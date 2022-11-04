Read full article on original website
Werner challenges Brown in Tippecanoe County commissioner race for District 1
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Candidates for the District 1 commissioner's race are making a last-minute pitch to voters. Republican Tracy Brown is a former county sheriff and District 1 commissioner since 2015. He's running for reelection against Democrat James Werner. Werner is a senior deputy assessor in the...
Tips for Election Day 2022
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind (WLFI)— Election Day is Tuesday and polls around the area will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ken Jones, Chairperson of the Voter Services Committee with the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette, said to wait it out even if the lines are long toward the end of the day.
Lafayette police investigating homicide
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a incident on Halloween that led to a person's death. According to a released statement, on October 31, 73-year-old Mark Belange was involved in a physical altercation outside of his residence in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue. Police...
Local adoption event to feature 25 children and forever families
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — About 25 foster children will join their forever families during an adoption event later this month. Tippecanoe County CASA and DCS are partnering with a local court to celebrate the adoption of several foster children. Adoption proceedings are usually confidential. But many courts across the...
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
November 7, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Big Change Coming From 70s to Teens with Lots of Wind & Even Some Snow Showers
The moon may be a bit milky & blurry with high clouds, but you should still be able to view the lunar eclipse early tomorrow morning!. Peak winds gusts reached 46-75 mph Saturday resulting in thousands of households without power, minor roof damage & tree & power line & pole damage.
VIDEO: Purdue football falls to Iowa, 24-3
Sports 18's Kelly Hallinan recaps Purdue's loss to the Hawkeyes. The Boilermakers will be back on the road next Saturday, November 12 at 12PM to take on Illinois.
Catching up with Purdue men's basketball
Sports 18's Kelly Hallinan caught up with Mason Gillis, Zach Edey and Ethan Morton ahead of the upcoming season. Purdue will open their regular season against Milwaukee on Tuesday, November 8 at 6:30PM.
