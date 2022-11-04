ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, CT

fox61.com

2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Newington: Police

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating after two O’Reilly Auto Parts employees on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington were shot late Sunday night. The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Both of the victims, a man, and a woman were taken to Hartford hospital. Their conditions are not...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in crash on Route 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 29-year-old woman from Southington died after being struck by a car on Route 15 in Meriden. According to police reports, two cars were involved in an accident early Saturday morning. Both cars, a Ford, and a Hyundai, were both disabled in the left...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured. Two people were hurt and one person was arrested following a shooting at an auto parts store in Newington over the weekend. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Twitter verification plan update,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hundreds dive in for polar plunge

For more information on Dogology, visit dogologyct.com. Flag football game raises money for Bristol officers. Tonight, hundreds of community members came out to show their support of the Bristol Police Department and the families affected in last months tragedy. Person hit by van and dragged. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Westfield, Gateway schools shelter in place as police search for shooter

BLANDFORD — A shooting in West Hartford, Connecticut, led to a manhunt in the Hilltowns on Friday that prompted two Greater Westfield school districts to shelter in place. Classes at Westfield’s public schools and the Gateway Regional School District went on as normal Friday morning, but students were not allowed outside recess and faculty and staff were urged to be extra vigilant while Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspect, who had fled to the Blandford area.
WESTFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Bronx man dies following crash on I-91 South in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say one man is dead following a crash on I-91 Saturday night. According to police reports, a Ford driving in the right lane collided with a Volvo in the center lane. The Ford then swerved back into the right lane where it crossed into the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
AGAWAM, MA
Eyewitness News

Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT

