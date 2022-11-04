Former Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director ‘wanted to make a point about voter fraud,’ complaint says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wording of Nov. 2022 Washington County voting referendum
Washington County residents will have the below question on their ballot on Nov. 8. Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment requiring that election administration, access to ballots, and counting of ballots be nearly uniform as practicable?. Yes/No. A similar referendum is on...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Armed man tries to halt voting at West Bend Community Memorial Library
WEST BEND — A 38-year-old man armed with a knife tried to halt the voting process at the West Bend Community Memorial Library polling place on Tuesday. According to a release from West Bend, the man entered the library at 12:35 p.m. with the knife and demanded that the staff “stop the voting.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County Board to address Anti-Crime referendum results Wednesday
WEST BEND — The Washington County Board on Wednesday will take up the results of the county Anti-Crime referendum, as well as look at fiscal planning for the parks department and ethics regulations. The County Board meets Wednesday at 6 p.m., in Room 1019 of the Herbert J. Tennies...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wording of Nov. 2022 Town of Jackson solid waste and recycling referendum
Residents in the Town of Jackson will have the below solid waste and recycling question on their ballot on Nov. 8. A "Yes" vote means a voter supports entering a bid contract for garbage and recycling pickup that would be paid for through property taxes. A "No" vote means a vote rejects that.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend city budget approved for 2023
WEST BEND — The city has its 2023 budget now, as the Common Council on Monday approved the resolution to appropriate the funds for next year’s operation, while approving the levy and necessary tax rate to provide those funds. A public hearing on the budget held at the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wording of Nov. 2022 Moraine Park Technical College referendum
Residents in 10 counties with Moraine Park Technical College campuses across the state, including Washington County as well as Calumet, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sheboygan, Waushara and Winnebago counties, will see this referendum on their ballot Nov. 8. Shall the Moraine Park Technical College District, Wisconsin...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wording of Nov. 2022 Village of Germantown water and sanitary sewer for Richfield referendum
Residents of the Village of Germantown will have the below question on their ballot on Nov. 8. "Shall the Village of Germantown provide water and sanitary sewer service for a fee and on an ongoing basis to customers in a portion of the Village of Richfield pursuant to the terms of an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Village of Richfield and the Village of Germantown?"
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fromm Nieman Brands plans Foxtown Brewery development on vacant Third Ward riverfront site
MILWAUKEE — Mequon-based Foxtown Brewing is hoping to add a 28,000-square-foot development next to a proposed dog park in downtown Milwaukee. Planned for a vacant site at the northeast corner of St. Paul and Plankinton avenues along the Milwaukee River, Foxtown Landing will include a multi-story building housing a taproom, distillery and restaurant, according to a press release. There will also be pet-friendly outdoor spaces overlooking the river, as well as a rooftop patio and balcony.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Armistice Day
16th annual Armistice Day event, reclaiming November 11 as a day to promote peace. It will be an in-person event at Milwaukee City Hall with an option of attending a Zoom webinar. Free, public event. All welcome. Join us for our 16th annual Armistice Day event, reclaiming November 11 as...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Adult female’s gunshot wound determined to be self-inflicted in connection to the Hartland shooting and fire
HARTLAND – The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted in connection to the Hartland apartment-building fire in which six people were found dead; all with a single gunshot wound. First responders were faced with a large amount of fire upon arrival...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James P. Cornwall
James P. Cornwall passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Waukesha. Jim was born on November 10, 1933, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Kenneth and Constance Cornwall. Jim graduated from Marquette University High School and served in the U.S. Air Force before beginning his career with Otis Worldwide in the Milwaukee area. Jim started as an elevator service technician and later moved into a management position before retiring in 1996. In retirement, Jim and his beloved wife, Dolores, were active members of the Friendship Force of Greater Milwaukee. Jim was on the Executive and Operating Board in charge of technology and communications. For over 31 years, Dolores and Jim hosted guests from 24 countries in their home and they were hosted in seven different countries.
Greater Milwaukee Today
KML Veterans Day program honors S/Sgt. Henry Gumm
TOWN OF JACKSON — Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School held its annual Veterans Day program to honor local veterans and tell the story of Staff Sgt. Henry F. Gumm, who died fighting in World War II, was awarded the Bronze Star and the Jackson American Legion Post 486 is named in honor of.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Grasso, 82
Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Grasso, 82, of Plymouth, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven at Aurora Health Center in Sheboygan on November 4, 2022, after a brief illness. Sal graduated with the class of 1965 from Marquette University, Milwaukee, where he met his wife, Jacqueline Grasso (nee Rell). Sal enjoyed a long career in advertising; eventually forming his own advertising agency, Grasso & Associates. In his younger days, Sal loved to race cars. Throughout his life he was a golf enthusiast. He will be greatly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard (Rick) H. Livingston, 76
Richard (Rick) H. Livingston of Cedarburg passed away on November 1, 2022, at the age of 76. Born in Port Washington to Harvey and Ann (Reblin) Livingston and raised in Cedarburg, he was a graduate of Cedarburg High School in 1964. Rick was veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the United States Army from 1966-1968.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Frederick H. Welborn
Jan. 8, 1946 - Sept. 25, 2022. Frederick H. Welborn, age 76, of Jackson passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. He was born January 8, 1946, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Joseph and Elsie (nee Walker) Welborn. On August 19, 1998, he was united in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair
Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Floral art at MOWA Holiday Bloomin' event
WEST BEND — The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) held their Holiday Bloomin' event this past weekend in downtown West Bend. Hundreds came to view the many floral art designs crafted by local Wisconsin floral artists. This year, Holiday Bloomin' was sponsored in part by Prudy and Phil Hway...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Big Lots hoping to return to Grafton
GRAFTON - Following the grand opening of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Grafton may see another big development nearby with the return of Big Lots. Planned for the former Pick ‘n Save location on Wisconsin Avenue and Falls Road, Big Lots would fill half of the vacant space, with Harbor Freight Tools - announced in June - taking up the rest.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marilyn R. Mudgett
Marilyn R. Mudgett of Waukesha passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born in Milwaukee on March 10, 1936, the daughter of Walter and Irene (nee Schuda) Senz. Marilyn was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church. She...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dean G. Mickle
Dean G. Mickle, age 87, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Three Pillars in Dousman. He was born on October 11, 1935, to Anthony and Ruth (Ghastin) Mickle in Madison. Dean is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Dawn (Mike) Harder and Todd (Jenny) Mickle; his grandchildren, Hayley (Chazz Welch) Harder and Theodore (Malieha Bodary) Harder, and Corey and Ronny Mickle; his sister, Susan (Carl) Cooper; his brother, Alan (Asako) Mickle; and many other family and friends.
Comments / 0