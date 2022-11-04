Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is uncertain for Week 10 versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Allen is reportedly being evaluated for a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. He suffered the injury on the last drive of the Bills' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. "We're just going through it, still evaluating it, and we'll see where it goes," head coach Sean McDermott said. "I'll know more in the next 24 hours and then probably be able to check in with [the media] back on Wednesday." The Bills will likely limit Allen's reps at practice and evaluate him throughout the week. Allen has attempted all but seven passes for the Bills this season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO