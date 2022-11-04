ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Problems for law enforcement at every level’: Gov. Abbott talks Uvalde response in KETK exclusive interview

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK’s Neal Barton interviewed Gov. Greg Abbott ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections and discussed law enforcement official’s response to the Uvalde shooting and potential fuel shortages. Ever since the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas law enforcement’s response has been the subject of much criticism. Notably, Uvalde CISD […]
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Abbott, O'Rourke Square-Off Tuesday for Texas Governor

After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, Texans will decide Tuesday whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deserves another four years in Austin or if it's time to usher in change with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Polling throughout the campaign showed Abbott with a lead of 5 to 10...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde

A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Greg Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of storm threats

TEXAS, USA — With severe weather expected across Texas on Friday night, Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency response resources to prepare for the storms. Severe storms that may produce damaging winds, tornadoes, hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Texas Panhandle through the morning of Nov. 4, and through the Eastern half of Texas through that night.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Beto O’Rourke is Making his Last Stand For Governor

Beto O'Rourke speaking at a rally in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With two days left until election day, Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping all of his work has paid off. O’Rourke is up against two-time Governor Greg Abbott who is seeking his third term in office.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Governor Abbott has Declared Emergency SNAP and HHSC Extension’s Advantages for this Month (November)!

The governor of Texas- Greg Abbott has announced and declared the benefits and advantages for the people of Texas. The governor is providing HHSC benefits which means ‘health and human services commission’. In simple words, HHSC is giving millions ($334.5) to people to fulfill the emergency of food and basic needs. The program for the emergency is called the SNAP supplemental nutritional assistance program. The program started to provide food benefits and advantages to the people in the month of November.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Christians Must Publicly Denounce Christian Nationalism

From 2017 to 2020, we were co-pastors of a church in Amarillo. Members knew that we did not share the positive opinion of former President Donald Trump that many of them had, but we rarely discussed our political views. We left that church before the 2020 election, planning to continue our careers as pastors elsewhere.
AMARILLO, TX
Texas Observer

Records Shed Light on Abbott’s Secretive Border Wall Boondoggle

As Texas’ construction plans ramp up, records show the state has spent at least $220,000 on rural properties in Cameron and Val Verde Counties. So far, the realization of those plans—not counting some stretches of razor wire-topped chain link fence, stacked shipping containers, and concrete highway barriers—has been limited to a remote parcel of public land in rural and flood-prone Starr County owned by the Texas General Land Office, where contractors recently completed just under two miles of 30-foot-tall steel bollard fencing.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy