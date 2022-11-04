Read full article on original website
Report: Chinese Fishing Vessel Tried to Hit USCG Cutter off Galapagos
This summer, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC James carried out a long-distance patrol to help Ecuador police Chinese squid-jigging operators off the Galapagos Islands. International fisheries patrols are a routine duty for the Coast Guard, and this one initially appeared to be a relatively uneventful board-and-search operation. But new reporting from the AP suggests that this particular mission may have been more tense than described.
Green Shipping Corridors Take Off at COP27
The United States' top climate envoy and the prime minister of Norway formally kicked off a new maritime initiative at this year's international climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and green corridors were at top of mind. The shipping sector is not covered by the Paris Climate Accord, the main...
South Korea Pledges Further $2B in Support for Shipping Industry
The South Korean government announced plans for $2 billion in projects designed to support its shipping industry as freight rates continue to drop and there are forecasts that newbuild orders could decline dramatically in 2023. The moves come just weeks after the government announced it would invest to help develop new technologies for shipbuilding as well as changes policies to address the growing labor shortage.
Shipbuilding Consolidation: Bollinger Agrees to Buy VT Halter
As a further sign of the challenges in the U.S. shipbuilding industry, Bollinger Shipyards announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire VT Halter Marine and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. The Singapore-headquartered parent company said they had decided to divest of the operations after years of financial losses while Bollinger reported that the consolidation would add new construction and repair capacity and capabilities to better serve its key defense and commercial customers.
Havfram Receives $250M U.S. Investment to Develop WTIV Fleet
With global plans for offshore wind energy development accelerating, investors continue to look for new opportunities to participate in the market. In the latest development, a U.S. private investment firm, Sandbrook Capital, has acquired a majority stake in Norway’s Havfram, a recently launched offshore wind services company. The Norwegian...
In Latin America, Resistance to Deep-Sea Mining is Growing
Almost a year ago, Sandor Mulsow told China Dialogue Ocean that the body charged with both protecting the international seabed and developing rules to govern its exploitation, the International Seabed Authority (ISA), is in fact promoting mining. Mulsow is a former head of environment and minerals at ISA. The allegation...
Trafigura Exits Myanmar After Amnesty Report on Military Fuel Use
Amnesty International has released a detailed report on the fuel supply chain for the Myanmar Air Force, which has been implicated in war crimes targeting civilian infrastructure. Documents and defectors' accounts link the Myanmar military's Jet A supply to fuel distributor Puma Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura, and to tankers operated by Pan Ocean.
Sanctions-Linked Tanker Could Take a Month to Refloat
The Indonesia Navy is now predicting that it could take as long as a month to free the ULCC that grounded in Indonesia waters near Singapore just over a week ago. It is expected to take a more delicate operation with added precautions because the fully laden tanker remains lodged close to the gas pipelines that supply Singapore. Nearly all the gas used in the city-state is transported on a series of pipelines from Indonesia.
