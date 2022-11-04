Sunnyside’s Worcester location is now one of several dispensaries now under the ownership of rapper and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, it was announced Friday. It will be one of three cannabis businesses he’s purchasing in Central Massachusetts, along with 12 marijuana dispensaries and production facilities in the rest of the commonwealth, New York and Illinois, according to a Business Wire press release. The total purchase made through the Combs’ Los Angeles-based Combs Enterprises will be $185 million, making it his first investment in the cannabis business.

