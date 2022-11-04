ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Eyewitness News

2 women arrested for murdering woman in Waterbury apartment

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two women were arrested and charged with murdering a woman at an apartment in Waterbury, then going on a spending spree with her credit cards. Detectives identified the suspects as Heather Anderson, 35, and Shannon Gritzbach, 37. They were charged with murdering 34-year-old Shelley Stamp. Police...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Subway robbery suspect arrested at Cinemark Movie Theatre

ENFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - A man robbed a Subway in Enfield on Monday afternoon, according to police. Richard Rowland faces charges for robbing the restaurant on Enfield street. Police received a call from an employee that Rowland fled the establishment with a knife in hand. Police said that he demanded...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

2 injured, 1 under arrest after shooting in Newington

Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 7, including the arrest of a man for an auto parts store shooting in Newington. A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday. Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Newington auto parts store shooting suspect arrested

West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes turned himself in on Sunday night.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford. Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Brooklyn two-vehicle crash

BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash that happened in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. State police identified the victim as Andrew Shane Baker of Dayville. Baker had a passenger in his vehicle who suffered serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle also suffered serious...
BROOKLYN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Two shot inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on Berlin turnpike

NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich woman in critical condition after shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 5:30 this morning, the Norwich Police Department received a 911 call regarding an argument outside of the condominium complex of 527 W. Thames Street. The call stated there was a singular gunshot and a female on the ground. Officers responded and found a female...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Mission of Mercy free dental clinic to be held this weekend

Suspect in Univ. of St. Joseph shooting arrested. West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes turned himself in on Sunday night.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Families forced out by fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters brought a large house fire under control in New Haven on Tuesday morning. Channel 3 learned from a city official that eight people were forced out of the home at 99 Plymouth St. The building was described as a three-story wood frame home. There’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in crash on Route 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 29-year-old woman from Southington died after being struck by a car on Route 15 in Meriden. According to police reports, two cars were involved in an accident early Saturday morning. Both cars, a Ford, and a Hyundai, were both disabled in the left...
MERIDEN, CT

