soldiers Returning From Deployment

After being away from home for a year, Idaho Army National Guard soldiers returned home to a warm welcome despite the chilly temperatures. Nearly 100 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team soldiers arrived home in Boise and were greeted by community members and their families. The soldiers had been deployed to support Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia.
