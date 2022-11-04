The Hockey News On The 'A': Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester

Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk about Buffalo Sabres prospects, Lukas Reichel's hot start, Jack Drury's mini slump and much more.

Jiri Kulich is impressing so far for the Rochester Americans in the AHL. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

This week on The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast where Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk everything AHL:

- Jack Drury impressed in his rookie pro season last year, with 52 points in 68 games for the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22. But this year, he's stuck with one goal in six games. Is there any cause for concern with his game?

- Prospect of the week: Lukas Reichel. The winger has 10 points in seven games for the Rockford IceHogs and averaged a point per game last year in the AHL. How close is he to a permanent NHL stay?

AHL Prospect Of The Week: Lukas Reichel (; 4:47)

- Team of the week: Buffalo Sabres. Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk about the Sabres prospects with some of the highest upsides on the Rochester Americans. Center Jiri Kulich and right winger Isak Rosen are two examples, both with seven points in eight games.

Buffalo Sabres Prospects in the AHL (; 7:25)

- Tampa Bay has found another diamond in the rough in Felix Robert. The 23-year-old undrafted forward signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning in July and has 11 points in eight games with the Syracuse Crunch.

- And more.

