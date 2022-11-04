Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida football: The Gators have something special in freshman Trevor Etienne
The play was dead to rights, a bust destined to put Florida in a tricky spot on 4th down. Except to Florida freshman running back Trevor Etienne, it wasn’t. On a critical 3rd down in the 2nd half on Saturday, with the outcome of Florida’s game at Texas A&M still hanging in the balance, Florida ran an inside zone play to Etienne that was destined for nowhere.
Everything Beamer said before Florida
South Carolina will make its way to Florida on Saturday after securing bowl eligibility in the 38-27 win over Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) haven't had much success in Gainesville as the Gators own a 16-2 record on their home field in games against the Gamecocks. The two wins for the Gamecocks in Gainesville came in 2010 and 2014.
Florida frontcourt steps up in season-opening win
While Florida had little trouble creating separation with a clearly-outmatched Stony Brook team in its season opener on Monday night at Exactech Arena, early shot selection, particularly from beyond the 3-point line, proved reasonably problematic. In the first half, Florida converted just three of its 15 attempts from distance, a...
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in Florida football history
Dale Van Sickel, End (1927-29) Van Sickel has the distinction of being the first Gator football player to be named a first-team All-American (1929). A two-way standout at Florida, the Gators posted a 23-6 record during his three seasons for his hometown school. Despite dealing with injuries in his final season, Van Sickel is also one of nine Florida players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Interlachen Rams go 10-0 in turnaround 2022 season, winning SSAC Atlantic title
INTERLACHEN, Fla.- Looking back at where the Interlachen Rams were as a football program just a year ago, they have come a long way. Coming off a 3-6 season, change was needed over at Interlachen in order for the team to take the next step. Taking the next step was winning the Sunshine State ...
alachuachronicle.com
Text to Republicans comes from the same PAC that is telling people to vandalize Single-Member District signs
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans are receiving text tonight that advise them to vote against Single-Member Districts, saying the ballot measure will “turn the whole county into the City of Gainesville and will allow Woke Socialists to take over,” but those texts are coming from a PAC called Alachua County’s Future that is also advising people to vandalize signs promoting Single-Member Districts and to remove and throw away those signs.
mycbs4.com
Runaway teens from Oklahoma recovered in Gainesville with help from Lake City Police
Gainesville — Lake City Police say they helped reconnect two runaway teens from Oklahoma with their families, after locating them in North Central Florida. Police say the 13 and 15-year-olds stole their grandmother's car on October 28th, and started a road trip. The teens were formally documented as missing, in Oklahoma, on the 30th.
alachuachronicle.com
Single-member District supporters allege that NAACP is committing violations of election law and Cornell’s PAC is instigating vandalism and theft
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Amplify Alachua, the group behind the campaign for the Single-Member Districts Charter Amendment, has accused the NAACP of election violations for their role in disseminating signs that oppose the charter amendment, and a citizen has filed a complaint against Alachua County’s Future, a Political Action Committee (PAC) chaired by County Commission Candidate Ken Cornell, for encouraging their supporters to vandalize and remove signs in favor of the charter amendment.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville weathers vandalism, hate messages against minority groups
Shattered glass, defaced monuments and hateful flyers characterize five targeted attacks in Gainesville over a four-month span, leaving impacted groups confident they were motivated by hate. But the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has declared three crimes in Gainesville this year to be “hate crimes,” according to Gainesville Police Department...
spoonuniversity.com
The Florida Vintage Market: Where Local Art and Fashion Meets Food Trucks
A day to browse, thrift, and try new food was an opportunity I could not deny myself. As someone new to Gainesville and a little self-conscious about eating alone, I’ve struggled to go out and try the amazing restaurant options the town has to offer. When I heard about the Florida Vintage Market, however, I shoved my worries aside, grabbed a friend, and took the bus down to see what it was all about.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dixie County crash kills woman
A 76-year-old woman from the Miami area died Saturday afternoon in a single-car accident in Dixie County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:20 p.m. in Old Town. The woman was traveling north on U.S. Highway 19 when she veered right onto the grassy shoulder, colliding with a stop sign that came through the windshield.
CCSO looking for fugitive from the Jacksonville area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen this man?. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for Donald Devon Watkins. Watkins is wanted for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. He...
Florida deputies arrest blind man for carrying cane
The only charge on his booking is resisting an officer.
WCJB
Bronson Middle High School locked down after student brings airsoft gun to school
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - In the third incident in less than a week, Bronson Middle High School was locked down after a student brought an airsoft gun to school on Monday. Levy County Sheriff’s Office says the school was searched after rumors of a weapon on campus spread. Deputies quickly found an 11-year-old student with an airsoft toy gun.
WCJB
3 incidents in 4 days: Bronson Middle High School was placed on lockdown after a student brought an air-soft toy gun
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bronson Middle High School was placed on lockdown after a student brought an airsoft toy gun to school on Monday morning. “Today’s incident like oh it’s just a BB gun. It’s just a BB gun today because that kid didn’t have access to a real gun,” said parent Joslin Watkins.
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian killed after stepping into roadway during green light in Alachua County: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY; Fla. – A woman was killed Friday morning after stepping into a roadway during a green light, according to Florida Highway Patrol. This happened around 6:45 a.m., according to FHP. The report said two vehicles were driving through a green light at the intersection of State Road...
WCJB
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County elected officials’ residence requirement problem
A lawsuit against Alachua County Commission Chair Marihelen Wheeler claiming she wasn’t living in District 2 during the Aug. 23 primaries marked the newest chapter of a continued countywide issue: officials potentially living outside the areas they represent in office. Elected officials must live within the district they represent...
WCJB
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are in Northeast Gainesville searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. Gainesville Police officers say units searched the area of 100 Northeast 22nd Street after a man was shot multiple times. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds.
WCJB
16 horses were rescued in Williston after they were left to starve
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating an animal neglect case. They said 16 horses were left to starve in Williston. On July 27th, deputies first checked on the horses, when a concerned resident called in. “In the case of our July investigation all the horses...
247Sports
