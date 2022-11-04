Oregon high school football playoffs — quick stats, what to know for every 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A first-round matchup

By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander

The Oregon high school football playoffs kick off Friday. Here's a look at every first-round matchup in Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A.

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

—

Class 6A State

No. 16 Grant (6-3) at No. 1 West Linn (8-1)

Quick stat: Class 6A No. 1 seeds are 8-0 since 2013, with an average margin of victory of 37 points.

First impression: The Generals earned their spot in the bracket as the PIL’s No. 1 seed and seek their first playoff win since 2017. The Lions have found another gear since their loss in Week 2 to Sheldon and are on a mission to get back to the final after winning the 2016 title.

No. 9 South Salem (8-1) at No. 8 Sherwood (7-2)

Quick stat: This is the first meeting between the Saxons and Bowmen.

First impression: The Saxons went on the road last season in a similarly even first-round game, winning as a No. 18 seed at David Douglas. Guess who they got in Round 2? West Linn. Could it play out that way again? The Pacific Conference champion Bowmen will not make it easy on one of the state’s top passing attacks.

No. 12 South Medford (6-3) vs. No. 5 Central Catholic (8-1)

6 p.m. Friday | Hillsboro Stadium

Quick stat: The Rams extended their streak of first-round playoff victories to 12 last fall en route to a second consecutive title.

First impression: The return of Timmy Mitchell last week from a high ankle sprain suffered in the Rams’ Week 2 loss to St. John Bosco comes at a perfect time. The junior is a lockdown corner who will likely match up against one of the state’s top receivers, Panthers senior Andrew Walker, in what should be a great one-on-one matchup.

No. 13 Tigard (6-3) at No. 4 Jesuit (8-1)

Quick stat: The Crusaders are 30-2 in the first round during Ken Potter’s 35-year tenure.

First impression: Senior running back Payton Roth missed Jesuit’s Week 9 win against Beaverton, but he should be back for the playoffs and continue his march toward becoming the Crusaders’ seventh 2,000-yard rusher since 2001. The Tigers have lost three in a row since starting the season 6-0.

No. 14 Grants Pass (6-3) at No. 3 Tualatin (7-2)

Quick stat: The Cavemen have lost four consecutive first-round playoff games since their last victory in 2015.

First impression: Grants Pass follows in Roseburg’s footsteps from a year ago — a downtrodden Southern Oregon program that turned things around to get back to the playoffs. The feel-good story now makes its way north to face the 2021 state runner-up Timberwolves, who ended a two-game losing streak with a 31-21 win over rival Tigard in Week 9.

No. 11 Nelson (7-1) at No. 6 Mountainside (8-1)

Quick stat: The Hawks are making their first playoff appearance in the program’s second year in existence.

First impression: Nelson hopes to match Mountainside’s rise from three years ago, when the Mavericks made their first playoff appearance (in their second year as a varsity program) a memorable one by stunning No. 1 seed Tigard in Round 2 and nearly ousting Barlow in the quarterfinals.

No. 10 North Medford (6-3) at No. 7 Lake Oswego (6-3)

Quick stat: The last time these teams met was in Round 1 of the 2018 playoffs, when the Lakers won 42-6 — part of their string of consecutive first-round wins that started in 2016.

First impression: Lake Oswego has struggled to get going on offense this season, averaging 19.8 points per game — the Lakers’ lowest scoring average since 1996. Can the Black Tornado also keep the Lakers in check?

No. 15 Barlow (5-4) at No. 2 Sheldon (9-0)

Quick stat: The Irish have qualified for the playoffs every year since 1998 and haven’t lost in the first round since 1999.

First impression: This is a rematch of the 2019 second round, when the Bruins won 26-24 en route to their first semifinal appearance since 1991. It’s hard to see them pulling off an even bigger stunner this fall, but if they can control the clock with their running game, they’ll have a chance.

—

Class 6A Columbia Cup

No. 32 Reynolds (4-5) at No. 17 Liberty (5-4)

Quick stat: The Raiders have one playoff win in the past 25 years, doing so as a No. 20 seed in 2018.

First impression: The Falcons had a chance to secure their spot in the championship bracket but fell one point short in their Week 9 matchup against Sherwood that decided the Pacific Conference title. No. 32 seeds have never won a Class 6A playoff game, but this is the first time they’re not playing No. 1 in Round 1.

No. 25 Clackamas (4-5) at No. 24 Roosevelt (6-3)

Quick stat: The Roughriders last won a playoff game at the state’s highest classification in 1995, when they beat Hillsboro 24-8.

First impression: The Cavaliers look to put a happy ending to a down season fraught with injuries to key players. Roosevelt grabbed a piece of the PIL championship with a 3-0 victory over rival Grant and looks to build off the momentum of ending a 13-game losing streak to the Generals.

No. 28 North Salem (5-4) at No. 21 Newberg (5-4)

Quick stat: The Tigers have scored the second-most points of any team in the Columbia Cup field, averaging 28.9 points per game.

First impression: The Vikings ended a 17-year winless playoff streak last fall and got standout RB Josiah Davis back from an injury two weeks ago. The Tigers have struggled since starting the season 3-0 but enter the playoffs on a high note after beating Glencoe 48-13 in their regular-season finale.

No. 29 McMinnville (4-5) at No. 20 Jefferson (6-3)

Quick stat: The Democrats have allowed the fewest points (8.9 per game) of any team in the Columbia Cup — and second fewest in Class 6A.

First impression: The Grizzlies travel to North Portland scuffling a bit after losing three of their last four games and seek their first playoff win since 2013. The Democrats, who claimed a share of the PIL title, haven’t won a playoff game since 2010, when they were in Class 5A.

No. 30 Wells (5-4) at No. 19 Oregon City (4-5)

Quick stat: It’s been almost two decades since the Guardians won a state playoff game, when they won the PIL title in 2003.

First impression: The Guardians clinched their playoff spot with a Week 9 victory over Franklin but now face a step up in competition against the Pioneers, who boast a youthful roster led by sophomore QB Ben Schneider and ended a 19-game Three Rivers League losing streak this season.

No. 27 Sandy (4-5) at No. 22 Lakeridge (3-6)

Quick stat: The Three Rivers League was the only league to qualify all of its members for the 6A postseason, with the Pacers the lowest ranked of its six teams.

First impression: The Pacers emerged from the TRL with the worst record of any 6A playoff qualifier, but their Week 9 victory over rival Lake Oswego shows they haven’t given up on the season. The Pioneers’ season started with a three-game losing streak, followed by four consecutive wins and now a two-game slide.

No. 26 Sunset (4-5) at No. 23 Sprague (5-4)

Quick stat: These teams are familiar playoff foes, meeting in the first round three consecutive seasons from 2014-16. The Apollos won the first two times, with the Olympians winning their most recent game 28-27.

First impression: Apollos coach Damien Merrick helped spearhead the 6A coaches’ effort to create the Columbia Cup, and now he hopes to direct his team to the inaugural title. First, it’ll have to get past an Olympians team led by Colorado State commit WR/DB Drew Rodriguez, one of the state’s best players.

No. 31 Century (4-5) at No. 18 Westview (4-5)

Quick stat: Wildcats senior Jordan Fisher needs 219 yards to become the second Beaverton School District running back to record a 2,000-yard season — Thomas Tyner gained 3,415 yards for Aloha in 2012.

First impression: These programs were Metro League mates twice — 1998-2005 and 2014-17 — with the Wildcats owning the upper hand, winning 11 of their 12 meetings. For the Jaguars to turn the tide, they must find a way to slow Fisher, who ran for 309 yards and a season-high five touchdowns in a Week 9 win over Sunset.

—

Class 5A

No. 16 Hood River Valley (4-5) at No. 1 Summit (8-1)

Quick stat: The Storm have won 12 consecutive home games and haven’t lost on their turf to a team from outside Bend since the first round of the 2019 playoffs to Mountainside.

First impression: The Eagles know they have their work cut out for them just to keep the game from getting to a running clock in the second half. Summit has hit on all cylinders for much of the season, recovering from a Week 1 loss at Tualatin to confirm its “favorite” status to add a second blue trophy to the one it won in 2015.

No. 9 Eagle Point (6-3) at No. 8 Central (6-2)

Quick stat: The last time the Eagles were in the playoffs was 2016, which also was the last time the Panthers won a playoff game.

First impression: Eagle Point ended a six-year playoff drought, but it’s been 26 years since its last playoff win. To end that drought will require slowing senior QB Chase Nelson, who has more than 2,100 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns (20 passing, five rushing) in eight games.

No. 12 Dallas (5-3) at No. 5 Putnam (8-1)

Quick stat: The Dragons were the only road team to win in Round 1 of the 5A playoffs last fall, going to Pendleton and knocking off the Buckaroos 7-6.

First impression: The Kingsmen are back in the playoffs after a decade-long absence, seeking their first postseason victory since 1986 — the only time they reached the quarterfinals. While QB Konnor Bickford is unlikely to match the record-setting numbers Crescent Valley’s Rocco McClave posted against the Dragons last week, he should be heartened after struggling in an NWOC championship game loss to Wilsonville.

No. 13 West Albany (5-3) at No. 4 Thurston (7-2)

Quick stat: The Colts have reached the 5A final each of the past three postseasons, winning titles in 2018 and 2019 before losing to Silverton last fall.

First impression: The Bulldogs claimed 5A’s only at-large berth after losing to McKay in Week 9 and look to rebound against a Colts team that ran the table in the Midwestern League following a challenging nonleague slate (an overtime loss to Wilsonville and a defeat at Summit).

No. 14 Hillsboro (5-4) at No. 3 Bend (8-1)

Quick stat: Bend’s only appearance in a state final came in the first OSAA championship game in 1940, when the Lava Bears defeated Medford 20-7.

First impression: The Spartans have their work cut out to earn their first playoff win since 2010. Bend is 5A’s highest-scoring team (40.4 points per game) and stingiest when it comes to point prevention (6.9).

No. 11 Mountain View (5-4) at No. 6 South Albany (6-2)

Quick stat: The last time the RedHawks won a playoff game was 2017, when they were also a No. 6 seed.

First impression: The Cougars must feel at home in 5A, where they were a perennial state title contender before their four-year run in 6A. They dropped their final two games to crosstown rivals Summit and Bend — not the best way to enter the postseason.

No. 10 Springfield (6-3) at No. 7 Silverton (6-3)

Quick stat: The Foxes look to avoid becoming the first defending 5A champion to lose in the first round since Hermiston in 2015.

First impression: The Millers, making their first playoff appearance since 2015, might be catching Silverton at the right time. The Foxes have lost two in a row since clinching a share of the Mid-Willamette Conference title.

No. 15 North Eugene (5-4) at No. 2 Wilsonville (7-2)

Quick stat: The Highlanders hadn’t made consecutive playoff appearances since 1991-93, which included their last postseason win in 1992.

First impression: Can North Eugene end that 30-year playoff victory drought at Randall Stadium against the seven-time defending NWOC champion? To do so, they’ll need to solve a Wildcats defense that hit its stride the past five weeks, posting two shutouts and allowing just five touchdowns.

—

Class 4A

No. 16 Seaside (5-4) at No. 1 Mazama (9-0)

Noon Saturday, Nov. 5

Quick stat: The Seagulls and Vikings have a common opponent this season — Seaside opened with a 22-21 home loss to Henley; Mazama won 44-36 on a last-minute touchdown against its crosstown rival in Week 8.

First impression: While a No. 16 has never defeated a No. 1 in the 4A playoffs, there have been a couple of close calls. For the Seagulls to have a shot at keeping it close, they must solve the riddle that is the Vikings’ wing-T attack.

No. 9 Marshfield (6-3) at No. 8 Scappoose (7-2)

Quick stat: The last time a defending state champion opened the playoffs on the road? Four years ago, when Cottage Grove was a No. 15 seed and lost at Gladstone.

First impression: Scappoose was an overtime field goal from winning the Cowapa League title. Instead, it gets a challenging first-round matchup against the Pirates, who lost two of their last three (albeit against Henley and Mazama) to end up starting their title defense away from home.

No. 12 Junction City (6-3) at No. 5 Estacada (8-1)

Quick stat: The Rangers have never won a state title, making their only final in 1953, when they lost to Crook County.

First impression: Junction City missed its chance to share the Oregon West title last week, falling 21-7 at Marist Catholic. Now, the Tigers — making the 4A postseason for the first time since 2015 — must find a way to slow 4A’s top-ranked scoring offense (46.2 points per game).

No. 13 Crook County (5-4) at No. 4 Henley (8-1)

Quick stat: Both teams have long state championship droughts. The Hornets won the second of their two titles in 1982, two years before the Cowboys won the last of their three.

First impression: The Cowboys earned the Greater Oregon League’s final playoff berth at the expense of Baker, the highest-ranked team in any classification not to make the postseason. Can they keep pace with 4A’s second-highest scoring team (40.1 points per game)?

No. 14 Gladstone (5-3) at No. 3 Marist Catholic (8-1)

Quick stat: This is the first meeting between the teams in the past two decades. The Spartans won in Week 2 of the 2002 season, their only win in four tries against the Gladiators.

First impression: Gladstone won each of its past two games to clinch a playoff spot but now must face last year’s 4A runner-up, whose only loss this season came in Week 3 at Mazama.

No. 11 Woodburn (7-2) at No. 6 Tillamook (7-2)

Quick stat: The Bulldogs are making just their second playoff appearance in the past half-century and are 0-4 in the state playoffs.

First impression: Woodburn already has won its most games in a season since 1989. Now, the Bulldogs look to spoil the party at the Cheesemakers’ new field, which they debuted two weeks ago with an overtime win against Scappoose to clinch their first league title since 1999.

No. 10 Stayton (7-2) at No. 7 Pendleton (7-2)

Quick stat: The Eagles haven’t won a state playoff game since 2004.

First impression: Can the Eagles follow in the footsteps of Dallas, which traveled across the mountains last fall and knocked off the Buckaroos in the first round of the 5A playoffs? Pendleton was pegged as a title contender in the preseason and blew out Baker last week.

No. 15 Cascade (4-5) at No. 2 La Grande (7-2)

6 p.m. Friday

Quick stat: These teams have played once — the Cougars won 42-27 in the first round of the 2015 state playoffs.

First impression: The Cougars limped through the second half of the season, battered by injuries that cost them top running back Jacob Bell, among others. The Tigers got last week off to rest up for what they hope will be a long postseason run.

—

Class 3A

No. 16 Lakeview (5-4) vs. No. 1 Kennedy (9-0)

Stayton High School

Quick stat: The Trojans played in the 2A final each of the past three seasons, winning the title in 2018.

First impression: Kennedy moved up this year to 3A so it could continue playing 11-man football, and it hasn’t missed a beat, outscoring opponents 331-43.

No. 9 Siuslaw (7-2) at No. 8 Vale (6-2)

Noon (PT) Saturday, Nov. 5

Quick stat: Siuslaw looks to avoid becoming the first defending champion since Vale in 2016 to fail to advance out of the first round.

First impression: The battle of the Vikings takes place in Eastern Oregon by virtue of Vale winning its league title with a No. 11 ranking. Siuslaw forced seven turnovers in its 38-13 Week 9 victory over Pleasant Hill.

No. 12 St. Mary’s (Medford) (6-3) at No. 5 Santiam Christian (8-1)

Quick stat: The Crusaders have won nine state championships, the last coming in 1983, but haven’t won more than six games in a season since 2012.

First impression: The Eagles barely missed an undefeated season, losing 24-20 at home to Kennedy in Week 9 to decide the PacWest title. Can they avoid a letdown in facing the Crusaders’ bruising wing-T?

No. 13 Sisters (6-3) vs. No. 4 Banks (9-0)

6 p.m. Friday | Hare Field, Hillsboro

Quick stat: Banks has hardly skipped a beat in its drop to 3A this year, holding opponents to 4.1 points per game.

First impression: The move to the artificial turf at Hare Field rather than Banks’ beloved grass home field should not slow the team one bit.

No. 14 Yamhill-Carlton (6-3) at No. 3 South Umpqua (8-1)

Quick stat: It’s been 20 years since these teams had their one and only meeting in the first round of the 2002 playoffs. The Lancers won 28-7.

First impression: South Umpqua reached the 3A final last fall and didn’t stumble until last Friday, when it lost to Cascade Christian to decide the Far West League title. Watch for senior QB Jace Johnson to get the Lancers back on track this week.

No. 11 Coquille (6-3) at No. 6 Dayton (7-2)

Quick stat: Red Devils coach Dave Thomason is three wins from 100 during his 14-year tenure on the South Coast.

First impression: Coquille last fall won its first state title in 51 years as a 2A school before reclassification bumped the Red Devils to 3A. They faced a win-or-go-home game in Week 9 and came through, beating St. Mary’s, and now face the Pirates, who are seeking their first playoff win since 2016 and who lost as the 6-seed last fall.

No. 10 Warrenton (6-2) at No. 7 La Pine (8-1)

1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Quick stat: This is a rematch from last year’s quarterfinals, when the Hawks traveled to the North Coast and ended the Warriors’ season with a 30-8 victory.

First impression: La Pine has won seven consecutive games since a Week 2 loss to Dayton to earn the Mountain Valley Conference title. Warrenton had Week 9 off and hopes the rest allows it to avenge last fall’s defeat.

No. 15 Ontario (5-3) at No. 2 Cascade Christian (9-0)

Spiegelberg Stadium, Medford

Quick stat: The Challengers have won their opening state playoff game in 15 consecutive seasons.

First impression: Forgive the Tigers if they walk into historic Spiegelberg Stadium with big grins and a ‘happy-to-be-here’ attitude following the struggles the program has faced since its last playoff appearance in 2018.