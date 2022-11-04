ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stetson Earns New Mock Trial Success

Stetson has a new mock trial team that is having big success. While Stetson’s College of Law regularly participates — and excels – in competitions against other schools nationwide, the university’s mock trial team in DeLand placed second at the 14th Annual Wildcat Mock Trial Invitational Tournament, Oct. 29-30, hosted by the University of New Hampshire.
Stetson Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole

Stetson University’s Emergency Management Team began meeting today to closely monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole. For the latest information about this storm, please check the National Hurricane Center. At this point, the storm is projected to impact our area Wednesday and Thursday, with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph and...
