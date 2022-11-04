ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Mansfield construction trades teacher honored as student champion

MANSFIELD — Greg Morris doesn't mind when his students make mistakes. In fact, he welcomes it. Morris is the construction and building trades teacher at Mansfield Senior High School. He's overseen students constructing little free libraries, sheds and even a tiny house.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

$3 million roundabout planned for Lexington-Springmill, Home roads intersection

MANSFIELD -- Adam Gove has his funding for a second county roundabout, this one a $3 million project at the intersection of Lexington-Springmill and Home roads. Gove, the Richland County engineer, said his office will receive $2.7 million in an Ohio Dept. of Transportation safety grant for the project, one of about two dozen roundabouts recently announced for statewide funding.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of November 7

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 7. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
HURON COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

9 more Amish from Ashland County plead 'no contest' to state buggy law violations

ASHLAND — Nine Amish people, including two women, pleaded no contest to violating Ohio’s new buggy law before a judge at Ashland Municipal Court on Tuesday. Abraham Hershberger, David Mast, Mosie Shetler, Levi P. Gingerich, Enos Miller, Levi L. Gingerich, Lizzie L. Hershberger, Fannie E. Hershberger and Mahlon J. Swartzentruber each stood before Ashland Municipal Court Judge John Good without the representation of an attorney.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Warner receives massive support to get law license back

MARION—Some Marion area Judges have raced to support former Judge Jason Warner’s bid to get his law license back. The Board of Professional Conduct held hearings on October 18-19. While no decision by the board has been announced, Warner did receive letters of support from colleagues and Marion Judges. According to information obtained on the board of professional conduct website, 19 individuals wrote letters of support for the reinstatement of Warner‘s law license.
MARION COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Election Day is here: More than 46,000 votes expected in Richland County

MANSFIELD -- More than 46,000 Richland County voters are expected to participate in the 2022 presidential midterm election, according to local Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld. That's about 57 percent of the county's 81,564 registered voters, which would be an increase of about 3 percent over the last gubernatorial...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Green Fox Plastics to build $7 million facility in Millersburg

Ohio-based Green Fox Plastics is planning to build a new 64,000 square foot facility in Millersburg. The manufacturer is part of the Little Cottage Company and specializes in making furniture-grade poly lumber. The facility will reportedly cost around $7 million to build and is expected to create 12 new jobs. To help get the project off the ground, the company is working with JobsOhio and the Holmes County Economic Development Council.
MILLERSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion High School launches "Roar Program"

GALION – Galion High School (GHS) has launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. ROAR also offers youth development and enrichment activities in music and arts, social-emotional learning, STEAM activities like robotics, acts of kindness and community-focused projects.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Caryl Ann (Cox) Price

Caryl Ann (Cox) Price, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. Caryl was born June 5, 1940, in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Ralph D. and Mabel M. (Mick) Cox. She had retired from New Hope where she had worked in the kitchen. She loved playing cards and bingo.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

5 Mansfield firefighters honored at awards banquet

MANSFIELD -- A number of firemen earmed honors on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the 2022 Mansfield Fire Department Awards Banquet at The Liederkranz. Members were recognized for their hard work and outstanding efforts. Awards included Firefighter of the year, EMT of the year, The Bronze star, Legion of Merit.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion's Payne, Col. Crawford duo selected to District 6 first team in Division III

GALION — Regional runner-up Galion and Crawford County neighbor Colonel Crawford were rewarded for their standout seasons when the All-District 6 volleyball teams were announced. Galion’s Ella Payne and Colonel Crawford’s Rylee Ritzhaupt and Emma Scott were selected to the Division III first team, while Colonel Crawford’s Taylor Heiby...
GALION, OH
Cleveland.com

Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes

BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
ELYRIA, OH

