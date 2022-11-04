Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, were recently spotted having a fancy Italian dinner together, reigniting dating rumors that first swirled back in February. The pair were spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 6, according to photos published in The Daily Mail. According to the publication, the duo stayed at the restaurant for four hours and Mayer even serenaded Shipka at one point.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO