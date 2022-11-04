ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Josh McDaniels Is a Failure

The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two embarrassing losses in a row. Last week they got shut out by the New Orleans Saints and this week they blew a 17 point lead against the Jaguars. Ben Maller points out that what the Raiders thought they were getting from Josh McDaniels was just a lie.
Twitter Can't Get Enough Of Kirk Cousins' Viral Postgame Celebration

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has once again gone viral after a video was shared online showing him celebrating on the team's flight home from its road victory on Sunday (November 6). The typically straight-laced Cousins was shown wearing a large chain and glasses while shirtless and awkwardly dancing while...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

