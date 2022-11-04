ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Dating? 24-Year Age Gap Sparks Criticism of Possible Romance

Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, were recently spotted having a fancy Italian dinner together, reigniting dating rumors that first swirled back in February. The pair were spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 6, according to photos published in The Daily Mail. According to the publication, the duo stayed at the restaurant for four hours and Mayer even serenaded Shipka at one point.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2023 Oscars

After several years of experimenting with the format — no hosts, groups of hosts — the Academy Awards is returning to its tried-and-true format of one host, typically a TV star or standup comedian. In this case it is a man who has hosted the Oscars before, Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Jimmy Kimmel.
