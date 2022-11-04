Read full article on original website
‘Problems for law enforcement at every level’: Gov. Abbott talks Uvalde response in KETK exclusive interview
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK’s Neal Barton interviewed Gov. Greg Abbott ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections and discussed law enforcement official’s response to the Uvalde shooting and potential fuel shortages. Ever since the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas law enforcement’s response has been the subject of much criticism. Notably, Uvalde CISD […]
Texas Elections: Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in polls as race for Texas governor barrels toward finish line
AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest race in Texas will soon be decided. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will cast their ballots to decide who will be victorious in the race for Texas governor: Republican incumbent Greg Abbott or Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The race has been...
Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress
n a one-on-one interview with KXAN's Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will "no longer have to be doing what we're doing," if the GOP wins back Congress.
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas Governor
Beto O'Rourke at the Houston Willing Workers Church on November 6Screenshot from Twitter. Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke campaigned all across the state holding rallies to encourage voters to support him on election day. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott as election day is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Beto O'Rourke makes last-minute campaign stop at Texas AM
Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke made a last-minute campaign stop Monday afternoon on Texas A&M’s campus, engaging with students and the community.
Governor Greg Abbott Visits Bishop T.D. Jakes at The Potter's House
Governor Abbott and Bishop T.D. JakesScreenshot from Twitter. Governor Greg Abbott has spent some time recently in north Texas campaigning as he seeks his third re-election in office. Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to unseat the Republican governor.
Democrat Mike Collier Trying Again to Upset Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Democrat Mike Collier is taking on Republican incumbent Dan Patrick for the second time in the race for Texas Lieutenant Governor. Collier, an accountant, made a bid for the seat in 2018 but lost the race to Patrick by 4.8 percentage points. Collier announced he was making another run at...
Abbott, O'Rourke Square-Off Tuesday for Texas Governor
After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, Texans will decide Tuesday whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deserves another four years in Austin or if it's time to usher in change with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Polling throughout the campaign showed Abbott with a lead of 5 to 10...
Texas Election: Hays County votes on new District Attorney
The Hays County District Attorney's retirement has opened the door for two candidates hoping to replace him.
Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde
A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
Uvalde school shooting: Call logs released between Gov. Abbott, Texas DPS director
AUSTIN, Texas - New call logs were released regarding the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. State Senator Roland Gutierrez released call logs between Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw showing a lack of urgency from the governor. Gutierrez says he has had the logs...
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
Texas state resources activated ahead of severe storms
The Texas Division of Emergency Management has activated the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Packages, and it has several resources on standby to respond if the conditions require.
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Greg Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of storm threats
TEXAS, USA — With severe weather expected across Texas on Friday night, Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency response resources to prepare for the storms. Severe storms that may produce damaging winds, tornadoes, hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Texas Panhandle through the morning of Nov. 4, and through the Eastern half of Texas through that night.
Beto O’Rourke is Making his Last Stand For Governor
Beto O'Rourke speaking at a rally in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With two days left until election day, Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping all of his work has paid off. O’Rourke is up against two-time Governor Greg Abbott who is seeking his third term in office.
Texas Governor Abbott has Declared Emergency SNAP and HHSC Extension’s Advantages for this Month (November)!
The governor of Texas- Greg Abbott has announced and declared the benefits and advantages for the people of Texas. The governor is providing HHSC benefits which means ‘health and human services commission’. In simple words, HHSC is giving millions ($334.5) to people to fulfill the emergency of food and basic needs. The program for the emergency is called the SNAP supplemental nutritional assistance program. The program started to provide food benefits and advantages to the people in the month of November.
Christians Must Publicly Denounce Christian Nationalism
From 2017 to 2020, we were co-pastors of a church in Amarillo. Members knew that we did not share the positive opinion of former President Donald Trump that many of them had, but we rarely discussed our political views. We left that church before the 2020 election, planning to continue our careers as pastors elsewhere.
Records Shed Light on Abbott’s Secretive Border Wall Boondoggle
As Texas’ construction plans ramp up, records show the state has spent at least $220,000 on rural properties in Cameron and Val Verde Counties. So far, the realization of those plans—not counting some stretches of razor wire-topped chain link fence, stacked shipping containers, and concrete highway barriers—has been limited to a remote parcel of public land in rural and flood-prone Starr County owned by the Texas General Land Office, where contractors recently completed just under two miles of 30-foot-tall steel bollard fencing.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
