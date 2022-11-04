Read full article on original website
Gov. Kemp, Sen. Warnock both close out campaigns with stops in Columbus; Both talk exclusively to WRBL
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With the Midterm election Tuesday, candidates on the Georgia statewide ballot were making 11th-hour stops in Columbus on Monday. Gov. Brian Kemp made a stop at the Columbus Airport and brought all of the Republican Constitutional office candidates with him. Senator Raphael Warnock held his final rally of the campaign at […]
WTVM
2022 Election Day: Chattahoochee Valley voter guide
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election. SAMPLE BALLOT: VIEW YOUR NOV. 8 SAMPLE BALLOT BY CLICKING HERE. YOUR POLLING PLACE: LOCATE WHERE YOU WILL VOTE ON NOV. 8. VOTER REGISTRATION: CHECK YOUR CURRENT VOTER REGISTATION...
WTVM
Grief can cripple your holidays, so how do you handle it?
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbus Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbus Hospice, visit https://www.columbushospice.com/. For most of us, the holidays are a time where family comes together to celebrate the year...
WTVM
Help fight hunger, donate to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and WTVM has partnered with local sponsors to restock the shelves of our local food banks. Many people in our community are facing uncertainties caused by inflation. WTVM, Sons Chevrolet, Sons Ford, Daniel Appliance, Rivertown Buick GMC, the River Dragons,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Voters face a choice between Republican and Libertarian candidates for the Lee County Commission District 4 race
As the mid-term elections come up on Nov. 8, many Lee County residents might be surprised to see two candidates running for the District 4 County Commission seat. District 4 residents will have a choice between Libertarian candidate Lance Farrar, and republican candidate Tony Langley. Farrar said he originally stepped...
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 8 election: Jay Hovey and Sherri Reese face off to be State Senator of District 27
Democrat Sherri Reese and Republican Jay Hovey are the two candidates running for the position to be State Senator of District 27 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 27 is made up of parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Democrat Sherri Reese. Reese, 49, was born...
WAFF
Aniah’s Law is on the ballot, opponents say it could disrupt Due Process
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An amendment is on Alabama ballots that could change the state’s bail process if passed. The amendment known as “Aniah’s Law” is named after a young woman from Homewood who was kidnapped and killed in Auburn in 2019. The man charged with...
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client's right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he's spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed.
wdhn.com
Rev. Roy Plummer remembered as a community leader as Columbus says good-bye
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hundreds of mourners showed up at the Columbus Civic Center today to pay respects to a soldier, pastor, and community leader. Rev. Roy Plummer was remembered as a leader who served his flock and his community with grace and dignity. The life of Jamaican-born Roy...
WTVM
Very warm Election Day, More comfortable rest of the week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs climb into the 80s again today before a more typical pattern for November sets up the rest of the workweek. We are going to watch late week rain chances that are a little fluid right now, but we are pretty confident that a winter-like chill moves in over the weekend and early next week.
Confused about your Columbus sample ballot? Here’s everything you need to know about Article V, Article VIII and the proposed revision to notice requirements.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you live in Columbus and have looked at your sample ballot available through My Voter Page, you may have been confused by the wording of several items, especially the ones specific to the Columbus charter. WRBL previously reported on the Article VII items. This article will explain items pertaining to […]
‘He wants to abolish the family:’ Walker makes Warnock, economy focus during LaGrange rally
LaGRANGE, Ga. — Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker may be like many college football fans in the state and have his mind on the Georgia/Tennessee game. The top two ranked teams in the country are playing in Athens Saturday afternoon in what could accurately be described as the biggest non-championship game at Sanford Stadium ever. […] The post ‘He wants to abolish the family:’ Walker makes Warnock, economy focus during LaGrange rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Opelika-Auburn News
Have questions about voting in the Lee County general election? Here's what you need to know
Here’s what you need to know before heading out to the polls to vote in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls in Lee County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. How do I find my polling place?. There are 22...
WALB 10
Americus distillery earns top awards
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Thirteenth Colony Distillery is the oldest operation in Georgia to win two top Bourbon Whiskey awards. Southern hospitality and friendship are what Thirteenth Colony hopes customers will feel when they taste their distilled spirits. Thirteenth Colony is the oldest operating distillery since prohibition. And they are...
WTVM
Callaway Resort & Gardens to host Fantasy in Lights Harris Co. appreciation night
PINE MOUNTAN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights opens to the public this weekend. Harris County’s winter wonderland will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Those who plan to attend should park in the Robin Lake Beach Parking Lot. On a special opening night, Harris County residents...
WALB 10
How an award-winning Americus distillery makes its spirits
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting.
Columbus police: Shooting investigation underway on Brighton Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway after one was injured during a shooting off of Buena Vista Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Brighton Road, police say. There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we […]
wrbl.com
Another warm day; Nicole forms near the Bahamas
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As of this morning, we now have subtropical storm Nicole in the Atlantic. Nicole will move to the NNW over the next couple of days, making landfall in South Florida and potentially crossing into the Gulf very briefly by the end of the week. Rainfall...
WTVM
Auburn to host Veterans Day ceremony on November 11
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn community is invited to honor those who have served our country at the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. The Veterans Memorial ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. on the northeast corner of Ross St. and Glenn Ave. Mayor Ron...
Three Muscogee County men indicted on murder and gang-related charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Muscogee Mounty men are being indicted stemming from a 2021 shooting that left two dead, according to Attorney General Chris Carr. Rodderick Glanton, 27, Homer Upshaw, 27, and Terrance Upshaw, 30, are indicted on the following: Two counts of felony murder Four counts of aggravated assault Three counts of criminal […]
