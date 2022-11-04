ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

WJCL

Effingham County Sherriff: Body discovered inside burning mobile home

GUYTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a mobile home after it was destroyed by fire in the 2000 block of Sand Hill Road Sunday. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's office, the fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. When Effingham County fire crews arrived at the scene the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a search inside the home and discovered the remains of a deceased person. The body has yet to be identified.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon

Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
BROOKLET, GA
douglasnow.com

Nicholls woman allegedly knocks boyfriend unconscious with a log

A 65-year-old Nicholls woman, Lavonia Brinson, was recently charged with aggravated assault after her boyfriend was found lying in the street after she allegedly knocked him unconscious with a piece of wood. According to a Nicholls Police Department report, on October 31, a NPD officer was dispatched to Burdell Avenue...
NICHOLLS, GA
wtoc.com

1 person dead following two-vehicle crash in Brooklet

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on North GA 26 and Highway 80 West in Brooklet Sunday afternoon. Officials say a Honda was traveling south on Cromley Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Georgia 26. The Honda...
BROOKLET, GA
wtoc.com

Body found after mobile home fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found following a mobile home fire Sunday. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham Fire responded to a mobile home fire in the area of 2053 Sandhill Road just before 12:30 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, the mobile home was...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges

On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

TCHS Heavy Machinery Students Show Skills

Students from our Toombs County Heavy Machinery Operations Pathway traveled to Statesboro, GA recently to participate in the AGC (Associated General Contractors) Skills Challenge. Tom Brodnax teaches the students in the program and stated, "This is a unique competition that really showcases students' workforce skills and more importantly the Heavy Equipment Pathway that was birthed right here in Toombs County!"
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Pembroke Flag Committee cancels Veterans Day commemoration

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The expected impacts from subtropical storm Nicole are already affecting Veterans Day plans in our area. Monday the Pembroke Flag Committee says their Veterans Day commemoration is cancelled. Back in September, the Pembroke Flag Committee made efforts to find new sponsors to keep the display going.
PEMBROKE, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Drugs, Firearms Arrests Made in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Oconee Drug Task Force worked together in executing a search warrant last Friday at 288 Geiger Street in Mount Vernon, taking drugs and firearms off the street. Sheriff Doug Maybin reports that officers found approximately 2 grams...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro’s beloved K9 Rio passes away

K9 Rio, beloved and retired member of the Statesboro Police Department, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Rio retired from service earlier this year and had been in declining health in recent weeks. He was 10 years old. In an obituary dedicated to his former K9 partner, SPD...
STATESBORO, GA

