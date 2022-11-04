ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Loramie, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sidney Daily News

Volleyball: Fort Loramie falls to New Bremen in regional final

CLAYTON — New Bremen has lost only 12 sets this season, none of which have come in postseason play. On Saturday, Fort Loramie became the latest squad to get shut out by the Cardinals in tournament play. The Cardinals dominated from the start and earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-21...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Pierson installed as pastor of First Presbyterian Church

SIDNEY — The Rev. Carol Pierson was installed as pastor of Sidney’s First Presbyterian Church in a ceremony held recently at the church. Pierson is the 19th pastor of Sidney’s oldest congregation. The ceremony was held on the 11th anniversary of Pierson’s ordination. Local attorney and...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Western Ohio Dairy luncheon set

NEW BREMEN — Ohio State Extension is holding a monthly luncheon for Dairy producers in the Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County areas. The meetings will covering a variety of topics such as dairy beef crosses and market evaluation, farm risk management, market and policy, forage production, and alternative feed options in a nutrient shortage. These will be covered by a mixture of university and industry professionals. The programs will be every third Wednesday of the month with the kickoff on Nov. 16, 2022, at Speedway Lanes 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided preceding the speaker. The sponsor for the meal is Homan Inc. The topic for the meeting is Feeding Dairy Beef Crosses.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.

A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Nov. 4)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior. Seven of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Community calendar

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
SIDNEY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Retirement Auction – Covington – 11/17

When: Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 10:30 AM. Staffed preview will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 10AM-1PM What: Tractors, Forklift, Semi, Hopper Bottom, Trucks, Tillage, Planting, Drill, Seed Tender, Combines, Heads, Head Carts, Auger Cart, Augers, Rotary, Mowers, Misc.
COVINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 injured after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

SAFY partners with Wapa Theatre

SIDNEY — Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of Sidney is partnering with the Wapa Theatre, 15 Willipie St., Wapakoneta, to celebrate National Adoption Month. Wapa Theatre will be playing “Home Alone” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show are $2 per ticket. This...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Lonestar is in the house

Lonestar’s Dean Sams performs Sunday night at Sidney High School for the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series. Lonestar lead singer Drew Womack, right, and Michael Britt perform during the Gateway Arts Council’s Presents Series Sunday night at Sidney High School. Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes...
1017thepoint.com

CAMBRIDGE CITY MAN KILLED IN PREBLE COUNTY CRASH

(Lewisburg, OH)--A Cambridge City man is dead as the result of a weekend crash in Preble County. It happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. 40 at the western edge of Lewisburg. Investigators say 45-year-old Jason Buckley of Lewisburg drifted across the center line and went into the path of 41-year-old Curtis Albright of Cambridge City and 40-year-old Kelli Foust of New Paris. Albright was pronounced dead at Reid Health. Foust was seriously injured. Buckley, who caused the crash, sustained only minor injuries. There’s no word on what caused him to cross the center line.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
LIMA, OH

