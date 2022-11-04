Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
UK Agrees to Discuss Terms With Mauritius on Future of Chagos Islands
The territorial dispute between UK and Mauritius over the Central Indian Ocean Chagos archipelago could be nearing the end. Last week, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly said that UK and Mauritius have begun negotiations on a future handover of the Chagos Islands. This is...
maritime-executive.com
EU Wants to Secure Subsea Infrastructure, But Agreement Looks Far Off
In response to the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the protection of critical maritime infrastructure has gained a newfound priority in the EU. Undersea cables and pipelines play a vital role in European economies, and failure or sabotage can trigger serious impacts. Despite its critical importance, the security...
maritime-executive.com
Australia Sends a Frigate to Assist N. Korea Sanctions Enforcement
Australia has deployed a frigate to help with the enforcement of sanctions on North Korea, a policy with high priority for Australia's allies after Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile tests and its suspected arms transfers to Russia. The Anzac-Class frigate HMAS Arunta has been dispatched to assist with the deterrence and...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia orders troops to pull out from west bank of Dnipro river at Kherson
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro river
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
maritime-executive.com
South Korea Pledges Further $2B in Support for Shipping Industry
The South Korean government announced plans for $2 billion in projects designed to support its shipping industry as freight rates continue to drop and there are forecasts that newbuild orders could decline dramatically in 2023. The moves come just weeks after the government announced it would invest to help develop new technologies for shipbuilding as well as changes policies to address the growing labor shortage.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
maritime-executive.com
A New Maritime Boundary Dispute: Is Ashmore Reef Part of Australia?
Is Ashmore Reef part of Australia? That should be a relatively simple question to answer. The reef is an area of approximately, and encloses three islands – East, Middle, and West – that make up the Ashmore Island group. The Ashmore Islands and the reef are located 450 nm west of Darwin, 330 nm north of Broome, and 90 nm south of the Indonesian island of Roti. The three Ashmore Islands and adjoining reef have formally been a part of Australia since the Ashmore and Cartier Islands Acceptance Act 1933 entered into force on May 3, 1934. That followed King George V signing an Order-in-Council on July 23, 1931 placing the islands under Australian control.
maritime-executive.com
Green Shipping Corridors Take Off at COP27
The United States' top climate envoy and the prime minister of Norway formally kicked off a new maritime initiative at this year's international climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and green corridors were at top of mind. The shipping sector is not covered by the Paris Climate Accord, the main...
maritime-executive.com
Equatorial Guinea Orders Detained Tanker to Return to Nigeria
After being detained for nearly three months in Equatorial Guinea, a 300,000 dwt VLCC registered in the Marshall Islands is going to be sent to Nigeria despite protests for its Norwegian ship manager. The tanker Heroic Idun left Nigeria in early August after a dispute with the Nigerian authorities and accusations of oil theft.
maritime-executive.com
Kyiv: "Everyone Understands" Why Ukraine Plans to Buy More Drone Boats
Ukraine has not confirmed responsibility for a recent drone boat strike at Sevastopol, but President Volodymyr Zelensky is signaling more to come. In a hint at suspected Ukrainian involvement in the recent drone boat attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the start of a crowdfunding campaign for the construction of "marine drones."
maritime-executive.com
Mounting Problems for South Korea’s Shipbuilding Industry
South Korean shipbuilders, which had recently led the industry as their Chinese rivals grappled with COVID-19-related restrictions, are facing growing challenges. The shipyards recently slipped back into second place for new orders and now despite a growing labor shortage, the government refused entry to welders recruited from Vietnam. Experts recently...
maritime-executive.com
Cypriot Pelagic Partners are Latest Investors to Enter Offshore Wind
An alternative investment fund based in Cyprus is the latest to make a play for a segment of the emerging offshore wind services industry. Pelagic Partners, which is one of Cyprus’ emerging managers in other segments of commercial shipping announced the launch of a new Pelagic Wind Fund with the order for up to six commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV) as well as a dedicated commercial and technical manager for the wind sector.
maritime-executive.com
Sanctions-Linked Tanker Could Take a Month to Refloat
The Indonesia Navy is now predicting that it could take as long as a month to free the ULCC that grounded in Indonesia waters near Singapore just over a week ago. It is expected to take a more delicate operation with added precautions because the fully laden tanker remains lodged close to the gas pipelines that supply Singapore. Nearly all the gas used in the city-state is transported on a series of pipelines from Indonesia.
Amid vaccine shortages, Lebanon faces its first cholera outbreak in three decades
Several crises in the country — including political instability, COVID and financial collapse — have created deteriorating conditions that have allowed the bacteria to spread.
maritime-executive.com
Havfram Receives $250M U.S. Investment to Develop WTIV Fleet
With global plans for offshore wind energy development accelerating, investors continue to look for new opportunities to participate in the market. In the latest development, a U.S. private investment firm, Sandbrook Capital, has acquired a majority stake in Norway’s Havfram, a recently launched offshore wind services company. The Norwegian...
Pakistan FM seeks compensation for damages caused by floods
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister repeated calls for compensation for the unprecedented destruction caused to the country by this summer’s flooding, saying debt relief could be a mechanism for doing so. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told The Associated Press on Wednesday at the U.N. climate summit...
maritime-executive.com
Fortescue Metals Boss Calls for Moratorium on Deep-Sea Mining
Australian iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest has joined the call for a moratorium on deep sea mining, adding his charitable group to the growing list of organizations that oppose the practice. Speaking at the COP27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Forrest echoed the concerns of many marine biologists and conservationists...
maritime-executive.com
MOL Reports Hard Sail is Performing as Expected on MV of Coal Carrier
Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is providing its first update and information on the performance of the first hard sail fitted on a large bulker. The vessel completed its first trip from Japan and Australia in October and after loading coal is approaching Japan on the return leg of its maiden voyage.
maritime-executive.com
Trafigura Exits Myanmar After Amnesty Report on Military Fuel Use
Amnesty International has released a detailed report on the fuel supply chain for the Myanmar Air Force, which has been implicated in war crimes targeting civilian infrastructure. Documents and defectors' accounts link the Myanmar military's Jet A supply to fuel distributor Puma Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura, and to tankers operated by Pan Ocean.
