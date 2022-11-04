Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sidney Daily News
Edison State accepting applications for Peace Officer Training Academy
PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will...
Sidney Daily News
Anna Village Council hires new solicitor
ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved a new solicitor and voted on multiple other ordinances and motions during regular meetings on Oct. 11 and Oct. 25. The rules were suspended for an ordinance providing for the employment of a solicitor for Anna and the ordinance was unanimously adopted at the Oct. 11 meeting. This means Madison Brinkman is the new Anna solicitor, and her term began on Oct. 1.
Sidney Daily News
City Council discusses study, budget, firefighters
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council heard findings from a compensation study, details about the 2023 budget, and firefighter introductions at a workshop meeting on Nov. 7. According to City Manager Andrew Bowsher, the purpose of conducting the compensation study is to address changes in city operations and staffing levels. The goals of the study are to increase city employee retention and recruitment and to be competitive in the job market.
Sidney Daily News
Commissioners award contract, release fees and provide services
SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners awarded a contract, released permissive license fees and provided dog shelter services for a nearby county in October. The contract for the sheriff’s building flooring project was awarded to Westerheide Construction Company for $142,400. Permissive license fees were released totaling $125,370.94 to...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The partnership existing between George F. Yenney, E. B. Chapman and George Everett, under the firm name of the Sidney Broom Company, has been dissolved. Messr’s. Chapman and Everett retired from the firm and Mr. Yenney will continue the business. 100 Years. November 8, 1922.
Sidney Daily News
The Edison Foundation’s 25th Holiday Evening to feature regional artists
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Noah Back, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.
Sidney Daily News
Western Ohio Dairy luncheon set
NEW BREMEN — Ohio State Extension is holding a monthly luncheon for Dairy producers in the Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County areas. The meetings will covering a variety of topics such as dairy beef crosses and market evaluation, farm risk management, market and policy, forage production, and alternative feed options in a nutrient shortage. These will be covered by a mixture of university and industry professionals. The programs will be every third Wednesday of the month with the kickoff on Nov. 16, 2022, at Speedway Lanes 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided preceding the speaker. The sponsor for the meal is Homan Inc. The topic for the meeting is Feeding Dairy Beef Crosses.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Gabriel Lochtefeld, 32, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Brittney L. Dye, 33, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136...
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
S&H Products needs help to replace stolen items
SIDNEY — While most act to help those with disabilities, others have caused harm that impacts them and the organizations who serve them. S&H Products will use Match Day gifts to replenish their cost to replace stolen catalytic converters and add anti-theft devices for multiple transportation vehicles. Catalytic converters are a necessary part of an engine’s exhaust system that converts harmful pollutants into something to less harmful.
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A nurse practitioner with a passion for substance use treatment has been serving the community since August at her new practice called Scripts360. Amanda Saunders is a board-certified family nurse practitioner (FNP-BC) and became certified as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Upper Valley Career Center, a registered nurse (RN) at RETS Technical School – now called Fortis College – and a family nurse practitioner (FNP) at South University. She has been a nurse for 18 years prior to starting her own practice and has experience with many facets of healthcare such as nursing management, geriatric nursing, and pain and addiction. Scripts360 is also certified through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to perform medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for substance use disorders.
Sidney Daily News
Veterans Day service planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Veterans Services is honoring veterans on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, in the courthouse square at 11 a.m. The services will include speakers, placement of memorial wreaths, a rifle salute and taps. Veterans and community members will be welcomed by Jack Kacin, a retired U.S. Army veteran followed by an invocation from Alan Krahulek, USMC veteran, and the national anthem sung by Amanda Shaffer.
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior. Seven of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney’s newest firefighter
City of Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher swears in Ricardo Lenhart as the newest firefighter for the city of Sidney Monday. Looking on are Lenhart’s girlfriend, Nicole, and his three sons, Kamden, Theodore and Maximilian. Sidney’s newest firefighter Ricardo Lenhart is pinned by his friend, Shawn Skelly, during Monday’s ceremony....
Sidney Daily News
Local author visits library
MINSTER — Young people’s author, Rich Stein, recently visited Minster’s Stallo Memorial Library and shared his latest book with some of the young parents following a children’s story session. The book, Stein’s 12th (he has also published two anthologies of selected books in print), is titled...
Sidney Daily News
SAFY partners with Wapa Theatre
SIDNEY — Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of Sidney is partnering with the Wapa Theatre, 15 Willipie St., Wapakoneta, to celebrate National Adoption Month. Wapa Theatre will be playing “Home Alone” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show are $2 per ticket. This...
Sidney Daily News
Guisinger promoted to lieutenant
Olivia Guisinger pins the lieutenant pin on her husband, Chance, after he was sworn in as the Sidney Fire Department’s newest lieutenant Monday afternoon. Looking on are their children, Lerner and Wyatt. City of Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher gives the oath of office to Chance Guisinger as the firefighter...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-9:12 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of South Main Avenue. -7:18 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report at the police department on West Court Street. -6:01 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of North Main Avenue. -3:55 p.m.: fight. Police...
Sidney Daily News
Participating in Holiday Shop Hop
Deb Kaufman talks with Sheila Lundy during the Relay for Life craft and vendor show held Saturday at the Connection Point Church. The event was part of the Holiday Shop Hop in Sidney. Marge Cantrell, of Sidney, looks at some kitchen towels from The Towel Lady during the craft and...
Sidney Daily News
What’s happening at the Salvation Army
SIDNEY — The Salvation Army is preparing for the holiday season with a variety of events. Nov. 18 is the Red Kettle Kick-Off Luncheon. The Salvation Army will be kicking off their Christmas season this year at the Vera Event Center in Sidney. Many Shelby County business-people and council members will gather together to learn about the effort of the Salvation Army to serve the community and fundraise that season.
