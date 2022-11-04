ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina A&T vs. Duke ACC Women’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)

North Carolina A&T vs. Duke: The Duke Blue Devils had little trouble getting past North Carolina A&T in their season opener, 77-57. Four players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils, led by Elizabeth Balogun who scored 15 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished out 3 assists in the win. Kennedy Brown was a […]
