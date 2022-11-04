Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Trump news – live: Trump issues ominous 2024 threat to DeSantis and pushes baseless voter fraud claims
Donald Trump is pushing baseless claims of voter fraud and calling for his followers to protest before the midterm polls have even closed. The former president made his claims undermining the election results via Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon after turning out to vote in Palm Beach, Florida. Mr Trump spoke to reporters after casting his ballot, revealing that he voted to re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis - days after attacking him on the campaign trail.At his last rally before the midterms on Monday night in Ohio, Trump promised he will make a “big announcement” on 15 November, setting the...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
Joe Biden's latest gaffe plays right into Republicans' hands
President Joe Biden once called himself a "gaffe machine" -- and his latest slip-up is a whopper.
"Self-incriminating": Legal experts warn Trump’s admission at rally may be “admissible evidence”
Former President Donald Trump's comments during a weekend rally about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago may be "admissible evidence" in court, legal experts say. Trump lashed out at the FBI during a rally in Miami on Sunday over the "very famous raid on Mar-a-Lago," which he described as "the document-hoax case."
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Midterm elections 2022: first US polls close as Republicans eye gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: NY's 4th Congressional district one of several LI races to watch
The 4th district is one of two being vacated by Democrats and could clearly become a testing ground.
Election officials say results may be delayed amid race for party control
Congressional races across the country will decide the balance of power in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Augusta Free Press
Chris Graham: If we can’t agree that there are verifiable facts, we can’t agree on anything
I’m getting more emails from MAGAs who just know in their heart of hearts that they’ve got me with the chapter and verse from Fox News or NewsMax about the 2020 election, Jan. 6, the Pelosi attack, whatever stupidity they’re trying to spew today. What these folks...
Midterm Elections: Democrats on defense to keep US House seats on Texas border
A trio of U.S. House races in south Texas carried high stakes Tuesday as Republicans made the heavily Hispanic region a priority in their pursuit of retaking control of Congress.
