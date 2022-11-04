Former Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director ‘wanted to make a point about voter fraud,’ complaint says

James P. Cornwall passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Waukesha. Jim was born on November 10, 1933, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Kenneth and Constance Cornwall. Jim graduated from Marquette University High School and served in the U.S. Air Force before beginning his career with Otis Worldwide in the Milwaukee area. Jim started as an elevator service technician and later moved into a management position before retiring in 1996. In retirement, Jim and his beloved wife, Dolores, were active members of the Friendship Force of Greater Milwaukee. Jim was on the Executive and Operating Board in charge of technology and communications. For over 31 years, Dolores and Jim hosted guests from 24 countries in their home and they were hosted in seven different countries.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO