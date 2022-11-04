ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Hockey News On The 'A': Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester

By The Hockey News
The Hockey News
The Hockey News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSlVm_0iz14Y0v00

Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk about Buffalo Sabres prospects, Lukas Reichel's hot start, Jack Drury's mini slump and much more.

Jiri Kulich is impressing so far for the Rochester Americans in the AHL.

Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

This week on The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast where Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk everything AHL:

- Jack Drury impressed in his rookie pro season last year, with 52 points in 68 games for the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22. But this year, he's stuck with one goal in six games. Is there any cause for concern with his game?

- Prospect of the week: Lukas Reichel. The winger has 10 points in seven games for the Rockford IceHogs and averaged a point per game last year in the AHL. How close is he to a permanent NHL stay?

AHL Prospect Of The Week: Lukas Reichel (; 4:47)

- Team of the week: Buffalo Sabres. Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk about the Sabres prospects with some of the highest upsides on the Rochester Americans. Center Jiri Kulich and right winger Isak Rosen are two examples, both with seven points in eight games.

Buffalo Sabres Prospects in the AHL (; 7:25)

- Tampa Bay has found another diamond in the rough in Felix Robert. The 23-year-old undrafted forward signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning in July and has 11 points in eight games with the Syracuse Crunch.

- And more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4cwc_0iz14Y0v00

The Hockey News Podcast Linktree

Here are more podcasts from the past week:

- The Hockey News Podcast : Should the Maple Leafs Panic?

- The Hockey News On The 'Dub' : Bedard the Star and the Dallas Stars (Team profile: Dallas Stars)

- The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast : Devils Prospects, Fantilli and More (Team profile: New Jersey Devils)

- The Hockey News On The 'Q' : Jordan Dumais and Flames Prospects (Team profile: Calgary Flames)

- The Hockey News On The 'O' : Red Wings Prospects and U-17s (Team profile: Detroit Red Wings)

- The Hockey News On The 'A' : Dan Bylsma on the AHL Firebirds (Team profile: Los Angeles)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

Bruins get a finger in the wind and then jammed in their own eye

As far as public statements go, this one rings pretty hollow:. To make a long story short, in the late hours of Thursday, in the hopes of sneaking through to Friday-news-dump territory, the Bruins signed minor league defenseman Mitchell Miller. Whether that name is familiar or not, it’s important to remind everyone that Miller was the player the Coyotes had to renounce the rights to after it came to public awareness that Miller had spent most of his teen years bullying and abusing a disabled classmate who also happened to be Black. The details were galling to the least, and Arizona had little choice after the public outcry.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Sabres reveal alternate jersey

The Buffalo Sabres have officially revealed their newest alternate jersey, returning to the team’s red, black, and white look they donned from 1996-2006. It’s not the team’s first usage of the logo this season, utilizing it on the new Reverse Retro uniform. Still, it’s the return of the red and black colors that sparked much conversation about the team’s utilization of it in the mid-90s. But nostalgia sells, and it’s clearly a popular choice among fans.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey News

The Hockey News

New York, NY
45
Followers
305
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hockey News is your source for the inside scoop on NHL and hockey news worldwide

 https://thehockeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy