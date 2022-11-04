Read full article on original website
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
numberfire.com
Josh Allen (elbow) uncertain for Bills in Week 10
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is uncertain for Week 10 versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Allen is reportedly being evaluated for a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. He suffered the injury on the last drive of the Bills' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. "We're just going through it, still evaluating it, and we'll see where it goes," head coach Sean McDermott said. "I'll know more in the next 24 hours and then probably be able to check in with [the media] back on Wednesday." The Bills will likely limit Allen's reps at practice and evaluate him throughout the week. Allen has attempted all but seven passes for the Bills this season.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield in at quarterback for Panthers in Week 9
The Carolina Panthers replaced P.J. Walker with Baker Mayfield at the quarterback position in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker was downright dreadful in the first half for the Panthers, and the team decided to hand the reigns back over to Mayfield with their 35-point defecit. Walker...
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is delaing with a sprained ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. And now, the team has officially ruled him out of action for Monday night's affair. Expect more snaps and targets for Tre'Quan Smith and Rashid Shaheed.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 10
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
Nebraska-Michigan Game 2022
Husker Dan looks at the quarterback history of the opposing coaches
numberfire.com
Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) out for Week 9
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, Harris has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Colts on Sunday due to an illness. Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to operate as the Patriots' feature back. Our models expect him to handle 19.5 carries and catch 3.9 passes against the Colts.
numberfire.com
Lions' Josh Reynolds (back) out for Week 9
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Green Bay Packers. As expected, Reynolds has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Packers on Sunday. Kalif Raymond should see more snaps with Reynolds sidelined. Raymond's Week...
numberfire.com
Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive in Week 9 for Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Waller wasn't expected to play as he deals with a hamstring injury, so this comes as no surprise. What has become a lost season for the former star tight end continues with another absence. Foster Moreau and Jesper Horsted will look to pick up the slack.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Saints Win Outright as Home Underdogs?
The Week 9 finale has the banged-up New Orleans Saints hosting the very banged-up Baltimore Ravens. You’re going to have to scroll a lot to see the whole injury report. A Baltimore win will give them a one-game lead in the AFC North heading into their much-needed bye week. If the Saints come out on top, they will keep tied atop the NFC South with a 4-5 record.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Ravens at Saints
The Baltimore Ravens are missing tons of key pieces entering their matchup with the New Orleans Saints. How should that alter our view of the traditional betting markets and player props? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game as they discuss their read on the moneyline and total, any yardage props they like amid the injuries, and the top touchdown-scorer props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable for Cavaliers on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. After a one-game absence, Mitchell's status remains in the air with a left ankle sprain. Expect Dean Wade to see more minutes on Sunday if Mitchell remains out. Mitchell's projection includes 24.7...
numberfire.com
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out once again for Houston on Monday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Tate is still dealing with his right ankle soreness, and as a result, he will remain sidelined Monday night. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 3 games...
numberfire.com
Darius Garland (knee) will play for Cleveland Sunday afternoon
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland is dealing with a left knee sprain. He's missed the last couple games due to it, but on Sunday, he has been cleared to take the court. Expect Isaac Okoro to revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Ravens expect Gus Edwards (hamstring) back for Week 11
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is expected to be available for Week 11's game against the Carolina Panthers. Edwards sat out Week 9's win over the New Orlean Saints with a hamstring injury but is expected to return to action on the other side of the Ravens' Week 10 bye. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, John Harbaugh said "Gus will be back next game, that's the plan." If Edwards is back in Week 11, he would likely form a committee with Kenyan Drake.
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) ruled out for Utah Sunday night
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness. He wad downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, the team has fully ruled him out for Sunday's contest. Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler should see more action down low.
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) questionable Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne continues to deal with left foot soreness. However, there's a chance he gets the green light to return on Monday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Christian Wood (knee) ruled out on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wood will sit out on Wednesday night after suffering a recent knee sprain. Expect Maxi Kleber to play more minutes versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
numberfire.com
Luke Kornet (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Luke Kornet will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kornet is listed as out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be back, but at the very least, he'll miss Monday's contest. In 6 games this season, Kornet is avearging 2.3...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (health protocols) expects to play on Wednesday
According to head coach Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (health protocols) "should be good to go" for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After practicing on Tuesday, Gobert is expected to play on Wednesday despite missing two games for health protocols purposes. Expect Kyle Anderson to return to the bench if Gobert is active against a Suns' team allowing a 105.4 defensive rating.
