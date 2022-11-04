Stetson has a new mock trial team that is having big success. While Stetson’s College of Law regularly participates — and excels – in competitions against other schools nationwide, the university’s mock trial team in DeLand placed second at the 14th Annual Wildcat Mock Trial Invitational Tournament, Oct. 29-30, hosted by the University of New Hampshire.

DELAND, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO