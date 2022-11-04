ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

theithacan.org

Student dance organizations boogie for books

Music blasted from Emerson Suites as students, faculty and family members walked in for the “Moving Together Ithaca” Charity Event on Nov. 4. The crowd took up more than half of the large room, cheering for their friends and singing as the dance participants stretched. This charity event...
theithacan.org

College announces changes to Fall 2023 academic calendar

The Ithaca College Academic Calendar Committee and the Office of the Provost announced changes to the Fall 2023 calendar Oct. 31 in an Intercom post, but there are no changes to the Spring 2024 calendar. The first day of Fall 2023 classes will be Aug. 23 instead of Aug. 21....
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Cornell fraternities suspend parties after reports of assaults

In reaction to four reports of drug-laced drinks and one report of sexual assault at events hosted by Cornell University fraternities, Cornell has suspended all fraternity parties and social events. According to the Cornell University Police Department (CUPD), the sexual assault reportedly took place at some point between 2:30 and...
ITHACA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University

The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

Meet Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”

You may not know who Darrell Harrington is, but we’re sure you’ve seen his work all over Ithaca and the Finger Lakes!. He’s the man behind those “Be Kind” hearts that have cropped up everywhere!. He dropped in to tell us how it started, how...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Edward J. Farfaglia – November 6, 2022

Edward J. Farfaglia, 69; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. Ed was born in Fulton, NY; to the late Silvio and Angela (Tomarchio) Farfaglia. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Ed retired from National Grid after 32 years as a serviceman. He...
FULTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Founders Way Housing Development opens in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- County and state officials gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a roughly $27 million affordable housing development. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street, inside will be 75 affordable and supportive apartments in addition to commercial space for two local nonprofits. “There are drop-in centers,...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WKTV

ICAN buys sports complex in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- ICAN announced Friday the purchase of what was formerly the Rising Stars sports complex on Route 233 in Westmoreland. The complex, now called Elevate CNY, can still be rented by sports teams and leagues, and will also be used for skill-building camps, programs and community events. The...
WESTMORELAND, NY
thecomeback.com

College sports world mourns loss of iconic Syracuse AD

While the Big East Conference is no longer the college athletics powerhouse that it was in the 1980s and 1990s, it might not have existed in the first place if not for the efforts of John “Jake” Crouthamel. The former Syracuse athletic director, who held that role from 1977 to 2005, died Monday at 84 years old, per Dartmouth Athletics.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Central New York McDonald’s Giving Away Free Turkeys This Week

I'm lovin' it! A McDonald's in Central New York is getting into the giving spirit by offering vouchers for free turkeys. The McDonald's at 1804 Teall Ave. in Syracuse will be giving away a limited number of gift cards this Wednesday, November 9th. The gift card will be redeemable for a free turkey up to 14 pounds at Wegmans stores.
SYRACUSE, NY

