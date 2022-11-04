ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Mommy

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Woman who helped deliver her best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

A 28-year-old Arizona woman discovered that her best friend’s baby, whom she helped deliver, is actually her husband’s. Hailey Custer, a recovered addict, helped her best friend deliver a daughter only to learn that the child’s father is her own husband. She and her husband, Travis Bowling, had been married for six years then and had three children together.
ARIZONA STATE
Scary Mommy

Another Mom Just Asked For Your Favorite Sitter’s Info... What Do You Do?

First, a confession. I stole a neighbor's nanny. It wasn't even hard. Well, it was a little hard, because I ran down the street after the woman and begged for her number after seeing her in action at a neighborhood music class. She was only working for my neighbor three days a week, so I hired her to nanny for our family for the other two. My neighbor was not amused.
Scary Mommy

Amy Schumer Revealed Her Son Was In The Hospital With RSV

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a respiratory virus that can be especially harsh and even dangerous in babies and young children, has been one of the scariest and most rampant illnesses this season. While it’s normal to see respiratory viruses as kids return to school and the weather cools, RSV is...
Scary Mommy

Rebel Wilson Welcomes Her First Child Via Surrogate

Rebel Wilson is a mom! The Pitch Perfect alum gave fans a delightful surprise on Monday when she revealed the she had welcomed her first child, a daughter, via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗,” the beaming mom captioned an Instagram post of a little unicorn-slippered Royce covering her face with her mittened hand.
Scary Mommy

A Parent Locked Their Son's Door To Keep Destructive Playmates Out

Having playdates can be stressful, especially for parents of children with autism. A parent of a 4-year-old with autism took to Reddit to see if they were in the wrong for keeping their son’s room off-limits during playdates to protect certain toys their 4-year-old likes to collect. “Pretty straightforward,...
Scary Mommy

Yup, I Am A Pinterest Mom. This Is My Season To Shine.

You know all those snazzy photos of craft projects you pin to your “rainy day” board on Pinterest but may or may never get to and when you finally do, it may or may not end in a potential #PinterestFail? Hi, my name is Brittany Jepsen and I’m the person you’ve been looking to blame — well, one of them, anyway. I’m a crafts blogger, and I’ve been providing those ideas before Pinterest was even Pinterest. Since 2008, to be exact, when none of us even knew that one day anyone would want 3,379 ways to pose an Elf on a Shelf, heaven help us all.
UTAH STATE
Scary Mommy

Celebrate Your FUNexpected Mom Wins

From cleaning up after themselves to unprompted "please" and "thank yous," these little victories should always be celebrated. Need some everyday celebration inspiration? Here are some of our favorite Mom Wins from our followers, as well as ideas for sweet treats fit for the occasion.
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy