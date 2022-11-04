ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX8 News

Claims that sheriff candidate is not appearing on some ballots are not true: Alamance County Board of Elections

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance County Board of Elections says there are absolutely no issues with the ballots being distributed across the county. On Saturday, a Twitter thread purported that a poll-watcher was telling people voting in Alamance County that Sheriff Terry Johnson was not being included on some ballots. The Board of […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

2 races to set partisan control of North Carolina high court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two competitive races for North Carolina Supreme Court seats that have largely flown under the radar will determine the partisan makeup of the state’s highest court and lay the groundwork for upcoming legal battles over significant policy matters. Democrats currently hold a slim 4-3 majority on the panel. But with two Democrat-held seats up for election this year, Republicans only needed to win one to flip the majority in their favor for the first time since 2016. Democratic Associate Justice Sam Ervin IV is running for his second 8-year term against Republican Trey Allen, the general...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
elonnewsnetwork.com

LIVE BLOG: Midterm election results in Alamance County, North Carolina

Election night in Alamance County includes races in local municipalities, statewide offices and federal offices. Elon News Network is following the outcome of races across the county and state. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. According to the State Board of Elections,...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Election Map | County-by-county results in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Who's taking the lead in Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance and Davidson counties? With our interactive election map, you can find out which candidates are leading the polls in your county. This map allows you to narrow in on the vote across North Carolina. You can get...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. Supreme Court Democrats order forced money transfer for Leandro spending

The N.C. Supreme Court is ordering state government officials to transfer what is likely to be hundreds of millions of dollars out of the state’s treasury to fund a court-ordered education plan. In a 4-3 party-line vote, the court’s Democratic justices overruled Republican colleagues and rejected Republican lawmakers’ arguments in the long-running Leandro case.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Michigan judge rejects GOP secretary of state nominee’s push to toss absentee ballots

A Michigan judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo to change Detroit’s absentee voting practices just days before the election. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny accused Karamo and her fellow plaintiffs of raising a “false flag of election law violations and corruption” in their lawsuit, after…
DETROIT, MI
WXII 12

Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?

N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newbernnow.com

What to Expect on Election Night in North Carolina

As Election Day nears for the 2022 general election, the State Board of Elections wants to make sure voters and news reporters understand what to expect on Nov. 8, including how the results reporting process works. In part, this is to ensure that routine and required election procedures are not...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

How to know your vote counted in North Carolina

N.C. — North Carolina elections officials are reminding voters about how they can be confident their vote is counted this election season. The information is provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY. When you insert your ballot into a tabulator,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
rhinotimes.com

For Some, Being In County Jail Is No Reason Not To Vote

It’s a little more challenging for people held in the two Guilford County jails to vote, however, for many of them it’s still legal to do so. Some inmates do go to the trouble of casting votes just like the county residents who are free to move around as they please.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Stay Alive Until Election Day If You Want Your Vote To Count

Last week, the North Carolina Republican Party made one of the most massive public records requests in the state’s history. The GOP sent a records request to all 100 county Register of Deeds offices asking for every death certificate of anyone who had died from early September until 10 days after the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

