BBC

Circus performers pulled children from Moray crash wreck

Circus performers helped remove two children from a minibus after it was involved in a fatal crash. A court heard they came across the accident on the A96 as they were returning from Aberdeen to Elgin. Acrobat David Amoll told a jury he used a sledgehammer to break a rear...
Daily Mail

PICTURED: British mother, 46, becomes the fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh - three months after the death of her taxi driver husband, their teenager son and 20-year-old daughter

A mother who became the fourth member of a British family to mysteriously die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has been pictured. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the tragedy. Her husband, taxi driver Rafiqul, 51, and son...
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Woman requests a 'no parking' sign be set up outside of her house after whinging her neighbours' cars were blocking the view from her driveway - leaving one Sydney suburb up in arms

Residents in a Sydney suburb have been left outraged after their neighbour took it upon herself to request a 'no parking' sign be set up outside her house. The no parking zone was requested by a woman in Penshurst, in the city's south, after she complained about other cars blocking her view while coming out of her driveway.
The Independent

Boy, 17, dies after fireworks ‘hurled’ down street in Bonfire Night mayhem

A teenager has died after fleeing to a garden close to where fireworks were “hurled” down a street in West Yorkshire during Bonfire Night.On Saturday (5 November), the 17-year-old boy was found injured in the garden of a house in Vickerman Street, Halifax, at 8.15pm.He died later in hospital. It’s believed that the boy entered a garden by climbing over a fence and landing on top of a greenhouse. The greenhouse shattered and the broken glass severely injured the boy, according to reports.Pictures of the scene show a small greenhouse in the garden of a property that’s on the...
BBC

The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend

What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
The Independent

Climate activist who poured human faeces over memorial to Captain Tom spared jail

A climate activist who poured human faeces over a memorial for the late war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore in protest at the use of private jets has been spared jail. Maddie Budd, a 21-year-old former medical student, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at a hearing earlier this month.On Wednesday Budd, of Kedleston Avenue, Manchester, was sentenced to 21 weeks in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, suspended for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.On 1 October a video was posted to social media showing a woman pouring what she said was human excrement...
BBC

Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death

A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...

