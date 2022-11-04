ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3

Gov. Kemp, Sen. Warnock both close out campaigns with stops in Columbus; Both talk exclusively to WRBL

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With the Midterm election Tuesday, candidates on the Georgia statewide ballot were making 11th-hour stops in Columbus on Monday. Gov. Brian Kemp made a stop at the Columbus Airport and brought all of the Republican Constitutional office candidates with him. Senator Raphael Warnock held his final rally of the campaign at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

2022 Election Day: Chattahoochee Valley voter guide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election. SAMPLE BALLOT: VIEW YOUR NOV. 8 SAMPLE BALLOT BY CLICKING HERE. YOUR POLLING PLACE: LOCATE WHERE YOU WILL VOTE ON NOV. 8. VOTER REGISTRATION: CHECK YOUR CURRENT VOTER REGISTATION...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Grief can cripple your holidays, so how do you handle it?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbus Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbus Hospice, visit https://www.columbushospice.com/. For most of us, the holidays are a time where family comes together to celebrate the year...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Help fight hunger, donate to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and WTVM has partnered with local sponsors to restock the shelves of our local food banks. Many people in our community are facing uncertainties caused by inflation. WTVM, Sons Chevrolet, Sons Ford, Daniel Appliance, Rivertown Buick GMC, the River Dragons,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Very warm Election Day, More comfortable rest of the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs climb into the 80s again today before a more typical pattern for November sets up the rest of the workweek. We are going to watch late week rain chances that are a little fluid right now, but we are pretty confident that a winter-like chill moves in over the weekend and early next week.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Confused about your Columbus sample ballot? Here’s everything you need to know about Article V, Article VIII and the proposed revision to notice requirements.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you live in Columbus and have looked at your sample ballot available through My Voter Page, you may have been confused by the wording of several items, especially the ones specific to the Columbus charter. WRBL previously reported on the Article VII items. This article will explain items pertaining to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘He wants to abolish the family:’ Walker makes Warnock, economy focus during LaGrange rally

LaGRANGE, Ga. — Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker may be like many college football fans in the state and have his mind on the Georgia/Tennessee game. The top two ranked teams in the country are playing in Athens Saturday afternoon in what could accurately be described as the biggest non-championship game at Sanford Stadium ever. […] The post ‘He wants to abolish the family:’ Walker makes Warnock, economy focus during LaGrange rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
LAGRANGE, GA
WALB 10

Americus distillery earns top awards

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Thirteenth Colony Distillery is the oldest operation in Georgia to win two top Bourbon Whiskey awards. Southern hospitality and friendship are what Thirteenth Colony hopes customers will feel when they taste their distilled spirits. Thirteenth Colony is the oldest operating distillery since prohibition. And they are...
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police: Shooting investigation underway on Brighton Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway after one was injured during a shooting off of Buena Vista Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Brighton Road, police say. There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Another warm day; Nicole forms near the Bahamas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As of this morning, we now have subtropical storm Nicole in the Atlantic. Nicole will move to the NNW over the next couple of days, making landfall in South Florida and potentially crossing into the Gulf very briefly by the end of the week. Rainfall...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn to host Veterans Day ceremony on November 11

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn community is invited to honor those who have served our country at the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. The Veterans Memorial ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. on the northeast corner of Ross St. and Glenn Ave. Mayor Ron...
AUBURN, AL

