Claims that sheriff candidate is not appearing on some ballots are not true: Alamance County Board of Elections
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance County Board of Elections says there are absolutely no issues with the ballots being distributed across the county. On Saturday, a Twitter thread purported that a poll-watcher was telling people voting in Alamance County that Sheriff Terry Johnson was not being included on some ballots. The Board of […]
publicradioeast.org
Sixteen incidents of alleged voter intimidation, harassment or election interference reported in NC
More than a dozen incidents of alleged voter intimidation, harassment or election interference have been reported to North Carolina elections officials since the start of early in-person voting. In a news conference just ahead of election day, Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, said...
Critical midterm showdown: US Senate seat down to wire in North Carolina
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race is one of the closest midterm contests in the country. Candidates Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley made their final pitches to voters on the eve of Election Day in dueling rallies in Raleigh. The open seat comes after Sen. Richard Burr...
2 races to set partisan control of North Carolina high court
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two competitive races for North Carolina Supreme Court seats that have largely flown under the radar will determine the partisan makeup of the state’s highest court and lay the groundwork for upcoming legal battles over significant policy matters. Democrats currently hold a slim 4-3 majority on the panel. But with two Democrat-held seats up for election this year, Republicans only needed to win one to flip the majority in their favor for the first time since 2016. Democratic Associate Justice Sam Ervin IV is running for his second 8-year term against Republican Trey Allen, the general...
elonnewsnetwork.com
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election results in Alamance County, North Carolina
Election night in Alamance County includes races in local municipalities, statewide offices and federal offices. Elon News Network is following the outcome of races across the county and state. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. According to the State Board of Elections,...
wfmynews2.com
Election Map | County-by-county results in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Who's taking the lead in Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance and Davidson counties? With our interactive election map, you can find out which candidates are leading the polls in your county. This map allows you to narrow in on the vote across North Carolina. You can get...
foxwilmington.com
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than...
WBTV
N.C. election officials investigating over a dozen cases of intimidation, interference at polling sites
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina elections officials are investigating more than a dozen reported cases of possible voter intimidation and interference at local polling sites. The state Board of Elections says there are at least 15 situations that have been reported to the board so far. Some of the...
Election officials prepare for any violence or threats on Midterm Election Day
Local governments aren't taking any chances and preparing for any incident.
carolinacoastonline.com
Black GOP state House candidate files cease-and-desist over fake mugshot ad
The Republican candidate running for the NC House District 73 seat in Cabarrus County has filed two cease-and-desist letters against his Democratic opponent and her campaign, accusing her of running false ads against him. The original mailer and current TV ad depict Brian Echevarria with a fake mug shot, accusing...
carolinacoastonline.com
N.C. Supreme Court Democrats order forced money transfer for Leandro spending
The N.C. Supreme Court is ordering state government officials to transfer what is likely to be hundreds of millions of dollars out of the state’s treasury to fund a court-ordered education plan. In a 4-3 party-line vote, the court’s Democratic justices overruled Republican colleagues and rejected Republican lawmakers’ arguments in the long-running Leandro case.
Michigan judge rejects GOP secretary of state nominee’s push to toss absentee ballots
A Michigan judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo to change Detroit’s absentee voting practices just days before the election. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny accused Karamo and her fellow plaintiffs of raising a “false flag of election law violations and corruption” in their lawsuit, after…
hendersonville.com
Schwarzenegger Pumps Up North Carolina Election Workers as Election Day Nears
Film legend and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently surprised election workers across North Carolina when he spoke on a video call to motivate them for the final stretch before the November 8 election. Schwarzenegger called the workers from the 100 county boards of elections in North Carolina “the true...
WXII 12
Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?
N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
newbernnow.com
What to Expect on Election Night in North Carolina
As Election Day nears for the 2022 general election, the State Board of Elections wants to make sure voters and news reporters understand what to expect on Nov. 8, including how the results reporting process works. In part, this is to ensure that routine and required election procedures are not...
WXII 12
How to know your vote counted in North Carolina
N.C. — North Carolina elections officials are reminding voters about how they can be confident their vote is counted this election season. The information is provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY. When you insert your ballot into a tabulator,...
rhinotimes.com
For Some, Being In County Jail Is No Reason Not To Vote
It’s a little more challenging for people held in the two Guilford County jails to vote, however, for many of them it’s still legal to do so. Some inmates do go to the trouble of casting votes just like the county residents who are free to move around as they please.
Here's why we won't know election results right when the polls close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why won't we know all the results right when polls close on election night?. The truth is, we never have all votes counted on election night. Overseas ballots, mail ballots, and provisional, all of those take time to count. In the coming days, bipartisan election officials...
A preview of Tuesday's general election in Mecklenburg County and North Carolina
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In North Carolina, voters will elect candidates to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the N.C. Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and the General Assembly, among other judicial and local seats. Democrat Cheri Beasley is running for a U.S. Senate seat against Republican Ted...
rhinotimes.com
Stay Alive Until Election Day If You Want Your Vote To Count
Last week, the North Carolina Republican Party made one of the most massive public records requests in the state’s history. The GOP sent a records request to all 100 county Register of Deeds offices asking for every death certificate of anyone who had died from early September until 10 days after the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election.
