Is cheerleading a sport? Absolutely, competitive cheerleading is a sport! The Cheer Dawgs train extremely hard all year round. They begin training in the summer with extensive conditioning and weight training. They have tumbling classes and stunt clinics to attend, as well as, learning new choreography for the upcoming season. Our Toombs County Cheer Dawgs also have events throughout the year for the community. They participate in the mini cheer camp and the princess party for the young girls of our community, along with many other school-spirit events. TCMS Cheer Dawgs tumble, jump, fly, and lift. They may not get hit by 200+-pound football players, but I promise you that lifting a 100+ pound girl over your head and holding her there is no small accomplishment. It takes skill and dedication to be successful at competitive cheerleading. Toombs County is so proud of our TCMS Competitive Cheerleaders. They have overcome many obstacles this year. From getting a new coach mid-summer to having over half of the team members being completely new to competitive cheerleading, they have still managed to successfully compete against many veteran teams this season. They competed at Swainsboro High School on November 1st for the Southeast Georgia Middle School Competitive Cheer Region Championship. At this event, they competed against several amazing cheer programs from Southeast Georgia. Despite this fact, the TCMS Cheer Dawgs were successful in receiving their highest score of the year. Toombs County Middle School Cheer Dawgs are the 2022 Southeast Georgia Middle School Competitive Cheer Champions! Please join me in celebrating 17 young ladies who spend their time cheering on others and spreading Toombs County School spirit all year round. WAY TO GO CHEER DAWGS!

TOOMBS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO