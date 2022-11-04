ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Tips for Election Day 2022

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind (WLFI)— Election Day is Tuesday and polls around the area will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ken Jones, Chairperson of the Voter Services Committee with the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette, said to wait it out even if the lines are long toward the end of the day.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Lafayette police investigating homicide

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a incident on Halloween that led to a person's death. According to a released statement, on October 31, 73-year-old Mark Belange was involved in a physical altercation outside of his residence in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue. Police...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Local adoption event to feature 25 children and forever families

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — About 25 foster children will join their forever families during an adoption event later this month. Tippecanoe County CASA and DCS are partnering with a local court to celebrate the adoption of several foster children. Adoption proceedings are usually confidential. But many courts across the...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN

