Mrs. Eunice “Anny” Shephard, Vidalia
Mrs. Eunice “Anny” Shephard, age 74, of Vidalia, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home after a sudden illness. She was a native of Telfair County, 1965 graduate of Telfair High School, and lived in Telfair until moving to Vidalia in 2001. She retired as supervisor after thirty-three years from Roydon Wear in McRae-Helena and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in the Kibbee Community in Montgomery County. She enjoyed reading, gardening, taking care of people, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Newman and Jenny Ray.
Mr. Jimmy Richardson, Vidalia
Mr. Jimmy Richardson, age 79, of Vidalia, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice and surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Richardson was born in Vidalia on October 19, 1943 and was a Vidalia High School graduate Class of 1962. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and later worked as a printer with Guido Evangelistic Association. Mr. Jimmy loved to cook, but most importantly to spend time with his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Richardson and Myrtice Griner Richardson; a brother, Bill Richardson; a sister, Ann Richardson Hall and a granddaughter, Heather Richardson.
ATE Students Represent Well in Swainsboro
The Toombs County Schools Agricultural Technology and Equipment (ATE) Team placed 8th at the Area 4 Career Development Event recently in Swainsboro. The purpose of the event is to provide an opportunity for students in grades 6-9 to practice those skills and abilities developed as a regular part of the agricultural education curriculum. The Career Development Event is designed as an introductory event that will provide experience in agricultural mechanics and assess the knowledge gained from the classroom instruction.
Toombs County Co-Ed Cheer Headed to State
The Toombs County Cheer Dawgs competed at Ola High School this past Saturday in the GHSA Sectionals for the Co-Ed division. There were a total of 25 Co-Ed teams (classifications 2A-7A) competing and the teams who scored in the top 16 advanced to State. Toombs County placed 12th overall and...
Meredith Makes History; Indians Finish 5th!
Georgia Meredith made school history Saturday in Carrollton, running the fastest time ever by a Vidalia Lady Indian in a GHSA State Meet. Meredith, who became the first VHS girl to place in a state meet since 1987, ran a 20:54.85 to place 7th. The strong showing by Meredith was the best finish among public schools and broke the previous course record held by Sarah Owen by forty-one seconds.
TCHS Heavy Machinery Students Show Skills
Students from our Toombs County Heavy Machinery Operations Pathway traveled to Statesboro, GA recently to participate in the AGC (Associated General Contractors) Skills Challenge. Tom Brodnax teaches the students in the program and stated, "This is a unique competition that really showcases students' workforce skills and more importantly the Heavy Equipment Pathway that was birthed right here in Toombs County!"
Indian Cheer Takes 2nd in Region!
The Vidalia Competition Cheer Team posted an 87.5 score on Saturday to place 2nd in the Region 3AA meet, Saturday in Eatonton. With the 2nd place finish, the Indians qualify for the State Competition, Friday November 11th. (Courtesy of Vidalia Athletics)
TCMS Cheer Dawgs are the 2022 Southeast GA Region Champions!
Is cheerleading a sport? Absolutely, competitive cheerleading is a sport! The Cheer Dawgs train extremely hard all year round. They begin training in the summer with extensive conditioning and weight training. They have tumbling classes and stunt clinics to attend, as well as, learning new choreography for the upcoming season. Our Toombs County Cheer Dawgs also have events throughout the year for the community. They participate in the mini cheer camp and the princess party for the young girls of our community, along with many other school-spirit events. TCMS Cheer Dawgs tumble, jump, fly, and lift. They may not get hit by 200+-pound football players, but I promise you that lifting a 100+ pound girl over your head and holding her there is no small accomplishment. It takes skill and dedication to be successful at competitive cheerleading. Toombs County is so proud of our TCMS Competitive Cheerleaders. They have overcome many obstacles this year. From getting a new coach mid-summer to having over half of the team members being completely new to competitive cheerleading, they have still managed to successfully compete against many veteran teams this season. They competed at Swainsboro High School on November 1st for the Southeast Georgia Middle School Competitive Cheer Region Championship. At this event, they competed against several amazing cheer programs from Southeast Georgia. Despite this fact, the TCMS Cheer Dawgs were successful in receiving their highest score of the year. Toombs County Middle School Cheer Dawgs are the 2022 Southeast Georgia Middle School Competitive Cheer Champions! Please join me in celebrating 17 young ladies who spend their time cheering on others and spreading Toombs County School spirit all year round. WAY TO GO CHEER DAWGS!
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
Indians Season Ends at Toombs
The Vidalia Indians 2022 football season came to an end Friday night, as they were defeated by Toombs County 34-0. It was just the 5th time that Vidalia has suffered a shutout at the hands of their cross-county rivals and the first since 2008. It also marked the first time Vidalia has lost back-to-back years since 2000 & 2001.
Chamber "REACHes" Sponsorship Goal
Matt Hasbrouck, Chair of the Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce's REACH fundraiser dances the Mexican Hat Dance after volunteers surpassed their goal. A vibrant community needs an active Chamber of Commerce, and to host events that promote that community, it takes additional funding above what membership dues will cover. A...
Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
TCHS Softball Players Receive All-Region Honors
Congratulations to TCHS Softball Players; Shaylin Stringer, Rylie Lumley, and Nora Grace Mercer for earning Region 3AA honors!. (Courtesy of Toombs County Athletics)
Authorities confirm woman killed in crash near Metter
METTER, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating following a deadly crash in Candler County Friday. According to GSP, 31-year-old Kristina Sherrod-Castor was killed after she lost control of the Ford Explorer she was driving while negotiating a curve on Ga Hwy-23 at Ollifftown Road just after 5 p.m.
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Toombs County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests. Dozier, Jason – Dublin – Probation violation-felony. Ferrell, Jason – Probation violation-felony, failure to appear-misdemeanor, TCDC-out of county hold. Poole, William – Lawrenceville – Possession of stolen property, probation violation-misdemeanor (2)...
Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail,...
Coffee County Physician Sentenced to Prison After Admitting Conspiracy to Illegally Distribute Drugs
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, a Coffee County physician has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he admitted to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from pain management and addiction clinics.
Jeff Davis County officers round up suspects on variety of charges
The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence to search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned herself in, officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On October 13, 2022, drug investigators were conducting an...
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect with help of Fugitive Task Force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect was arrested in Waycross, Georgia on charges related to the murder of a Jacksonville woman, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Mose Durham, 29, was arrested on charges on second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victim in the...
Power outage in downtown Hinesville Friday night
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Some in Hinesville are without power late Friday night. A car drove into a power pole on South Main and Ryan Avenue, taking the power lines down. WSAV is being told that the outage has affected several businesses and traffic lights in the area. There is no word yet on when the […]
