Sidney Daily News
Football: Doenges resigns as Sidney’s coach
SIDNEY — After 12 years leading Sidney’s football program, Adam Doenges announced Monday he is resigning. Doenges, who led the resurrection the program after a troubled period a decade ago, said he’s grown too fatigued to give the time and effort he feels is necessary. “Everyone who...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Gabriel Lochtefeld, 32, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Brittney L. Dye, 33, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Indiana
You can watch Ryan Day’s postgame comments after the Buckeyes win over Northwestern in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at 12 p.m. in the penultimate […]
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Former Bengals player's home on NKY golf course
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A former Cincinnati Bengals player is selling his Northern Kentucky home. Domata Peko, who played 11 seasons with the Bengals, is selling his home at 2515 Legends Way in Crestview Hills. Nicole Elliott with Keller Williams Realty Services is listing the home at just under $1.8 million.
‘A tale of two states’: Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The partnership existing between George F. Yenney, E. B. Chapman and George Everett, under the firm name of the Sidney Broom Company, has been dissolved. Messr’s. Chapman and Everett retired from the firm and Mr. Yenney will continue the business. 100 Years. November 8, 1922.
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
Ohio State basketball vs Robert Morris preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team opens up its season at home against Robert Morris. This will be the seven meeting between the two programs, with the last coming during Chris Holtmann’s first year in Columbus during the 2017-18 season. The Buckeyes won that regular season matchup 95-64. They’ve won all six previous games dating back to the 1989-90 season, with all of them being in the regular season.
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
hometownstations.com
Minster Girls Take Home 15th State Cross Country Crown; Anna's Paige Steinke Crown DIV. III Champ; Bluffton's Nygaard & Armstrong, O-G's Fortman Placed in Top 10
Hello, I'm Tony Quach and I am from Los Angeles, CA. I recently graduated with my master's in journalism from USC and I'm excited to be the Sports Reporter for Your Hometown Stations. Have a story idea? Email me at aquach@wlio.com!
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week 11 AP, coaches polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes kept its unbeaten record intact Saturday with a 21-7 win over Northwestern amidst strong winds and rain in Evanston. They also kept its top-two spot intact in the rankings. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches poll as one […]
columbusmonthly.com
Ranking the Ohio Ties of the Musicians in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Lineup
Columbus Monthly takes a look at the buckeye bona fides of the “all-Ohio” bill at the Nov. 13 Nationwide Arena show. Singer/guitarist Joe Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles and James Gang, will bring an “all-Ohio bill” to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13 for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit that donates proceeds from huge concerts to veterans’ services charities. But some of the bands in this marquee show have more Ohio cred than others. Take a look at their buckeye bona fides.
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Sidney Daily News
Singles Dance is Nov. 12
GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Nov. 12. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $7 per person. The band will be Hearts on Fire. Food will be available, as will a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and instant tickets. Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. You must be 21 years of age.
dayton.com
Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.
A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
