A day to browse, thrift, and try new food was an opportunity I could not deny myself. As someone new to Gainesville and a little self-conscious about eating alone, I’ve struggled to go out and try the amazing restaurant options the town has to offer. When I heard about the Florida Vintage Market, however, I shoved my worries aside, grabbed a friend, and took the bus down to see what it was all about.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO