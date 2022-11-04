Read full article on original website
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
2 women arrested for murdering woman in Waterbury apartment
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two women were arrested and charged with murdering a woman at an apartment in Waterbury, then going on a spending spree with her credit cards. Detectives identified the suspects as Heather Anderson, 35, and Shannon Gritzbach, 37. They were charged with murdering 34-year-old Shelley Stamp. Police...
Subway robbery suspect arrested at Cinemark Movie Theatre
ENFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - A man robbed a Subway in Enfield on Monday afternoon, according to police. Richard Rowland faces charges for robbing the restaurant on Enfield street. Police received a call from an employee that Rowland fled the establishment with a knife in hand. Police said that he demanded...
Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street
Suspect connected to University of St. Joseph shooting incident arrested, charged
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured. West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes was taken into custody Sunday night. They held a news conference for Monday around 11:30 a.m., during...
2 injured, 1 under arrest after shooting in Newington
Waterbury police search for vehicle, driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Waterbury that left a man dead over the weekend. Authorities said it happened around 8:44 p.m. Saturday night in the area of 638 East Main Street. The driver struck a pedestrian then fled the scene, said police. Police said...
Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday. Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken...
VIDEO: Newington auto parts store shooting suspect arrested
Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford. Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his...
Suspect who exposed himself near Rocky Hill school spotted at another school
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man who exposed himself to students in Rocky Hill last week was spotted again outside of a school in town on Monday morning. Superintendent Mark Zito said the suspect was spotted in the parking lot of the Stevens School. Zito said that that all...
VIDEO: Search for man exposing himself at schools in Rocky Hill
15 people displaced due to fire in Hartford
Man killed in Brooklyn two-vehicle crash
BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash that happened in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. State police identified the victim as Andrew Shane Baker of Dayville. Baker had a passenger in his vehicle who suffered serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle also suffered serious...
14 adults, 1 child forced out of their home due to fire at Hartford apartment complex
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. According to fire officials, the fire began shortly before 5:23 pm at an apartment building on Jefferson Street. Firefighters saw fire on the second floor of the building. Officials say five of the...
NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide update on University of St. Joseph shooting
Police: Two shot inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on Berlin turnpike
Norwich woman in critical condition after shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 5:30 this morning, the Norwich Police Department received a 911 call regarding an argument outside of the condominium complex of 527 W. Thames Street. The call stated there was a singular gunshot and a female on the ground. Officers responded and found a female...
VIDEO: Mission of Mercy free dental clinic to be held this weekend
Families forced out by fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters brought a large house fire under control in New Haven on Tuesday morning. Channel 3 learned from a city official that eight people were forced out of the home at 99 Plymouth St. The building was described as a three-story wood frame home. There’s...
29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in crash on Route 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 29-year-old woman from Southington died after being struck by a car on Route 15 in Meriden. According to police reports, two cars were involved in an accident early Saturday morning. Both cars, a Ford, and a Hyundai, were both disabled in the left...
