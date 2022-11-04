ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump issues ominous 2024 threat to DeSantis and pushes baseless voter fraud claims

Donald Trump is pushing baseless claims of voter fraud and calling for his followers to protest before the midterm polls have even closed. The former president made his claims undermining the election results via Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon after turning out to vote in Palm Beach, Florida. Mr Trump spoke to reporters after casting his ballot, revealing that he voted to re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis - days after attacking him on the campaign trail.At his last rally before the midterms on Monday night in Ohio, Trump promised he will make a “big announcement” on 15 November, setting the...
