CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista mayoral race between Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann is expected to be a toss up. McCann’s campaign first made headlines after he held a press conference announcing that he hired a private investigator to stalk Campa-Najjar, in order to prove that he lives in Banker’s Hill, not the City of Chula Vista.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO