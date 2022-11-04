Read full article on original website
Related
Pensioner is found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout
A pensioner has been found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout. Eyewitnesses believed the man was sleeping on board the Glasgow-bound Citylink service from Edinburgh before he fell from his seat at a roundabout. Passengers...
BBC
Circus performers pulled children from Moray crash wreck
Circus performers helped remove two children from a minibus after it was involved in a fatal crash. A court heard they came across the accident on the A96 as they were returning from Aberdeen to Elgin. Acrobat David Amoll told a jury he used a sledgehammer to break a rear...
'My wife isn't deceased, she's in the front room!' Couple were left without money for weeks after their bank told them they were both DEAD
A husband and wife were left without access to any money for weeks after both being told by their bank that the other was dead. Ben Gibson, 63, was 'furious' after being told that his 65-year-old wife Gill was dead when he called the bank up about a card problem.
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
PICTURED: British mother, 46, becomes the fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh - three months after the death of her taxi driver husband, their teenager son and 20-year-old daughter
A mother who became the fourth member of a British family to mysteriously die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has been pictured. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the tragedy. Her husband, taxi driver Rafiqul, 51, and son...
Woman who was forced to abandon her flat due to the horrific smell coming from her neighbour realises he'd been dead for TWO WEEKS
A Queensland woman who was forced to vacate her flat due to a 'ghastly' smell has been shocked to discover it was coming from her neighbours corpse. The man, believed to be of German descent and aged in his 70s, had been left to rot in his apartment complex in the Cairns suburb of Manunda for two weeks.
toofab.com
Body Of 12-Year-Old Girl 'Covered In Inscriptions' Found In Box Left In Her Apartment Building Courtyard
The girl's father found security footage of her entering the building with an unknown woman -- who left solo holding two bags. A 24-year-old woman is in police custody following the grisly discovery of a 12-year-old girl's body in a box left outside her own Parisian apartment building last Friday.
Radio DJ Koray Alpergin named as victim found dead in woods after being ‘abducted with his girlfriend outside home’
A MAN who was found dead in woodland has been named as radio DJ Koray Alpergin, the owner of Bizim FM. Cops confirmed a body had been found near Loughton, Essex, on Saturday after reports a man and a woman were missing. Police have also arrested three men in Kent...
Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off
A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
Horror as man in his 20s plunges to his death from 311ft Canary Wharf tower block – before police find woman with face and head injuries inside flat
A man in his 20s has plunged to his death from a Canary Wharf tower block, while a woman has been rushed to hospital with facial and head injuries. It is thought that the man fell from the 311-foot Talisman Tower in Lincoln Plaza on the Isle of Dogs, east London.
Jury is sworn in for trial of eight people including TikTok star and her mother accused of murdering two men, both 21, who died in a crash on the A46
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of eight people accused of murdering two cousins, who died in a crash on the A46. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in the collision on February 11, 2022. The victims, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were in a...
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
Woman requests a 'no parking' sign be set up outside of her house after whinging her neighbours' cars were blocking the view from her driveway - leaving one Sydney suburb up in arms
Residents in a Sydney suburb have been left outraged after their neighbour took it upon herself to request a 'no parking' sign be set up outside her house. The no parking zone was requested by a woman in Penshurst, in the city's south, after she complained about other cars blocking her view while coming out of her driveway.
Boy, 17, dies after fireworks ‘hurled’ down street in Bonfire Night mayhem
A teenager has died after fleeing to a garden close to where fireworks were “hurled” down a street in West Yorkshire during Bonfire Night.On Saturday (5 November), the 17-year-old boy was found injured in the garden of a house in Vickerman Street, Halifax, at 8.15pm.He died later in hospital. It’s believed that the boy entered a garden by climbing over a fence and landing on top of a greenhouse. The greenhouse shattered and the broken glass severely injured the boy, according to reports.Pictures of the scene show a small greenhouse in the garden of a property that’s on the...
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Climate activist who poured human faeces over memorial to Captain Tom spared jail
A climate activist who poured human faeces over a memorial for the late war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore in protest at the use of private jets has been spared jail. Maddie Budd, a 21-year-old former medical student, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at a hearing earlier this month.On Wednesday Budd, of Kedleston Avenue, Manchester, was sentenced to 21 weeks in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, suspended for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.On 1 October a video was posted to social media showing a woman pouring what she said was human excrement...
BBC
Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death
A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
Comments / 0