Read full article on original website
DRAGULE
3d ago
Careful....they will send Homeland Security after you for telling the truth if they decide you are spreading false information to their sheeple.
Reply(3)
148
Pastor Jack.
2d ago
I drive an ICE Tahoe. I pull a 23' rv with it. I get about 390 (ish) miles per tank and it refills in about 10 minutes. I get the same power the last 1/8th tank as I do a full tank. Is there one EV truck that can equal my $10,000.00 truck? Nope, not one. A VERY long way to go.
Reply(28)
98
Hatrick
2d ago
He did this trip in the summer, His range would be cut in half in the Winter due to heating the vehicle and using the lights, These vehicles are impractical in the northeast in the Winter!🤔🤭
Reply(4)
64
Related
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
Dodge and Chrysler warn owners to stop driving these popular models after three deaths
Stellantis has issued a stop-drive order for four Dodge and Chrysler models after three deaths were linked to faulty Takata airbags that have not been replaced.
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Washington Examiner
Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000
The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
I went on my first 20-hour Amtrak train for $90. Next time, I'd definitely pay more money to take a plane.
On my long-haul journey from Chicago to New York, I overpaid for snacks, struggled to get sleep, and couldn't get work done due to the lack of Wi-Fi.
CNBC
This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000
When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
Mark Wahlberg is the latest wealthy person to ditch California for ‘a better life’ in a taxless state
Mark Wahlberg is looking to leave California for Nevada. He's one of many. California dreamin’ might as well be Nevada dreamin’. That is, if you happen to be Mark Wahlberg. Earlier this week, the actor and businessman explained on the CBS talk show The Talk that he decided...
The New USPS Mail Truck Looks Positively Goofy on the Street
Dalton Priebe"Memorable" is one way to describe the looks of Oshkosh's new NGDV.
What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?
The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Why Do People Tie White Grocery Bags To Their Mirrors & What Does It Mean?
This is definitely something I've never seen anywhere in Minnesota, or anywhere I've traveled. But I found it interesting when I saw a story that said people are tying white grocery bags to their mirrors in states like North Carolina, and that it was even referenced in the North Carolina Drivers Manual. Let me explain what all this is about.
A California restaurant owner said she received threats after posting a picture of staff with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell without knowing his role in politics
The restaurant staff only knew Mike Lindell as the MyPillow guy, not for his role in politics, the owner told SFGATE.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Trump's beloved Boeing 757 private jet is finally flying again after a year of maintenance work and a new paint job
Donald Trump has recommissioned his prized Boeing 757 private plane as he hints at a 2024 presidential run. According to aircraft tracking website ADS-B Exchange, the jet flew from Louisiana to Florida on Wednesday. The plane was taken out of storage in 2021 and flown to Louisiana for maintenance work...
Firefighters douse burning Tesla with water after battery catches fire
A Tesla was engulfed in flames after its battery caught fire in Florida, as a top official warned of increased electric car blazes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Flames can be seen raging underneath the vehicle in a short clip taken in Naples, Florida, last week after the state was hit by one of the deadliest storms in its recent history.“There’s a ton of EVs (electric vehicles) disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start,” marshal Jimmy Patronis warned.“That’s a new challenge our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road-rage gunfightElon Musk 'voices concern' to Kanye West over antisemitic commentsWatch MPs ask 17 times why Liz Truss didn’t turn up to urgent questions in Commons
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
Fox Business
New York, NY
18K+
Followers
967
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 200