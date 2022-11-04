Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
Ideal Option: for Idahoans struggling with addiction issues
BOISE, Idaho — Now six years sober, Pebbles Willis helps others reclaim their lives. “I had a drug and alcohol counselor that did everything by the book, he never had life experience,” she said. “So, it was really hard to connect with that person.”. Willis uses her...
Previewing the 2022 Idaho General Election
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the mid-term general election to decide who they want to represent them in key federal, state and local offices. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Many Idahoans have...
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
Recycling Today
Dow EnergyBag effort stays on track in Idaho
Global chemical and plastics firm Dow, Illinois-based Reynolds Consumer Products and California-based ByFusion have announced a new business agreement that continues their collaboration in the Boise region to what they call hard-to-recycle plastics from the landfill. Typically, the term “hard-to-recycle plastics” is referred to discarded packaging that is unwelcome in...
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
KIVI-TV
Idaho Gubernatorial candidate fined for "Don't Vote" signs
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has been fined for signs reading "don't vote" recently placed across the state. The black and white signs have a QR code that takes you to a webpage saying not to vote if you're not informed, calling you a "lousy citizen" or even "the most dangerous person in a democracy."
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho’s #1 Sushi Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Sushi, anyone? Boise is home to a number of amazing restaurants, and among those are some out-of-this-world sushi restaurants. A recent article from Stacker shares the highest-rated sushi restaurants in the Boise area according to Tripadviser, and I was immediately curious to find out who was ranked #1 for Idaho.
Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing
When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
KIVI-TV
Seven months after launching, Alaska canceling nonstop flight from Boise to Idaho Falls
This article was originally published by Anna Daly in BoiseDev. In June, Alaska Airlines launched a new direct flight from Boise to Idaho Falls. Now, Alaska confirmed that starting mid – December, it will no longer be offering this flight citing staffing problems and low demand. “There are a...
eastidahonews.com
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
Idaho National Guard members back from yearlong deployment
BOISE, Idaho — After a yearlong overseas deployment, the Idaho National Guard on Friday welcomed home about 200 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team (CBCT) at Gowen Field in Boise. The soldiers were deployed to Southwest Asia to assist in Operation Spartan Shield (OSS), a joint mission...
AOL Corp
Customers fight back against Idaho Power’s proposal to lower solar energy rates
Money is at the heart of a debate over solar energy in Idaho. Dozens of Treasure Valley residents argued during a three-hour hearing Thursday before the Idaho Public Utilities Commission that Idaho Power undervalued customer-generated solar power in its study for the state regulators. The gathering in Boise followed two...
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
Boise Street Sign Typo Leaves Residents Scratching Their Heads
Unless you're driving from Boise to Nampa on Interstate 84, there really isn't year long construction across the Treasure Valley. Don't even get us started on Interstate 84. Often times, however, there are little street projects here and there on heavy traffic intersections. Or, with the immense growth that the Treasure Valley is seeing, you will often see roads being torn up to expand underground infrastructure for new buildings.
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns You’ll Find in Idaho
Every single year Hallmark Channel, GAC and Lifetime pump out new original Christmas movies and for some reason, it seems like they never choose Idaho as a setting for one of the films. It seems like they're missing out on a HUGE opportunity because the holidays in Idaho truly look...
Coalition speaks out against political extremism in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Respect – something former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney believes today’s political climate lacks. “Let’s get back to respecting each other,” Raney said. Last winter, Raney started Defend and Protect Idaho, a political action committee, to combat political extremism in Idaho. Voter...
KREM
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office
BOISE, Idaho — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful of...
Heartwarming Photos of Idaho Soldiers Returning From Deployment
After being away from home for a year, Idaho Army National Guard soldiers returned home to a warm welcome despite the chilly temperatures. Nearly 100 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team soldiers arrived home in Boise and were greeted by community members and their families. The soldiers had been deployed to support Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia.
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5