How to Sign-Up for Toys for Tots in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois
You've probably heard of Toys for Tots, But do you know how to sign up and get on the distribution list?. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Serves over 5000 children in four counties in the Tri-State area and it’s time to do it again in 2022. While there are a number of distribution partners that help Toys For Tots reach all of the kids in need in our area, there are two main distributions that are open to the general public in the city of Dubuque.
Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
Dubuque to DC 2023 Honor Flight is Scheduled for Departure
Since 2014, hundreds of Dubuque area veterans have made the memorable pilgrimage to visit the national memorials. Veterans of World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War are welcome and encouraged to apply for the trips. The cost of a trip is $700 per person. However, area veterans...
Operation Christmas Child Sends Cheer Across Globe From The Midwest
I like to volunteer and give back when I'm able to in my local community. In that regard, I also like exposing my kids to acts of service and kindness we can do right here in the Tri-States; some even have an impact globally. This holiday season, and every year around this time, our local Cornerstone Church in Cascade becomes all hustle and bustle with gifts and giving during our annual shoe box packing party for operation Christmas Child, and my family always attends.
Holiday Tours Return to Mathias Ham Historic Site This Year
For me, the holidays are about traditions. Whether it's a trip to Grandma's house, a trek to a local tree farm to pick out the perfect Christmas tree, or simply hanging lights and decorations around the house. These are just a few of the must-do holiday traditions. And now another tradition returns for 2022.
Peek Inside: An Enormous, $2 Million Galena Mansion on 13+ Acres
I went down a Zillow rabbit-hole once again, eyeing homes I could never dream of affording. Thankfully, looks are free... and you have to see this immaculate Galena mansion!. Located at 200 Sioux Court in Galena, not far from the downtown shopping district, this mansion has everything: 13+ rolling acres, expansive grounds, privacy, and scenic beauty of one of the most attractive towns in all of Illinois! This house is relatively secluded, tucked away amidst trees and pastures you have to see to believe!
Fly Dubuque’s Affordable New Airline Direct to Orlando for $59 Each Way
Put your seats in the upright position and fasten your seat belts. Dubuque is flying to Orlando, Florida, with Avelo Airlines!. Avelo Airlines announced Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ) as the newest city to join its network with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo Airlines provides affordable, convenient, and...
Support Kids, Adults with Special Needs via Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop and Dairy Queen help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar.
Champagne & Chocolates… And Sting Rays!
Yes, you read that right. Champagne and Chocolates returns to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium to provide a night of elegant relaxation and shopping fun for adults; all amongst the amazing animals and displays that only Dubuque's River Museum can provide. Sip some bubbly while you browse the many unique speailty and gift items perfect for filling out your families stockings!
An Acclaimed Comedy Group is Coming to Dubuque for One Night Only
In exhausting and unpredictable times, it's great to be able to laugh. Comedy and humor are like live performances and theater: essential to the human experience. Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater clearly believes that to be the case yet again as they are primed to welcome back an act that's been making a stop in Dubuque nearly every year since 2005!
Right On Time Dubuque Airport Successfully Lands New Airline
At 10:30 am this morning, Dubuque Regional Airport Staff, Elected Officials, and Business Leaders are to announce the landing of a new airline to service the airport. Dubuque is one of several small U.S. cities that lost its only commercial airline when American Airlines took off for the final flight out of the Dubuque Regional Airport in September.
Dubuque Manufacturer to Close: 85 Jobs Eliminated
According to our news partner KWWL, Georgia-Pacific will be closing its Dubuque facility at the end of the year. The plant is located at 2150 Kerper Boulevard. It's one of two locations the company has in Iowa, along with a gypsum operation in Fort Dodge. The company last month also...
Battle For Solar; Wisconsin Looks To Iowa In Current Court Case
Wisconsin solar advocates are asking regulators to take a look at Iowa as an example while they consider the latest issues over solar arrays and projects, and how they are financed in the state. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is considering two petitions which seek authorization for third-party owned solar...
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
Fatal Shooting in Jackson County, Iowa Wednesday
The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in rural Jackson County. According to a press release issued this morning by the sheriff's department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had been shot near Fulton, north of Maquoketa, Iowa,
32 Years of Great German Food & Beer on Dubuque’s North End
The restaurant scene in Dubuque has expanded in recent years, with fantastic new spots like L. May, Brazen, and Pete's Thai Kitchen bringing fresh new flavors to town. No doubt that new options are always excellent, but the longtime authentic well-worn local joints remain enjoyable too. Thankfully, Dubuque has a...
Saints Smash Capitols In Homecoming Game!
The Dubuque Fighting Saints roared to life in front of a packed house at the newly renamed Dubuque Ice Arena! The home opener comes after 8 road games to start the season and the Saints did not disappoint with a HUGE 10-2 win over the Madison Capitols. The Saints were...
“A Christmas Carol” Live in Dubuque, Iowa
There are plenty of Holiday traditions you can take part in each year in the Tri-states. The annual Reflections in the Park is always a highlight. So is riding the brightly decorated 4th Street elevator. Well, make room for another holiday favorite this Christmas season. A Christmas Carol "LIVE". This...
DRA Grants $685K To Five Local Projects
According to the DRA and a report from the Telegraph Herald, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque's casinos awarded $685,000 in grants to five area projects. DRA Board members voted unanimously to approve the funding at their monthly meeting yesterday (10/25) at Q Casino. The money is the remainder of the organization's funds for mission grants, which address requests of anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000. So far this year, the DRA has given $3.13 million in awards to recipients; both requests of up to $50,000 and the larger mission grants.
Local Law Enforcement Joins National Prescription Drug Take Back Day This Saturday (10/29)
Just like we protect our kids while they are out trick-or-treating or having fun with friends; we need to understand that protection starts at home. The biggest danger could be inside your medicine cabinet. Be a part of the solution for drug abuse in children and teens, as area law...
