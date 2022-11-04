ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Hawks’ seniors to finish at state

ASHWAUBENON — It may be at a different venue than where Halle Grimm, Libby Michel and Maranda Uttke competed for the first time at a WIAA state meet, but the trio of Grafton seniors will be making their way back to the Div. 2 championship meet for the fourth and final time this week after claiming sectional titles in individual competition.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Making a splash in the dark

GERMANTOWN — The Germantown girls swim team has had to adapt to a lot of new faces this year and the Warhawks have succeeded admirably, being ranked in the top five of state D1 polls all year. And on Saturday, at their host WIAA state qualifying sectional meet, the...
GERMANTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Verona and Oregon take home titles in WIAA state tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Wildcats and the Oregon Panthers ended their season with some hardware, winning their divisions at the WIAA Boys State Soccer Tournament at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park on Saturday. Verona played the Marquette Hilltoppers in the Division 1 final. After closing the first half...
MADISON, WI
ballparkdigest.com

Sales slow for Milwaukee’s basketball at the ballpark doubleheader

Most folks probably don’t know we’re at the beginning of the 2022-2023 NCAA basketball season, so it’s not a surprise advance sales for a Friday University of Wisconsin-Madison men’s/women’s doubleheader at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, are slow. The doubleheader features the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
gobadgers.ca

Brown, Badgers complete comeback to win home opener

Theresa Brown scored the game-winning basket and the Brock women's basketball team held on to celebrate a 60-56 victory over the Laurier Golden Hawks during their home opener at Bob Davis Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Brown, who finished the night with 14 points, scored a long two-pointer with less...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wording of Nov. 2022 Moraine Park Technical College referendum

Residents in 10 counties with Moraine Park Technical College campuses across the state, including Washington County as well as Calumet, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sheboygan, Waushara and Winnebago counties, will see this referendum on their ballot Nov. 8. Shall the Moraine Park Technical College District, Wisconsin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ronald L. Vana, 85

Ronald L. Vana, 85, of Cedarburg passed away on November 1, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Ron was born November 3, 1936, to Mildred (nee Krutz) and Bennie Vana in Milwaukee. He attended Washington High School in Milwaukee and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, something he was most proud of.
CEDARBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility

PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
PORTAGE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Lapham Peak announces $1.3m grant to build Lapham Lodge Trailhead Facility

DELAFIELD, Wis. -- Friends of Lapham Peak – Kettle Moraine State Forest recently received a $1.3 million grant for construction of a new year-round, multi-use facility at the park. The funding comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through American Rescue Plan funding. The 5,000-square foot Lapham Lodge trailhead...
DELAFIELD, WI
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Grasso, 82

Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Grasso, 82, of Plymouth, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven at Aurora Health Center in Sheboygan on November 4, 2022, after a brief illness. Sal graduated with the class of 1965 from Marquette University, Milwaukee, where he met his wife, Jacqueline Grasso (nee Rell). Sal enjoyed a long career in advertising; eventually forming his own advertising agency, Grasso & Associates. In his younger days, Sal loved to race cars. Throughout his life he was a golf enthusiast. He will be greatly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
PLYMOUTH, WI

