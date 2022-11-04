Ralph W. Rentzel

Ralph William Rentzel, 98, of Apache Junction, AZ passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022 with family by his side.

Ralph was born October 1924 in Peru Indiana to Joseph William and Louise Christina.

He joined the Navy December 1941 where he became a tail gunner on the VPB-19 search and rescue planes stationed in the South Pacific. Ralph received the Air Medal of Citation awarded for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flight and foreign military personnel in combat in support of operations.

Ralph married the love of his life, Lorraine, June1946. They were each other’s lifelong companions and friends. They were blessed with three children; Janice, Ralph Jr. and Bruce.

After his time in the Navy, Ralph went on to work for C&O Railroad, Body by Fisher Stamping Plant & after 17 years, retired as an Electrical Mechanical Engineer for Motorola.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Lorraine Rentzel; two sons, three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Ralph was a loving, carry man who loved his family and his Country. We will carry his memory in our hearts.