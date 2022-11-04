Read full article on original website
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hawks’ seniors to finish at state
ASHWAUBENON — It may be at a different venue than where Halle Grimm, Libby Michel and Maranda Uttke competed for the first time at a WIAA state meet, but the trio of Grafton seniors will be making their way back to the Div. 2 championship meet for the fourth and final time this week after claiming sectional titles in individual competition.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Making a splash in the dark
GERMANTOWN — The Germantown girls swim team has had to adapt to a lot of new faces this year and the Warhawks have succeeded admirably, being ranked in the top five of state D1 polls all year. And on Saturday, at their host WIAA state qualifying sectional meet, the...
nbc15.com
Verona and Oregon take home titles in WIAA state tournament
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Wildcats and the Oregon Panthers ended their season with some hardware, winning their divisions at the WIAA Boys State Soccer Tournament at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park on Saturday. Verona played the Marquette Hilltoppers in the Division 1 final. After closing the first half...
ballparkdigest.com
Sales slow for Milwaukee’s basketball at the ballpark doubleheader
Most folks probably don’t know we’re at the beginning of the 2022-2023 NCAA basketball season, so it’s not a surprise advance sales for a Friday University of Wisconsin-Madison men’s/women’s doubleheader at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, are slow. The doubleheader features the...
gobadgers.ca
Brown, Badgers complete comeback to win home opener
Theresa Brown scored the game-winning basket and the Brock women's basketball team held on to celebrate a 60-56 victory over the Laurier Golden Hawks during their home opener at Bob Davis Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Brown, who finished the night with 14 points, scored a long two-pointer with less...
Wisconsin football: Badgers land 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue
The Wisconsin Badgers add commitment No. 13 in the 2023 recruiting class in quarterback Cole LaCrue of Broomfield, Colorado.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wording of Nov. 2022 Moraine Park Technical College referendum
Residents in 10 counties with Moraine Park Technical College campuses across the state, including Washington County as well as Calumet, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sheboygan, Waushara and Winnebago counties, will see this referendum on their ballot Nov. 8. Shall the Moraine Park Technical College District, Wisconsin...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday morning: Opposing fates may await Big Ten's interim coaches
An argument can be made that Wisconsin is the Big Ten West team you least want to run into at the moment. Unless it’s Iowa. We’ll know the answer for certain next week after the Badgers visit the Hawkeyes on Saturday. But the greater point here is that...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ronald L. Vana, 85
Ronald L. Vana, 85, of Cedarburg passed away on November 1, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Ron was born November 3, 1936, to Mildred (nee Krutz) and Bennie Vana in Milwaukee. He attended Washington High School in Milwaukee and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, something he was most proud of.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
CBS 58
Lapham Peak announces $1.3m grant to build Lapham Lodge Trailhead Facility
DELAFIELD, Wis. -- Friends of Lapham Peak – Kettle Moraine State Forest recently received a $1.3 million grant for construction of a new year-round, multi-use facility at the park. The funding comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through American Rescue Plan funding. The 5,000-square foot Lapham Lodge trailhead...
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Grasso, 82
Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Grasso, 82, of Plymouth, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven at Aurora Health Center in Sheboygan on November 4, 2022, after a brief illness. Sal graduated with the class of 1965 from Marquette University, Milwaukee, where he met his wife, Jacqueline Grasso (nee Rell). Sal enjoyed a long career in advertising; eventually forming his own advertising agency, Grasso & Associates. In his younger days, Sal loved to race cars. Throughout his life he was a golf enthusiast. He will be greatly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.” In a statement to News 3 Now Monday evening, the company said it is making the move “to allocate our...
