Donald Trump is pushing baseless claims of voter fraud and calling for his followers to protest before the midterm polls have even closed. The former president made his claims undermining the election results via Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon after turning out to vote in Palm Beach, Florida. Mr Trump spoke to reporters after casting his ballot, revealing that he voted to re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis - days after attacking him on the campaign trail.At his last rally before the midterms on Monday night in Ohio, Trump promised he will make a “big announcement” on 15 November, setting the...

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO