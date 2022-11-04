ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WAPT

Merit Health Central may cut more services at south Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Merit Health leaders met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the future of the hospital in south Jackson and the services it provides. Hinds County leaders said the hospital may eliminate more services at the hospital, which has already...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
WAPT

Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeveshas released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
PEARL, MS
WREG

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU). Officials said they received a call […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Vicksburg Housing Authority's 6 properties to get cameras

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Six properties operated by the Vicksburg Housing Authority are getting video cameras to help offset rising security concerns. The Vicksburg Post reports the housing authority will spread 100 cameras among its properties at Beechwood Estates, Cedars Estates, Urban Court, Valley Court, Waltersville Estates and Rolling Acres in the city.
VICKSBURG, MS
WDSU

Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus

Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi election workers prepared for voters to cast ballots

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi poll workers spent Monday moving voting machines and setting up voting gear ahead of Tuesday's general election. In Hinds County, 108 precincts were being outfitted for the election. P0lls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Tap here for general election results...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Hazel Linson to retire, serving Warren County 26 years

Hazel Linson has announced she will retire from the Purchasing Department of Warren County. For the last 26 years, Linson has worked at the county administration offices to help the community. An accomplishment recognized by the Warren County Board of Supervisors when she received her 25 years of service recognition.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Human remains found in abandoned Mississippi home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
JACKSON, MS

