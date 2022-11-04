Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Says Being Dropped By ‘Drink Champs’ & Balenciaga Was ‘The Happiest Day Of My Life’
Kanye West is making it loud and clear that he’s happy that all these companies and people are cutting their ties with him as he’s seeing who’s really on his side. During a podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Ye explained how Balenciaga canceling their deal with him and his most recent Drink Champs episode being pulled down was a great moment for him.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Yung Miami Turns Up At Diddy’s Birthday In A Curve Hugging Dress
Yung Miami's designer look at Diddy's birthday bash was everything!
thesource.com
Yung Miami Gifts Diddy a Diamond Bad Boy Chain for His 53rd Birthday
Diddy celebrated his 53rd birthday over the weekend. While enjoying time with superstar friends like JAY-Z and Mary J. Blige, Diddy was given a new chain with numerous dancing diamonds by his bae Yung Miami. You can see Yung Miami party and more below.
thesource.com
Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’
Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet. Earlier this week, Lil Baby...
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Their 50th Birthdays in Style
Two of Black Hollywood’s most beloved actresses both celebrated milestone birthdays over the weekend. Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union turned 50 on October 29 and avoided combining Halloween into their festivities. Ross kicked off her birthday by posting a video in her birthday suit that showed off her...
Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie
Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
thesource.com
Ray J Calls Out Diddy After Ye Spat: ‘Told You Months Ago I Some Issues With Certain Clows’
Over the weekend, Diddy’s text messages to Kanye West were shared on Instagram. Ye would provoke Diddy and more, seemingly getting under the mogul’s skin for a bit before cooler heads would prevail. Diddy sent a sub-post Ye’s way, but it was Ray J who responded. Just...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’
Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma
R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comCynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike HillChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"Trey...
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday
Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun. The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party. In the photos, Adonis could...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter
The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s Family Mourn Death of His Grandmother
Nipsey Hussle‘s beloved grandmother passed and his family shared the news on social media. According to iHeart, the slain rapper’s grandmother, Margaret Mary Boutté died, and on the Instagram account for the family’s company, The Marathon Clothing, they honored her. Against the backdrop of the Boyz...
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
