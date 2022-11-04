Read full article on original website
Are John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Dating? 24-Year Age Gap Sparks Criticism of Possible Romance
Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, were recently spotted having a fancy Italian dinner together, reigniting dating rumors that first swirled back in February. The pair were spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 6, according to photos published in The Daily Mail. According to the publication, the duo stayed at the restaurant for four hours and Mayer even serenaded Shipka at one point.
See Bon Jovi’s son and a ‘Stranger Things’ star sing car karaoke
I love to see couples belt out a tune together. Even ones who can't carry a tune. There's something about seeing two connected people just being goofy and having fun beyond all the pressure of the romantic crap. Then there are people who can carry a tune, like Millie Bobby...
Melissa Joan Hart and More Celebrities React to Aaron Carter’s Death
Celebrities are sharing their condolences and favorite memories of Aaron Carter following the singer's death at the age of 34. On Saturday (Nov. 5), police responded to a 911 call regarding a drowning. The call led them to discover Carter unresponsive in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, Calif.
Kathy Griffin Tweets From Dead Mom’s Account After Elon Musk Bans Her for Mocking Him
Nothing can stop Kathy Griffin from trolling Elon Musk, apparently, not even a Twitter ban. The comedian was banned from her Twitter account, @kathygriffin, on Nov. 6 for "engaging in impersonation," according to Musk's tweets. Griffin had been mocking the new Twitter owner by changing her display name to Musk's...
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2023 Oscars
After several years of experimenting with the format — no hosts, groups of hosts — the Academy Awards is returning to its tried-and-true format of one host, typically a TV star or standup comedian. In this case it is a man who has hosted the Oscars before, Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Jimmy Kimmel.
Former "SNL" Cast Member Chris Redd Got Real About Why Kanye West's Pro-Trump "SNL" Rant Was "Bullshit"
“I remember the dress rehearsal where he tried his dress rehearsal version of that, and I heard it, but there was music playing still so people were, like, sitting there and vibing."
