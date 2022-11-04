Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M to help fix crumbling water system
Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson’s request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer’s flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program approved the...
WAPT
Merit Health Central may cut more services at south Jackson hospital
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Merit Health leaders met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the future of the hospital in south Jackson and the services it provides. Hinds County leaders said the hospital may eliminate more services at the hospital, which has already...
WLBT
Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
WAPT
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeveshas released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water...
MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU). Officials said they received a call […]
WLBT
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state...
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
WLBT
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project.
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
WAPT
Vicksburg Housing Authority's 6 properties to get cameras
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Six properties operated by the Vicksburg Housing Authority are getting video cameras to help offset rising security concerns. The Vicksburg Post reports the housing authority will spread 100 cameras among its properties at Beechwood Estates, Cedars Estates, Urban Court, Valley Court, Waltersville Estates and Rolling Acres in the city.
WDSU
Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus
Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
Dog in Mississippi reportedly found carrying human arm, rest of body except head found
JACKSON, Miss. — A dog in Jackson, Mississippi, was reportedly found walking around with a severed human arm which led investigators to find additional human remains minus a head. According to WLBT, on Saturday the Jackson Police Department was called out to an area in South Jackson after a...
WAPT
Hinds County circuit clerk expects big turnout for midterm elections
JACKSON, Miss. — Saturday was the final day for in-person absentee voting as midterm elections arrive Tuesday. In Hinds County, voters made their way downtown for a final chance to cast their absentee ballot. "I'm not letting the rain stop me. I'm excited about doing this, and this election...
WAPT
Guest faces challenger Young in race to represent Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District
JACKSON, Miss. — U.S. Rep. Michael Guest didn't have an easy road to Mississippi's general election. The Republican incumbent won a tight runoff race to represent his party on the Nov. 8 ballot, where he faces Democrat Shuwaski A. Young. Guest, of Brandon, has been a member of the...
WAPT
Mississippi election workers prepared for voters to cast ballots
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi poll workers spent Monday moving voting machines and setting up voting gear ahead of Tuesday's general election. In Hinds County, 108 precincts were being outfitted for the election. P0lls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Tap here for general election results...
Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
vicksburgnews.com
Hazel Linson to retire, serving Warren County 26 years
Hazel Linson has announced she will retire from the Purchasing Department of Warren County. For the last 26 years, Linson has worked at the county administration offices to help the community. An accomplishment recognized by the Warren County Board of Supervisors when she received her 25 years of service recognition.
Human remains found in abandoned Mississippi home
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
WLBT
Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
Comments / 0