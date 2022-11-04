ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, OH

Sidney Daily News

Football: Doenges resigns as Sidney’s coach

SIDNEY — After 12 years leading Sidney’s football program, Adam Doenges announced Monday he is resigning. Doenges, who led the resurrection the program after a troubled period a decade ago, said he’s grown too fatigued to give the time and effort he feels is necessary. “Everyone who...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Gabriel Lochtefeld, 32, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Brittney L. Dye, 33, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136...
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Indiana

You can watch Ryan Day’s postgame comments after the Buckeyes win over Northwestern in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at 12 p.m. in the penultimate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— The partnership existing between George F. Yenney, E. B. Chapman and George Everett, under the firm name of the Sidney Broom Company, has been dissolved. Messr’s. Chapman and Everett retired from the firm and Mr. Yenney will continue the business. 100 Years. November 8, 1922.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball vs Robert Morris preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team opens up its season at home against Robert Morris. This will be the seven meeting between the two programs, with the last coming during Chris Holtmann’s first year in Columbus during the 2017-18 season. The Buckeyes won that regular season matchup 95-64. They’ve won all six previous games dating back to the 1989-90 season, with all of them being in the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week 11 AP, coaches polls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes kept its unbeaten record intact Saturday with a 21-7 win over Northwestern amidst strong winds and rain in Evanston. They also kept its top-two spot intact in the rankings. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches poll as one […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Ranking the Ohio Ties of the Musicians in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Lineup

Columbus Monthly takes a look at the buckeye bona fides of the “all-Ohio” bill at the Nov. 13 Nationwide Arena show. Singer/guitarist Joe Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles and James Gang, will bring an “all-Ohio bill” to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13 for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit that donates proceeds from huge concerts to veterans’ services charities. But some of the bands in this marquee show have more Ohio cred than others. Take a look at their buckeye bona fides.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Singles Dance is Nov. 12

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Nov. 12. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $7 per person. The band will be Hearts on Fire. Food will be available, as will a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and instant tickets. Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. You must be 21 years of age.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.

A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

