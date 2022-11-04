ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

DRAGULE
3d ago

Careful....they will send Homeland Security after you for telling the truth if they decide you are spreading false information to their sheeple.

Pastor Jack.
2d ago

I drive an ICE Tahoe. I pull a 23' rv with it. I get about 390 (ish) miles per tank and it refills in about 10 minutes. I get the same power the last 1/8th tank as I do a full tank. Is there one EV truck that can equal my $10,000.00 truck? Nope, not one. A VERY long way to go.

Hatrick
2d ago

He did this trip in the summer, His range would be cut in half in the Winter due to heating the vehicle and using the lights, These vehicles are impractical in the northeast in the Winter!🤔🤭

