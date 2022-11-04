ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Germany's Scholz urges Xi to exert influence on Russia

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rl94K_0iz0wH0a00

BEIJING — (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged China to exert its influence on Russia, while the Chinese leader repeated a call for talks between Moscow and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear.

Scholz was in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues, as well as the timing of the trip.

It comes after Xi further cemented his authoritarian rule at a major Communist Party congress last month and as China continues to refuse to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz's visit reflects the importance of Germany’s trade ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy, particularly in the auto and manufacturing sectors. Mercedes Benz alone sold 758,863 cars in China last year, more than in any other country.

Scholz, who traveled with several top German business leaders, received a formal welcome from Xi, who was recently reappointed head of the ruling Communist Party for a third term, at the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing.

“At present, the international situation is complex and changeable," Xi was quoted as telling Scholz by state broadcaster CCTV. “As influential powers, China and Germany should work together in times of change and chaos to make more contributions to world peace and development."

On Ukraine, Xi “pointed out that China supports Germany and the EU in playing an important role in promoting peace talks and promoting the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework," CCTV reported. That was apparently a nod to Russia's anger over NATO's eastern expansion.

The international community should “create conditions for the resumption of negotiations (and) jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons," Xi said.

Scholz is the first leader from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations to meet with Xi since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was first detected in China in 2019, and the first European leader to visit China since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Germany has strongly opposed.

The diplomatically delicate trip came as Germany and the European Union are working on their strategy toward an increasingly assertive and authoritarian China.

Meanwhile on Friday, G-7 diplomats met in Germany to rally support for Ukraine and coalesced around suspicion of China's increasing assertiveness amid a wide range of global crises.

Beijing has provided Moscow with diplomatic backing by repeatedly calling for peace talks while refusing to support measures at the United Nations criticizing Russia's invasion. It has also accused the U.S. and NATO of provoking the attack and scathingly criticized economic sanctions imposed on Russia.

In his opening remarks, Scholz referred directly to the conflict that has created millions of refugees and upended world food and energy markets, saying, “We come together at a time of great tension."

“In particular, I want to highlight the Russian war against Ukraine, which poses many problems for our rules-based world order,” Scholz said.

Scholz also touched on global hunger, climate change and developing-world debt as important issues.

At a later news conference, Scholz said he told Xi that “it’s important for China to exert its influence on Russia." He gave no details on what the West wanted China to do.

“President Xi and I agree that nuclear threats are irresponsible and highly dangerous. By using nuclear weapons, Russia would cross a line that the international community has drawn together,” he said.

Scholz also said he brought up human rights and market access, and told Xi that any change in the status of self-governing Taiwan “can only happen peacefully and by mutual agreement.” China claims the island republic as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

In an apparent reference to European lawmakers and the Baltic state of Lithuania that China has banned and boycotted over their relations with Taiwan, Scholz said, “It is also important to be clear that economic measures against individual EU member states are directed against the entire EU single market, and sanctions against EU lawmakers are not acceptable for us.”

Scholz has come under criticism for making the visit to China so soon after Xi's triumph at last month's congress, at which he promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the economy and a more confrontational approach to the West.

The visit is also occurring amid rising tensions over Taiwan and follows a U.N. report that said Chinese human rights violations against Uyghurs and other ethnic groups in its Xinjiang region may amount to crimes against humanity.

Scholz was accompanied by about a dozen top German business leaders, including the CEOs of Volkswagen, BMW, BASF, Bayer and Deutsche Bank, most of which are doing a thriving business in China. That has some German observers questioning whether the country is becoming overly reliant on the Chinese market, just as it did with Russia for energy supplies.

VW's China head, Ralf Brandstatter, said Scholz's visit was important during “politically and economically challenging times like these."

China is Germany’s most important trading partner, with 5,000 German companies active in the country and hundreds of thousands of German jobs tied to the Chinese market. More than 14 million jobs in China depend on business with European companies, Brandstatter said.

Scholz also met with Premier Li Keqiang, who nominally has responsibility over China's economy.

At home, some have criticized Scholz for normalizing China's behavior. While his nearly year-old government has signaled a departure from predecessor Angela Merkel's firmly trade-first approach, his trip follows domestic discord over a Chinese shipping company's major investment in a container terminal in Germany's crucial port of Hamburg.

With China still imposing tough COVID-19 restrictions, his delegation moved in an anti-virus bubble, undergoing testing and not staying in Beijing overnight. At just 11 hours, it is the shortest trip ever to China by a German leader.

German officials say the trip sought to probe where China is going and what forms of cooperation are possible.

___

Associated Press reporter Geir Moulson contributed to this story from Berlin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Sweden's leader vows to counter terror threats to Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Sweden’s new prime minister pledged Tuesday to work toward countering “terrorism" threats to Turkey, as his government seeks Turkey's approval for his country’s NATO membership bid. Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for NATO...
WGAU

Is Russia withdrawing from Kherson?

KYIV — Are they leaving or not?. This is the question onlookers to Ukraine's eight-month war have been asking about what certainly looks to be a gradual Russian withdrawal from the , a strategic regional capital in Ukraine's south, although no such military retreat has been announced by Moscow.
WGAU

Russia still deciding whether to extend Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations reassured Ukrainian farmers Tuesday that extending a wartime deal to facilitate Black Sea shipments of Ukrainian grain and other commodities is a priority for the U.N. The agreement, which Russia and Ukraine signed separately with the...
WGAU

US, Russia set to talk on resuming arms control inspections

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and Russia will soon hold talks on resuming suspended nuclear arms control inspections that had been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and languished after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said Tuesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

US expands sanctions on Myanmar, NKorea aviation sectors

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is expanding sanctions against the aviation and defense sectors of North Korea and Myanmar as it continues to punish the two countries for weapons-related violations of U.S. and United Nationsregulations and human rights abuses. The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader proposed Tuesday as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks.
WGAU

Senior UK government member resigns amid bullying claims

LONDON — (AP) — A senior member of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government announced his resignation Tuesay night after mounting allegations that he bullied colleagues. Gavin Williamson announced his resignation as minister of state without portfolio in letter posted on Twitter, four days after the Times of London published expletive-laden text messages he sent to another member of Parliament.
WGAU

Brazil’s da Silva forms mixed economics team for transition

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s transition added a team of economists Tuesday that includes at least two members likely to allay market worries about potential business and financial policies the incoming leftist leader might be considering. Investors look favorably on...
WGAU

Takeaways: Bold proposals and 'net zero' criticism at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Bold proposals to confront climate change were floated—and ignored or rejected. The often bogus “net zero” claims by companies and local governments were called out. And the fate of an activist on a water and hunger strike continued to get attention, though the Egyptian government showed no signs of backing down.
WGAU

EU's Call of Duty: Probe Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union has launched an investigation into Microsoft's planned takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, fearing the $69 billion deal would distort fair competition to popular titles like Call of Duty. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, first announced the agreement...
WGAU

VoteCast: Inflation, democracy drive demoralized US voters

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Voters have become deeply discouraged about the state of America and its future, AP VoteCast shows, with high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy heavily influencing their decisions in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The two leading factors reflect a country in distress...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Ecuador keeps World Cup place after ruling by sports court

GENEVA — (AP) — Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup thanks to a Swiss court ruling on Tuesday, but will be deducted three points in qualifying for the 2026 tournament because of a false document being used to get a passport for a Colombia-born player. The...
WGAU

Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data

NEW YORK — (AP) — Election Day brought another rise for Wall Street, with stocks climbing Tuesday for a third straight day. The S&P 500 rose 21.31, or 0.6%, to 3,828.11, though it flipped between an even bigger gain and a modest loss to get there. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 333.83 points, or 1%, to 33,160.83, and the Nasdaq composite gained 51.68, or 0.5%, to 10,616.20.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Saudis detain American woman seeking to leave with daughter

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Saudi Arabia has taken into custody an American woman who has been locked in a yearslong struggle to take her young daughter back out of the kingdom over the objections of her Saudi ex-husband, according to U.S. officials and a U.S.-based advocacy group Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout

NEW YORK — (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of...
WGAU

Mishaps, distrust spur Election Day misinformation

Voters casting ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that's expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied. In Arizona, news of snags with vote tabulators spawned baseless claims about vote...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Hacker publishes Australian health insurer's customer data

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Medibank client data was published by an extortionist Wednesday, including details of individuals' medical procedures, after Australia's largest health insurer refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers. The release of information on the...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
100K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy