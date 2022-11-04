ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How to make sure your mail ballot was counted in Florida’s election

By Romy Ellenbogen
 4 days ago
Workers run ballots through voting machines during a logic and accuracy test at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections warehouse in Tampa on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

About 0.7% of all mail ballots cast across Florida as of Thursday in the 2022 election have been flagged for rejection, nearly double the percentage of ballots at the same point in previous election cycles.

That’s according to data analysis from Daniel Smith, the chairperson of the University of Florida Department of Political Science. He found that 15,714 of the ballots cast so far have been flagged, the majority of them for mismatched signatures, followed by ballots flagged for missing signatures on the envelope.

The number is a tiny fraction of the 2.3 million total mail ballots cast, and some of those flagged could end up being counted if the voter “cures” the issue.

But Smith said at the same point in 2018, about 0.36% of the ballots were rejected. In 2020, a few days out before the election, the rejection rate was also about 0.36%, according to Smith. He did not say why he thinks this year has a higher rejection rate.

“It’s concerning that the VBM rejection rate is roughly double what it was in the past two elections at this time,” Smith said in an email. “There’s still time for voters to cure their ballots, but time’s running short.”

Dustin Chase, a spokesperson for the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, said he doesn’t think his office is seeing an uptick in mail ballot rejections. But Chase also said many Pinellas voters have for years used mail ballots, so “our voters tend to be a little more educated on the process.”

Here’s what you can do if your ballot gets flagged.

How do I know if my ballot is flagged?

When a voter’s mail ballot has flaws, the local supervisor of elections office begins the process of contacting the voter through phone calls, text, email and first-class mail if possible, Chase said.

In 2020, three out of four rejected ballots were fixed and counted, according to Smith’s analysis. Younger voters are more likely to have problems with their mail ballots, Smith said.

Voters can also check the progress of their mail ballot on their local supervisor of election’s website.

How long do I have to fix the problem?

Voters have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 to fix problems with their ballot so it can be counted.

What do I need to do?

If a ballot is flagged for rejection, a voter can fill out an affidavit with their printed signature and a copy of their ID and submit it to their local elections supervisor through email, fax or by hand-delivering it to an office.

Comments / 11

Davida L Wells
3d ago

There’s no way in hell I trust Florida to cast my ballot as a mailing because I vote blue💙💙💙. Therefore I will cast it in person. !!!!!

Reply
3
Tampa Bay Times

Why so much suspicion around mail-in voting? | Letters

No, it’s not only Democratic cities that take days to count votes | Nov. 2. It seems that Republican officials and candidates in at least three battleground states — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — are pushing to disqualify thousands of mail ballots after urging their own supporters to vote on Election Day. Odd that they’re not suing about mail-in ballots in Florida, which has had mail-in voting for decades and is skewing Republican. There’s something strange about why they are contesting mail-in ballots in close elections in blue areas, but not bothering about contesting them in red ones. It’s odd, very odd, but I just can’t put my finger on the reason for it.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis officials rejects federal voting monitors in South Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ secretary of state appointee pushed back on a U.S. Department of Justice request to enter polling sites in South Florida today. Federal authorities have been regularly monitoring polling sites for civil rights violations since the 1960s. Today, members of the Civil Rights Division will be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states.
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

What a Yes Vote Means for the Three Florida Ballot Amendments

Provided below is a brief description of the three statewide amendments that are up for consideration in 2022. The passage of Amendment 1 – Limitation on Assessment of Real Property used for Residential Purposes – will provide “property tax savings on flood protection improvements,” so you won’t have to pay more for the increased value […]
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami

For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
MIAMI, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis: Florida’s Public Universities Have the Lowest Costs in the Country for a Bachelor’s Degree

Recently, the College Board’s “Annual Trends in College Pricing” report confirmed that the cost of a bachelor’s degree for the 2022-23 academic year at Florida’s public universities is now the lowest in the country. This year, U.S. News & World Report also ranked Florida as No. 1 for tuition and fees and the No. 1 state for higher education overall since its rankings inception in 2017.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida teachers offer tales of woe in push for better pay

The big story: Teachers across Florida have made no secret of their desire to receive better salaries, particularly as inflation eats into their earning power. The state has provided some additional resources, particularly targeting entry-level pay rates, but much of the heavy lifting has been left to local districts. Many have found voters willing to increase their property tax rates to bolster wages.
FLORIDA STATE
Comments / 0

