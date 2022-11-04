ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Two juveniles arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRozn_0iz0zEy600

Ramsey Co. Sheriff Bob Fletcher calls for special session to address rising crime 02:13

Bloomington, Minn – Two 15-year-old males are in custody after getting caught fleeing the scene of a stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle located in the area of 101st Street and Colfax Avenue Thursday when they saw two teen males flee from the scene on foot.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the pair. One was in posession of a loaded, stolen handgun.

A second loaded handgun was located near the scene in a trash can. Police believe it was ditched by the other teen.

Both 15-year-olds were transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the boys had an active Ramsey County warrant for possession of a weapon on school property.

Following the arrest, a Bloomington Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant on the 103rd block of Devonshire Road in connection to the investigation. No additional arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 17

That's Rite
4d ago

Little PUNKS...Make them pay the poor persons car insurance they stole the car from for the next 10 years. In the mean time lock them up

Reply
22
Jane Marie
4d ago

I'm sure we know the momma don't have money to repay the vehicle owner for any damages so therefore; all on the owner to fix it. smh control your kids or control the extra births!!!

Reply
11
Kim Mercer
4d ago

Hold their parents accountable also! Kaw abiding citizens are sick of this, their actions are not Kids play!

Reply(2)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 hurt in stolen vehicle crash near Mall of America, police say

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash involving a stolen car Tuesday near Mall of America.Bloomington police say a stolen vehicle fled from police and crashed just before 5 p.m. on the on-ramp to Interstate 494 from Lindau Lane.   Police say three adults were in the vehicle, one of whom was killed. The other passengers were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions haven't been released.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 charged in 17-month-old child's fatal overdose of heroin, fentanyl

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two people have been charged after a 17-month-old child's death as a result of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.On Tuesday, the criminal complaints for 28-year-old Joseph Compton, of Elk River, and 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, of Little Canada, were unsealed. They made their first appearance in court Tuesday as well.According to the complaints, Ramsey County officials were called to a house on the 200 block of East County Road B2 at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Intveld's child was not breathing and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.Intveld told police that...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Minneapolis man caught with drugs after high speed chase in Freeborn County pleads guilty

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after a high speed chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36 of Minneapolis, was charged with first-degree controlled substance crime, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a stun gun, two counts of third-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper tried to pull Ingram over just before 11:30 pm on August 10, 2021, after observing his vehicle crossing the fog line twice on Interstate 90.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Couple charged in 17-month-old's overdose death

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — A Minnesota couple faces multiple charges for the death of a 17-month-old boy, who died from a lethal exposure to heroin and fentanyl. Court documents show 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, the child's mother, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Joseph Compton, 28, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jerome Swanson sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for violent carjacking in Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident. Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip. In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trial delayed for man accused of killing North High student Deshaun Hill

MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury trial for a man accused of killing a Minneapolis teenager earlier this year has been delayed.Thirty-year-old Cody Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting in February. His trial was set to begin Monday, but court records show it was delayed to January.He's accused of killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past Hill moments before gunshots rang out, then Fohrenkam running off.He told investigators he was there looking for someone who stole his phone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thieves steal infant's ashes from car: "We just want to get Sophie back"

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman is asking for the public to be on the lookout after a box containing her daughter's ashes was stolen from her car.Speaking on behalf of her sister Jennifer, Christine Rucci says her sister is staying with her as she waits to move into her new place. On Thursday, she says Jennifer's car was parked on 2nd Ave South near 3rd Ave South in the Whittier neighborhood, outside her apartment. Sometime overnight, she says someone broke into Jennifer's car and stole all the moving boxes she had left to bring inside."They smashed the passenger side window over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wiproud.com

Nurse charged after removing patient’s foot without permission

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) – A Wisconsin nurse is charged after a patient’s foot was amputated without permission, according to criminal charges filed on Nov. 3 in Pierce County Circuit Court. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand is charged with physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing great...
SPRING VALLEY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Deputies search for Arden Hills teen in crisis

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a Twin Cities teenager who may be in crisis.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a boy named Allen called 911 for help Sunday morning. Deputies went to meet him, but he "changed his mind and didn't show up," and then later made "concerning comments" to the deputies.  The sheriff's office says Allen is believed to be in the Wyncrest Court area of Arden Hills. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
MIX 94.9

Big Lake Police Warm of Scam

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - The Big Lake Police Department is warning of a new scam. Big Lake residents have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Big Lake Police Department. The caller says there’s a fine that’s owed, or you didn’t show up for a court hearing.
BIG LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Historic church bell stolen from Dassel Lutheran cemetery

DASSEL, Minn. – A piece of history was stolen from a small southern Minnesota chapel.The bronze bell has been missing from the Swan Lake Cemetery chapel in Dassel for the last three weeks.Tim Hendrickson was with other cemetery board members on Oct. 15 when they came out to lay a new plot at the cemetery."At first we were pretty shocked that someone would even do it," Hendrickson said. "We came into this chapel here to look at the map, and then that's when we noticed that the bell was missing."The 1,000-pound bell was gifted to the Swan Lake Lutheran Church,...
DASSEL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Child Nutrition Fraud Scheme

A Plymouth woman, whom prosecutors describe as “a serial fraudster,” has pleaded guilty to her role in trying to defraud the federal government out of more than $11 million. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the plea on Friday. Prosecutors accused Anab Awad, 52, of operating a scheme with...
PLYMOUTH, MN
willmarradio.com

40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy