Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Related
fox61.com
2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Newington: Police
NEWINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating after two O’Reilly Auto Parts employees on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington were shot late Sunday night. The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Both of the victims, a man, and a woman were taken to Hartford hospital. Their conditions are not...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect connected to University of St. Joseph shooting incident arrested, charged
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 7, including the arrest of a man for an auto parts store shooting in Newington. Two people were hurt and one person was arrested following a shooting at an auto parts store in Newington over the weekend.
NBC Connecticut
2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington
Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Twitter verification plan update, avocado prices, Eggo eggnog
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 7, including the arrest of a man for an auto parts store shooting in Newington. A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured.
Eyewitness News
29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in crash on Route 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 29-year-old woman from Southington died after being struck by a car on Route 15 in Meriden. According to police reports, two cars were involved in an accident early Saturday morning. Both cars, a Ford, and a Hyundai, were both disabled in the left...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured. Two people were hurt and one person was arrested following a shooting at an auto parts store in Newington over the weekend. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Twitter verification plan update,...
Eyewitness News
Hundreds dive for polar plunge to raise money for food bank
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds took a dive into a local lake to raise money for a food bank. It was the 13th year of the turkey plunge into lake Pocotopaug in East Hampton. The event was held to raise money for the town food bank. East Hampton High...
Eyewitness News
Hundreds dive in for polar plunge
For more information on Dogology, visit dogologyct.com. Flag football game raises money for Bristol officers. Tonight, hundreds of community members came out to show their support of the Bristol Police Department and the families affected in last months tragedy. Person hit by van and dragged. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at...
Bobcat spotted on porch in Monson
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat on their porch on Friday in Monson.
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
darientimes.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Federal Road in Brookfield, fire chief says
BROOKFIELD — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a serious motor vehicle accident on Federal Road Saturday night, Fire Chief Andrew Ellis said. According to Ellis, the motorcyclist was found unconscious and unresponsive after the crash, which closed a part of Federal Road in Brookfield on Saturday.
Westfield, Gateway schools shelter in place as police search for shooter
BLANDFORD — A shooting in West Hartford, Connecticut, led to a manhunt in the Hilltowns on Friday that prompted two Greater Westfield school districts to shelter in place. Classes at Westfield’s public schools and the Gateway Regional School District went on as normal Friday morning, but students were not allowed outside recess and faculty and staff were urged to be extra vigilant while Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspect, who had fled to the Blandford area.
milfordmirror.com
University of St. Joseph victim was shot multiple times, rammed, then shot again, police say
WEST HARTFORD—A shooting victim seriously injured early Friday, possibly on the campus of the University of St. Joseph, was shot multiple times, had their car rammed, then was shot again by accused suspect Darnell Barnes in an "exceptionally violent" attack, police said Saturday. "Thankfully the victim's injuries are not...
Eyewitness News
Bronx man dies following crash on I-91 South in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say one man is dead following a crash on I-91 Saturday night. According to police reports, a Ford driving in the right lane collided with a Volvo in the center lane. The Ford then swerved back into the right lane where it crossed into the...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
westernmassnews.com
IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
Eyewitness News
Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
Connecticut Hunter Fined Thousands for Violating Near-Century-Old Law
Authorities have caught a Connecticut hunter who reportedly baited ducks around a hunting blind by spreading kernels of corn and then shooting them. But, little did he know, the Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police was monitoring him after an anonymous complaint had tipped them off. David Foster, 51, and two other...
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
Comments / 1