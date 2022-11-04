Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
kwos.com
Missouri’s U.S. Senate race driving voter interest; Schmitt rallies with governor in Columbia
More than 100 people rallied Monday morning in Columbia for Missouri GOP U.S. Senate nominee Eric Schmitt. Governor Mike Parson and Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) were among those at the rally near Providence and Vandiver. Schmitt tells the audience that Dr. Anthony Fauci should clear his calendar for 2023. Dr. Fauci is the president’s chief medical adviser.
kwos.com
Missouri Amendment One involves municipal bonds and portfolio options
Missourians will be casting ballots Tuesday on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the state treasurer’s office to invest in municipal bonds. State treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick supports Amendment One, saying Missouri has the most restrictive investment guidelines in the nation. Fitzpatrick tells 939 the Eagle that Missouri is one of only two states whose investments are defined by their state Constitution.
kwos.com
939 the Eagle to provide live election night coverage on Tuesday
Polls statewide will open Tuesday morning at 6 and will close at 7 pm. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon is reminding you to bring your photo ID with you to the polls. That can include a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. It’s part of Missouri’s new voter ID law, which took effect in late August.
kwos.com
DOJ officials will stay outside Cole County polling places
Department of Justice officials wanted to monitor Cole County’s polling places Tuesday. But the County Clerk says ‘no’. A Team from DOJ informed Clerk Steve Korsmeyer of their intentions to sit in at polling places. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft agrees with Korsmeyer, saying it would be highly inappropriate for federal agents to intimidate Missouri voters. Ashcroft doesn’t expect the ‘probe’ to have any effect on election returns …
kwos.com
Early voter turnout is busy across Boone County; Hallsville voter confusion cleared up
Boone County’s clerk says about 16,000 registered voters have cast ballots, as of 9:45 this morning. That’s already a 12 percent voter turnout, and that does not include no-excuse absentee voting numbers. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that things have gone well at the...
kwos.com
DOJ wants to monitor Cole County polling places tomorrow
Department of Justice officials want to monitor Cole County’s polling places Tuesday. But the County Clerk says ‘no’. A Team from DOJ informed Clerk Steve Korsmeyer of their intentions to sit in at polling places. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft agrees with Korsmeyer, saying it would be highly inappropriate for federal agents to intimidate Missouri voters.
kwos.com
Columbia murder suspect captured in Moberly
The suspect in Saturday night’s double homicide in northeast Columbia was charged with two counts of felony domestic assault in August. Columbia Police are now seeking second degree murder charges against 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick, for the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Lea’johna Sanders and 53-year-old Laura Myers. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene, while Myers was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, where she later died.
kwos.com
Cole County EMS unveils newest high tech ambulance
Cole County EMS is showing off its brand new four wheel drive ambulance. The advanced life support unit was built by Osage Ambulance in Linn. More of the 4 x 4 units are on the way. Chief Eric Hoy says the ambulances will take them into just about area where they’re called, especially during snowy weather.
