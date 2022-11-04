ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwos.com

Missouri’s U.S. Senate race driving voter interest; Schmitt rallies with governor in Columbia

More than 100 people rallied Monday morning in Columbia for Missouri GOP U.S. Senate nominee Eric Schmitt. Governor Mike Parson and Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) were among those at the rally near Providence and Vandiver. Schmitt tells the audience that Dr. Anthony Fauci should clear his calendar for 2023. Dr. Fauci is the president’s chief medical adviser.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Missouri Amendment One involves municipal bonds and portfolio options

Missourians will be casting ballots Tuesday on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the state treasurer’s office to invest in municipal bonds. State treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick supports Amendment One, saying Missouri has the most restrictive investment guidelines in the nation. Fitzpatrick tells 939 the Eagle that Missouri is one of only two states whose investments are defined by their state Constitution.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

939 the Eagle to provide live election night coverage on Tuesday

Polls statewide will open Tuesday morning at 6 and will close at 7 pm. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon is reminding you to bring your photo ID with you to the polls. That can include a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. It’s part of Missouri’s new voter ID law, which took effect in late August.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

DOJ officials will stay outside Cole County polling places

Department of Justice officials wanted to monitor Cole County’s polling places Tuesday. But the County Clerk says ‘no’. A Team from DOJ informed Clerk Steve Korsmeyer of their intentions to sit in at polling places. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft agrees with Korsmeyer, saying it would be highly inappropriate for federal agents to intimidate Missouri voters. Ashcroft doesn’t expect the ‘probe’ to have any effect on election returns …
COLE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

DOJ wants to monitor Cole County polling places tomorrow

Department of Justice officials want to monitor Cole County’s polling places Tuesday. But the County Clerk says ‘no’. A Team from DOJ informed Clerk Steve Korsmeyer of their intentions to sit in at polling places. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft agrees with Korsmeyer, saying it would be highly inappropriate for federal agents to intimidate Missouri voters.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Columbia murder suspect captured in Moberly

The suspect in Saturday night’s double homicide in northeast Columbia was charged with two counts of felony domestic assault in August. Columbia Police are now seeking second degree murder charges against 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick, for the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Lea’johna Sanders and 53-year-old Laura Myers. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene, while Myers was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, where she later died.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Cole County EMS unveils newest high tech ambulance

Cole County EMS is showing off its brand new four wheel drive ambulance. The advanced life support unit was built by Osage Ambulance in Linn. More of the 4 x 4 units are on the way. Chief Eric Hoy says the ambulances will take them into just about area where they’re called, especially during snowy weather.
COLE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy