ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Powerball jackpot reaches $1.9 billion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.9 billion. This is one of the largest jackpots in history. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in Encinitas where a ticket matching five numbers from Saturday, the Nov. 5 drawing was purchased.
ENCINITAS, CA
kusi.com

30 Arrested Across San Diego County in Human Trafficking Operation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A four-day anti-human trafficking operation in San Diego County resulted in 30 arrests of people accused of responding to advertisements offering sexual services, the California Attorney General’s Office said Monday. The initiative dubbed Operation Century Week was carried out in Encinitas, National City, San...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

1,000 Turkey Givaway and Health Fair this weekend, Nov. 12

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 79th District Annual Turkey Giveaway is back the weekend of Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA. Assembly member and candidate for the 79th District, Dr. Akilah Weber (D), joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about the event that she is helping to put on for the community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista mayoral candidates make final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista mayoral race between Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann is expected to be a toss up. McCann’s campaign first made headlines after he held a press conference announcing that he hired a private investigator to stalk Campa-Najjar, in order to prove that he lives in Banker’s Hill, not the City of Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Measure P: A one-cent tax increase in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon voters will soon make a decision on Measure P, a one-cent sales tax that will boost the general fund by $12 million. El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell spoke to KUSI to break down what exactly Measure P does and how it would benefit the community.
EL CAJON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy