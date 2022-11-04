Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball: Fort Loramie falls to New Bremen in regional final
CLAYTON — New Bremen has lost only 12 sets this season, none of which have come in postseason play. On Saturday, Fort Loramie became the latest squad to get shut out by the Cardinals in tournament play. The Cardinals dominated from the start and earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-21...
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
hometownstations.com
Minster Girls Take Home 15th State Cross Country Crown; Anna's Paige Steinke Crown DIV. III Champ; Bluffton's Nygaard & Armstrong, O-G's Fortman Placed in Top 10
Hello, I'm Tony Quach and I am from Los Angeles, CA. I recently graduated with my master's in journalism from USC and I'm excited to be the Sports Reporter for Your Hometown Stations. Have a story idea? Email me at aquach@wlio.com!
Sidney Daily News
Pierson installed as pastor of First Presbyterian Church
SIDNEY — The Rev. Carol Pierson was installed as pastor of Sidney’s First Presbyterian Church in a ceremony held recently at the church. Pierson is the 19th pastor of Sidney’s oldest congregation. The ceremony was held on the 11th anniversary of Pierson’s ordination. Local attorney and...
Sidney Daily News
Western Ohio Dairy luncheon set
NEW BREMEN — Ohio State Extension is holding a monthly luncheon for Dairy producers in the Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County areas. The meetings will covering a variety of topics such as dairy beef crosses and market evaluation, farm risk management, market and policy, forage production, and alternative feed options in a nutrient shortage. These will be covered by a mixture of university and industry professionals. The programs will be every third Wednesday of the month with the kickoff on Nov. 16, 2022, at Speedway Lanes 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided preceding the speaker. The sponsor for the meal is Homan Inc. The topic for the meeting is Feeding Dairy Beef Crosses.
WLWT 5
Reports of an overturned vehicle at Mt Nebo and Lawrenceburg Roads in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of an overturned vehicle at Mt Nebo and Lawrenceburg Roads in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
dayton.com
Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.
A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Nov. 4)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior. Seven of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
countynewsonline.org
Retirement Auction – Covington – 11/17
When: Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 10:30 AM. Staffed preview will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 10AM-1PM What: Tractors, Forklift, Semi, Hopper Bottom, Trucks, Tillage, Planting, Drill, Seed Tender, Combines, Heads, Head Carts, Auger Cart, Augers, Rotary, Mowers, Misc.
3 injured after crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
Sidney Daily News
SAFY partners with Wapa Theatre
SIDNEY — Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of Sidney is partnering with the Wapa Theatre, 15 Willipie St., Wapakoneta, to celebrate National Adoption Month. Wapa Theatre will be playing “Home Alone” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show are $2 per ticket. This...
Sidney Daily News
Lonestar is in the house
Lonestar’s Dean Sams performs Sunday night at Sidney High School for the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series. Lonestar lead singer Drew Womack, right, and Michael Britt perform during the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series Sunday night at Sidney High School. Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes...
1017thepoint.com
CAMBRIDGE CITY MAN KILLED IN PREBLE COUNTY CRASH
(Lewisburg, OH)--A Cambridge City man is dead as the result of a weekend crash in Preble County. It happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. 40 at the western edge of Lewisburg. Investigators say 45-year-old Jason Buckley of Lewisburg drifted across the center line and went into the path of 41-year-old Curtis Albright of Cambridge City and 40-year-old Kelli Foust of New Paris. Albright was pronounced dead at Reid Health. Foust was seriously injured. Buckley, who caused the crash, sustained only minor injuries. There’s no word on what caused him to cross the center line.
Germantown man among 2 killed in head-on crash in Clinton County Monday night
UNION TOWNSHIP — Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Monday evening. Just after 7 p.m. Danny Dunn, 72 of Germantown, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck north on state Route 73 just south of McCoy Road. Eric Thompson, 48, of Hillsboro, was...
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
