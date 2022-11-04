ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

x1071.com

NB Interstate 39/90/94 reopens near Dane/Columbia county line after crash

DEFOREST, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90/94 near DeForest have reopened following a crash Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 124 near the Dane/Columbia county line. The road reopened just after 7 p.m. Further...
DEFOREST, WI
x1071.com

Three people killed in Rock Co. crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis.– Three people are dead following a crash on State Highway 11. The crash happened at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Nissan Maxima traveling southbound on County...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts hunter sight-ins ahead of gun deer season

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is right around the corner and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is helping hunters prepare. The Sheriff’s Office held the first sight-in event of the season on Saturday, giving hunters a chance to have their guns sighted and adjusted. Officials said the events give hunters a chance to feel confident in their guns while staying safe.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin volleyball beats Indiana, extend win streak to 12 matches

MADISON, Wis. — The third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team took down Indiana in four sets Sunday to extend its win streak to 12 matches. The Badgers were lead by Sarah Franklin with 18 kills as Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek added nine each. At the net, Wisconsin totaled eight blocks in comparison to the Hoosiers’ four.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

MMSD spends federal COVID relief funds on new musical instruments

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly $1.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds were used to bring musical instruments to every Madison Metropolitan School District elementary, middle and high school. At Vel Phillips Memorial High School, this is the first time since 1967 that students have received new instruments. $98,000 was...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dane County Sheriff’s Office talks ’48 Hours’ Halderson episode

MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives will be featured in an episode of 48 Hours airing this weekend on CBS covering the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson. The lead detectives on the case were interviewed by 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty for the episode,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

UW-Platteville named state’s top university for online student services

UW-Platteville was named as offering the best online student services in the state by Intelligent.com, based on rankings in six categories, including tuition costs, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and online student resources. UW-Platteville was the first state university to offer a 100% online degree program. The university now offers online associate, bachelor’s, master’s and certificate programs.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Ahead of midterms, safety remains top priority for county election officials

MADISON, Wis. — With just over three days until the midterm election, campaigns are in full swing. “Campaigners are going everywhere, knocking on doors,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said. “So you know, that’s indicative of a very competitive race. I think we’re going to see really high turnout, and in Dane County, we could probably see 80%.”
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Fall Gallery Night showcases Madison artists of all abilities

MADISON, Wis. — The annual Fall Gallery Night highlighting Madison’s art scene took place across the city Friday. The event, sponsored by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, included various exhibitions, receptions and other art displays at galleries across the area. “It’s so varied. There’s everything from paintings...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Evers, Michels ramp up campaign in final days before Election Days

MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin ramped up their campaigns Saturday with Election Day just days away. Gov. Evers met with supporters in Madison as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. Evers shared how the reversal of Roe v. Wade has impacted his family and women across the state.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Levar Burton campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Levar Burton stopped at a Madison restaurant Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. The “Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek” and “Roots” star joined Barnes and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Graze on the Capitol Square Friday afternoon. While Burton is excited about receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys this year, he said what he really wants is for voters to turn out on Tuesday.
MADISON, WI

